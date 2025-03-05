There are plenty of other methods to achieve the same results, if the manipulators want to confuse someone, but this one has taken the lead.

The manipulative tools of the MSM have become ridiculously easy to decipher, so the strategists are now heavily relying on “alt” media. Information overload has taken the lead in the last week or two.

You may have noticed the amount of misleading or misdirected posts in the last couple of weeks. As you know, I’ve posted about all these, and there isn’t much else I can say about them. They are threatening with

nuclear war (which is impossible for the lack of nuclear weapons, unless depleted uranium warheads and dirty bombs count); some are celebrating Trump’s treatment of Zelensky (which was just part of the theater for the masses around Trump); others are still preoccupied with the Pfizer disclosures (as “vaccination” has been possibly in a poetic variety of ways for nearly three years, the subject is moot). I’m not even considering posts that keep dealing with the JFK assassination, the destruction of the WTC (nobody has done anything about it, and the “Patriot” Act is alive and well), the thousandfold re-posts of Maui images (no legal action or even halfway-decent investigations ensued), and calls for petitioning (they have not achieved anything, along with other types of non-compliance). Some are still obsessed with what’s in the blood without ever showing the chemical composition of their findings or giving the slightest impression that they realize that the blood is only a factor and a stage in the general poisoning. “Leaving” NATO? America doesn’t have any enemies willing to attack it; it has been going down the path towards Agenda 2030 along with China and Russia. Its human assets have become more of liability, and the sources that would take to occupy it would be unlikely to provide any feasible return in the foreseeable future, but it’s flocking under the flag of the future one-world grabberment, just like all the other countries that matter and have ceased to be nations with a unifying ideology a long time ago. Of course, I cannot exhaust the long list of limited hangouts, ,compartmentalizers, red-herring merchants, an bait-and-switch operators (common red flags are the use of “we,” which is a divide-and-rule tool, “freedom,” “bombshell” with its synonyms, and “truth hunters/tellers,” but sometimes those are just used inadvertently. “Humanity” became fashionable shortly after I started using it, so I had to terminate its occurrence in my publications). MAHA is a bad joke (When was America healthy to begin with?), but I might write something about it in the near future.

INFORMATION OVERLOAD constitutes a basic feature of gaslighting. When your brain receives too much information, it turn itself off, which hampers further processing and developing independent thought, resulting in lower self-esteem (among other things). That’s one of the reasons why the TV must never be a babysitter, and even adults should never be exposed to videos for too long.

Up to about turning nine years old, I usually saw the world in black and white; not the I couldn’t see colors, but the information was too much for me to process with the colors counted in. We didn’t even have TV until then, and I even after that, I kept to reading, because I found TV boring and irritating. As a beginner professor, I used to stop after 10 minutes, held up my five fingers, pinched the air with them and croaked, “Attention, attention, Kermit is here! Commercial break’s over!” That tended to wake up most students, who were so used to 10-minute broadcasts and 5-minute commercial breaks that their brain automatically switched out after every 10 minutes.

It’s not an accident that I don’t do (and most of the time, don’t watch) videos, but even reading materials have piled up and are, most of the time, stinking, to high heaven.

