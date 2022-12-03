Words falling on deaf ears?

The self-proclaimed “elite” and the rest of the world can agree on one thing, whether they are ready to do that or not:

the current system is completely rotten and, even with the best of intentions, it can be fixed from the inside only as long as a worm can fix a rotten apple from the inside.

The insider trading on the “Stock Market” is not accessible for commoners, but paying some attention to the details of the way cell towers and wind farms are proliferating might help with some illumination that could lead to epiphany:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-invasion-of-the-infernal-towers

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-wind-farm-gambit-you-are-used

A total house of cards emerges before the total collapse that, of course, is part of the controlled demolition of the country.

Alternatively, starting a parallel economy would work, but Gaddafi tried to issue a gold-based currency and it only earned him a bayonet in his rear end, which Killary celebrated by “We saw, we came, and he died”... At the same time, I doubt that there is a single grain of gold left in Ft. Knox, and even if there is, it’s inconsequential:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/where-is-americas-gold-and-why-does

The ownership of the country has been privatized for a long time:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-case-you-are-in-doubt

Total collapse is inevitable, either way:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/extinction-level-event

All monetary systems that include non-existent money in the form of interest inevitably fail. The conundrum lies in the fact that it is only easy credit that ensures constant expansion of an economy until, well, until it doesn’t.

It is a chicken-and-egg problem, which comes first: human nature (going for financial security or for greedy gains) or the only financial system that has always outdeveloped the rest of the world. At this point, the problem might be declared irrelevant, because the story ends the same way, no matter how it is going to develop.

It has always been the same storyline, except this time, the system has reached global levels, so there will not be another system to take over.

I used to joke that if God created man after His own image, that doesn’t say a lot of good things about Him. These days, when I already know that civilization would end in the same whimper even if it was started over a million times, I am only admiring God’s patience.