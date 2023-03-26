The right question is never in the exam, so there is no right answer.

Asking the right question is imperative:

RFK, Jr. is apparently working on changing the system from the inside

How far can he succeed?

There is this old parable about a guy, who goes to work in a factory that manufactures machine guns. He takes the job with the intent to smuggle out parts and to build a bicycle. After months of trying, no matter how he puts the parts together, the only thing he can build is a machine gun.

There are platitudes floating around that power corrupts and infinite power corrupts infinitely. There is nothing new about that.

The system is rotten to the point that it would corrupt or kill even the most well-meaning newcomers, because they would be rejected by the current participants, many of whom are even being constantly replaced by more and more potent and obedient lackeys.

Changing the system

Changing the system for the worse happens all the time; no effort is necessary. When the system was changed for the better from the inside in history, two clear examples come to mind.

The first time happened 2500 years ago, when Confucius convinced the rulers of China that employing officials based on merit would serve them better, because smarter people are more efficient than dumb ones who inherit titles.

The second time occurred, when Jesuits convinced rulers and landowners in the Holy Roman Empire to assume and mandate Roman Catholicism, because it would unite their land under the same ideology that would ensure docile subjects, instead of constant infighting between Christian denominations. Calvin and Luther also convinced those in power that paying taxes to the Pope, who was usually an oligarch or some Big Guy’s envoy was not a lucrative enterprise, but I’m not sure how much good came out of that.

So, what gives?

The common denominator among times, when the system was changed for the better from the inside was that the decision was made and enforced exclusively by those in power, who didn’t have to care for what people were thinking, but they surely wanted to serve their own best interests. These days, the globalists are convinced about their best interests, so good luck to convincing them that they must preserve the Earth, humans, and even themselves intact and untainted by the temptations of technological advancement.

Resistance seems futile, because not a single slave or peasant revolt has ever succeeded in history for more than a few years, and retributions were horrific. This time, the globalists wield power that is incomparably more efficient than whatever was available for rulers before:

No, you must not give up

Instead, you must prepare, and only you know what you can and are willing to prepare for.

The only logically-potential fix it that the system will collapse, which it inevitably will:

The question is if there will still be any organic humans left by that time.

Until then, faith/trust must precede hope, and they must precede love. You are not completely helpless:

