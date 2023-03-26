The right question is never in the exam, so there is no right answer.
Asking the right question is imperative:
RFK, Jr. is apparently working on changing the system from the inside
How far can he succeed?
There is this old parable about a guy, who goes to work in a factory that manufactures machine guns. He takes the job with the intent to smuggle out parts and to build a bicycle. After months of trying, no matter how he puts the parts together, the only thing he can build is a machine gun.
There are platitudes floating around that power corrupts and infinite power corrupts infinitely. There is nothing new about that.
The system is rotten to the point that it would corrupt or kill even the most well-meaning newcomers, because they would be rejected by the current participants, many of whom are even being constantly replaced by more and more potent and obedient lackeys.
Changing the system
Changing the system for the worse happens all the time; no effort is necessary. When the system was changed for the better from the inside in history, two clear examples come to mind.
The first time happened 2500 years ago, when Confucius convinced the rulers of China that employing officials based on merit would serve them better, because smarter people are more efficient than dumb ones who inherit titles.
The second time occurred, when Jesuits convinced rulers and landowners in the Holy Roman Empire1 to assume and mandate Roman Catholicism2, because it would unite their land under the same ideology that would ensure docile subjects, instead of constant infighting between Christian denominations. Calvin and Luther also convinced those in power that paying taxes to the Pope, who was usually an oligarch or some Big Guy’s envoy3 was not a lucrative enterprise, but I’m not sure how much good came out of that.
So, what gives?
The common denominator among times, when the system was changed for the better from the inside was that the decision was made and enforced exclusively by those in power, who didn’t have to care for what people were thinking, but they surely wanted to serve their own best interests. These days, the globalists are convinced about their best interests, so good luck to convincing them that they must preserve the Earth, humans, and even themselves intact and untainted by the temptations of technological advancement.
Resistance seems futile, because not a single slave or peasant revolt has ever succeeded in history for more than a few years, and retributions were horrific. This time, the globalists wield power that is incomparably more efficient than whatever was available for rulers before:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/do-not-comply-no-kidding
No, you must not give up
Instead, you must prepare, and only you know what you can and are willing to prepare for.
The only logically-potential fix it that the system will collapse, which it inevitably will:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-the-elite-and-the-unwashed-peasants
The question is if there will still be any organic humans left by that time.
Until then, faith/trust must precede hope, and they must precede love. You are not completely helpless:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-most-important-thing-anyone-can
It span across Europe until 1648, The Peace of Westphalia:
The Jesuit argument relied on the Cuius regio, eius religio principle (whoever owns the land, determines its religion).
Henry VIII made himself the “Pope” of the Anglican Church, because Charles V occupied Rome and controlled the Pope, who refused to grant Henry an annulment based on England needing a male heir in order to prevent another War of the Roses, because Charlie’s niece was an investment in England, and she happened to be Henry’s first wife.
The system also changed with the ascension of Chritianity and of course, also in 1776. It also changed, albeit for the worse, with the fall of Damascus to Abu Bakr,s Muslim and subsequent expansion all the way to south France, and again with the fall of Constantinople. It also changed 100 yrs ago with the Fed, the IRS, etr. The latter is instructive, as this might also be a way to use their own tactics against them nonviolently. How? Well for starters, citizen journalists, just as Okeefe did and is doing again
You're right. The only potential and "realistic" fix, is that this system collapses on its own. There's nothing we can do about it.. the corruption and self-perpetuating control is far too entrenched.
https://johnbotica.substack.com/p/the-tragic-reality-of-where-we-actually