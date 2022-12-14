Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Aug 15

Ironically, I consider these thoughts as my most original and most important contribution to the cesspool of human thought. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Dec 14, 2022

Intuition. The ability to understand something immediately, without the need for conscious reasoning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture