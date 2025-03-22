This puzzle is “for children,” but it looks tiresome enough to solve even for adults.

Numbers can be intimidating, especially for those who don’t possess the skills to handle them. Perhaps it’s not an accident that math has become the ultimate failure in US “education.” Those who are supposed to be able to work with numbers are supposed to be revered as anointed “experts” who can always tell the ignorant plebs to shut up, while it’s easy to overwhelm even the brightest mind with overwhelming amounts of data.

Using numbers for justification provides an efficient tool to mislead, confuse, and humiliate the target audience.

Numbers are used all the time, but rarely in your best interest. Here is a rudimentary list of the domains in which they are constantly utilized.

Games of chance

Most people with two brain cells to rub together know that if they play games of chance, they can never win. Playing the Megabucks and its compadres represent the harshest demolition of common sense. Still it is one more diversion for many commoners.

You have a better chance to jump and land on the Moon than “to win the lottery.” Of course, jumping and landing on the Moon still promises more success than all the Apollo crews ever had:

Casinos closed the only door to their customer’s winning by maximizing the bets. The last time banks were broken in casinos were possible by utilizing long numeric sequences after 1969, when an English mathematician with his five pals went to France to play roulette, each at a different table, and announced to the manager in advance that they were using s system. They were sneered down, but they broke the bank in six casinos in three weeks, and were summarily expelled from France. Needless to say, when you play the lottery, it all goes through a computer, and you must have learnt enough about such systems from the voters’ experience with the Dominion vote-counting “machines.” You can call the bluff anytime, but best not to get started, especially because those who invest too much time, energy, or resources into something or someone, tend to have a hard time to kick the habit and, instead, tirelessly seek justification for their stupidity.

Statistics

Mathematics is an independent system and, as such, it cannot lie; numbers can, and often do. As the saying goes, “There are lies, blatant lies, and statistics.”

Still, numbers are adroitly omitted, when they would disprove the probability of something that, nevertheless, is forced on the subjects. Statistically speaking, the Moon landing had less than 0.3 percent probability of succeeding with the analogue technology available at the time. The “astronauts” also had to cross the Van Allen belt that would have require about 15” of lead shielding, but the Moon lander looked like a homeless tent rather than anything that would shield anyone from cosmic rays. Conveniently, the technology that enabled the “giant leap for mankind” got lost, both on paper and for real. Yet a giant leap it was, at least in terms of worldwide media deception, closely following the nuclear-weapon hoax. Of course, some will refer to “alien technology” hidden from prying eyes, and only one thing is certain: the technology behind “UFOs” is hidden, although it doesn’t look like rocket science to me (holograms and, occasionally, DEWs):

If you check the weather online, it will tell you how “likely” it is to have rain today, but they can’t tell you for sure… I remember visiting Oxford, England, where rain was possible on one side of the street, while the sun was out on the other side.

Physics

Physics is supposed to be the hardest of all “hard sciences,” yet it has a hard time putting a finger on reality. Last time I checked, physicists had to assume the existence of 7-14 dimensions (as opposed to the empirical four: three in space plus time), depending on the paradigm (the hypocritical system that is supposed to provide a model for the Universe) they wanted to use. Can I call that even remotely accurate?

Scientism (the belief that science will eventually answer all the questions) remains a fool’s errand, perhaps because answering one question, instead of completing the circle, generates several new ones. Moreover, the logistics itself is also prone to fail:

“Experts,” “researchers,” and “scientists” can thrown numbers at you all day and confuse you even if they themselves hardly know what the numbers mean. You are free to feel stupid and humiliated.

Economics

Economics, no matter how simple the related processes are, is presented to the public in such complexity that shames the Gordian knot. That is not an accident, because the criminal twists and tools applied in it to deprive the populace from its own wealth have become excessively convoluted. For example, only a few people know the way fractional reserve banking works; it is the method to drive the whole world bankrupt through the privately-controlled global banking network, and force everyone into eternal slavery. Still, simple explanations in plain English exists; here is one:

https://workableeconomics.com/how-the-debt-based-money-system-works/

Americans, just like all other humans, rarely possess the ability to comprehend a process that consists of more than two steps, which is the case of the way their own currency is used for turning them into private property:

Biology

Even as a child, I had serious reservations about biology. At the age of 12, I set out to study and memorize the classification of all living things, but shortly after starting, I bumped into the wall of preconceived or unjustifiable categories. Different traditions used different approaches and divided up the biosphere into different categories. Especially those that wanted to justify Darwin’s idea of evolution preferred to set up classes and subclasses of species that would support the theory. This inverted logic is also often used in madical diagnoses, when the symptoms replace the search for a cause, that is, the outcome replaces the cause… Darwin’s The Origin of Species (1859) also lay down the foundation for the idea that humans are only animals, an idea widely supported by Freemasons and eugenicists alike, but only up to the point that they don’t include themselves. After all, human dignity MUST be taken away from those who must be herded to their slavery or demise… Evolutionism also gave a boost to the dinosaur scam:

Madicine

For me, the deception of numbers in Madicine started with calorie-counting sometime in the 1970s. Counting calories is mostly nonsense. Some people need more, while others less, depending on their genetic memory, even under the same amount of physical duress or exertion. Bodies of people with poor ancestors usually need a lot fewer calories. I remember counting calories for the first and the last time. I was a active sportsman at the time, when calorie-counting became a fad, so I checked it out. Based on my height, weight, and the amount of exercise, I was supposed to consume 3,000 calories a day. I needed about 1,200, which made me wonder how sick I would be, if I stuffed the allegedly-required 3,000 calories into my stomach.

The next discovery for me was how often madical myths kept changing. For example, unnecessary tonsillectomy rules for about 20 years, causing a lot of “complications” before it went out of fashion, but invented illnesses greatly contribute to the madical mythology even today:

MDs openly admit that they evaluate the risk-benefit ration in their treatments, and they are using statistics, which you already know how far can be trusted. Moreover, their diagnostic equipment is often insufficient or plain inadequate, notwithstanding their own knowledge to interpret the results:

Madical students must memorize the name of every single bone in the human body (not sure if they still have to after the Hippocratic Oath became optional), but they must use a paradigm in which nothing fits together; their “knowledge” remains compartmentalized, so none of them will be fully responsible and none of them will actually know what’s happening in a patient:

To add insult to injury, they are forced to study and apply the criminally insane Rockefellerian madical paradigm, based on Germ Theory, that is, Pasteur’s insane and cruel animal experiments. While a paradigm switch to Terrain wouldn’t enable people to make their own healthcare decisions when the grabberment steps in, it might help the patients, especially when other variables are also considered, which I described in

Still, you can make an appointment with “Amazon Doctor” which is naught but an AI based on statistics, or you can find out how likely you are, as a 37-year-old female smoker, going to die of breast cancer (the devastating features of mammograms, radiation, deodorants, antiperspirants, and wearing a bra for 24/7 ignored, of course) or, as a 60-year-old male, die from the prostate hoax.

Social Security (the Prisoner ID)

Americans have been used as collateral for the USD issued as a form of loan to the US taxpayer (to be spent by the grabberment at its own discretion) since 1913, which potentially turned them into private property after the government debt exceeded the “value” of the country with its inhabitants and their assets/labor included. Once you are private property, it’s appropriate to tag you. Keeping count of the assets necessitated the intentionally-defective Social Security Number already in 1936, which was a precursor of the upcoming CBDC:

Tracking and controlling the live assets is now the standard:

Deagel

The Deagel depopulation projection became famous after people realized they were being slowly exterminated during the Great Plandemic of 2020. Deagel came up with scary figures (a global decrease of 550 million; the US population is supposed to go down from 314.4 to 99.4 million by 2025):

“While Dr. Deagle’s links to the Rockefeller Foundation, CIA, and DoD provide a gripping backstory, the Rockefeller Foundation’s role adds a layer of complexity.” (from: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cia-rockefeller-foundations-role-in-2025-depopulation-forecast-released-by-deagel/)

Here it is on a list by countries:

https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/deagel-2025-population-global-forecast-pdf/269336741

Notably, India, The Philippines, and Muslim countries (with the exception of Turkey), are projected to grow. Why? Muslim invasion for destabilization and/or a one-world religion fashioned after Islam?

The Deagel Report has been part of military intelligence, and if you take a look at its headlines, it’s clear that it has been part of the mass gaslighting project:

https://www.deagel.com/news

For those who watch videos, here is one from archive.org (7:54 min):

https://archive.org/details/deagel-population-reduction-forecast-2025-deagel-corp-is-a-branch-of-us-military-intelligence

These days, I can hardly consider the projection more than one of

If the 500-million objective were indeed implemented, that would suggest that in the final phase of technocracy, it will be necessary to fine-tune the system and to keep the control permanent, because once packed up in boxes in “smart cities,” people will be sparse enough to make all resistance futile. As far as I can see, the control system is nearly complete already, but the surveillance coverage is still incomplete, and it looks like the AI capacity must also be increased. My only question is: If machines are so good at replacing humans, what is the reason for the “elites” to survive? They are certainly not the strongest or the smartest as eugenics would require, but they are flourishing on inherited wealth and power, and are nearly totally detached from what it means to be human. I’m sure their AI will arrive at the same question, unless it already has.