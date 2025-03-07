The Social Security Number (SSN) is a tag that every newborn receives after their Birth Certificates are submitted to the Social Security Administration. It signifies that everyone is required to function as a government asset, primarily for tax purposes (but the threat of the draft is also there), although in recent decades, the system has evolved into one of tracking and targeting in even more insidious ways.

Have you ever wondered that once license plates are too short to cover every car in a state, they become longer? The 10-digit SSN, however, has remained enough for 100 million Americans since its inception and introduction in 1936. Peculiarly enough, even in 1936, there were already 128,053,180 Americans, which suggests that the system was DESIGNED to be defective. In the Digital Age, personality theft has been increasingly thriving, and 150-year-olds can vote (not that voting matters in the sense voters imagine it does, but still…). The Witness Protection Program and all the alphabet-soup agencies keep issuing fake identities, so chances are, the actual number of SSNs used since 1936 must amount to around one to three billion entities.

Out of the four variables, only three are correlated:

SSN — Name

SSN — Date of Birth

Name — Date of Birth

SSN — Address is in official documents, but is left loose.

Strangely, the Address is not in the equation, which makes it possible to situate the same person/entity into several locations concurrently. That can be used for diversions as well as for personality theft. Someone of your age can easily impersonate you with some fake documents, if they know the three correlated entries. A reader commented in my previous post that the police are now asking for your SSN now, if you report an ongoing crime; name and address don’t identify you.

Digital IDs will be offered to keep you “safe.” However, as you most likely know, nothing kept on a computer is ever completely safe, if the computer has input and an output ports. As it happens, it will also be interfaced with you.

No problem! That can be easily remedied by taking your biometric data. US passports have had those embedded in their covers for years, but only a few Americans own a passport, so you will be directed to keep something that stores them on you (“don’t leave home without it” is the way “national IDs” work in just about every country with the exception of the US) and synchronizes with your body on a regular basis, while remaining accessible for external “ID checkers,” that is, some kind of wireless connection. 5G phones are used as such, but mandating them might not work, so the plan is “under development” and in the “testing phase.” This future communication device is most likely going to control your monthly CBDC allotment (what you don’t spend, doesn’t turn over in order to make sure you cannot accumulate “wealth,” although it’s going to be so miserable eventually that you will be forced into more and more depressing environments that only your 3D headset might ameliorate. “Vaccination” and other compliance exercises will be easy to link to one’s eligibility to receive any “funds” at all.

Digital IDs can fake real people even after the human being has been long gone.

As IDs will be vulnerable for hacking, and grabbermental corruption and embezzlement are unlikely to change, Americans might find themselves the situation Indian tribes had to face after being forced into reservations in barren places, when most of their government support was embezzled.

Humans are already being replaced by deepfakes in remote relationships:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/people-are-openly-being-openly-replaced

The irony is that the CBDC will not be mandated at first. Chances are The Federal Reserve scam will be revealed and it will be introduced as the “fed-free” currency (as opposed to the current “Fedcoin”), and people will be offered “tax rebates” or “compensation” of considerable sums (it’s fiat money, so it’s free for those who issue it), but it will be available only in the new “currency.” After most people accepted the bribe (they will, because spending it will not be tied to anything, and the USD will still be in circulation), various types of government support won’t be available in “real” USD, which is already about to start in Russia. Eventually, the USD will be deemed unnecessary, and availability of personal funds as well as all purchases will be centrally controlled.

Other than that, the testing field, as was the case during convid, is China:

For that matter, China is already going down the drain, but that’s for another post.

Obviously, the only hope can come from the people unanimously rejecting the bribe in the new “currency.”