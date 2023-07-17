The following is a significantly updated version of Storm in a Teapot from June 1st, 2022.

This used to be case, but with all the “vaccines,” the situation is being remedied.

Many people seem to hope that one day, the perpetrators of the worldwide genocide will stand trial. If they had paid attention to the International Criminal Court at the Hague, they could have figured out that it is just about the same kind of kangaroo court as Nuremberg was, with which those spreading false hope like to come up with, referring to a “Nuremberg 2” on the menu. Some of them are paid agents, while others are naive enough to believe the baloney.

All this noise is nothing but storm in a teapot, creating false hope in order to keep people at bay.

The demonic puppet-masters control everything, including the worldwide money supply. With a flick of the switch, they can create “natural” catastrophes, blackouts (blaming “the Russians,” “the Chinese,” or just solar flares, while causing mass extinction with their chemtrails and their microwave technology), plagues from chemtrails using drones and from radiation from 5G towers, and “vaccines,” which are already in operation, WW3 on TV (it is under construction, ensuring martial law in the future), holographic UFOs “arriving” and “aliens” (mechanized infantry?) attacking humans. For the time being, they seem content with false pandemics exacerbated by common poisonings with 5G, chemtrails, and the “covid” moves (the muzzle, the “tests,” the lockdowns, and the lethal injections), gently accelerating the path towards artificial famine by burning up food processing plants, slaughtering poultry based on another non-existent disease (the “bird flu” is also “diagnosed” with the fraudulent PCR tests). The upcoming food riots will also ensure martial law, geared towards disarming the population, the introduction of full digital control (digital ID and central crypto currency linked to compliance), and central control over “food” that will likely be not much more than Soylent Green. While DEWs and 5G can be used for crowd control, the monsters are likely to sit back and enjoy the show of mobs attacking and killing each other for whatever reason.

From the rulers’ point of view, it’s an old strategy to create a problem that you offer to solve. The diseased and starving survivors will gladly embrace the technocrats’ “solution,” which will turn people into cyborg zombies so that they “will be happy and own nothing,” including their own bodies and minds. Can this be called the survival of the dumbest?

False hope is also disseminated by those, who offer “treatments” to recover from the impact of the lethal injections. Do you really think that the extremely versatile contents in the vials have been developed over decades in order to be treatable? The vials contain military-grade bioweapons and tracking/control nano-devices, with kill switches generously included for the “useless eaters.”

What can be done?

Logically, the only hope that the facade falls before it’s too late might arise from the enforcers realizing that they will also become victims once their usefulness wears out. Both the police and the armed forces can be replaced with drones and robots, while most of the “scientists” who have assisted in the worldwide genocide will become either loose ends or dispensable as representatives of fake science. Science, including R&D, will be transferred to AI (recently, in 40 minutes, an AI managed to developed several hundred bioweapons that have no antidotes) that is already nearly completely set up for the purpose, based on the level of worldwide surveillance.

Without enforcers, the evil plan cannot be carried out in full, but with graphene oxide and lethal injections in so many people, surveillance satellites, and 5G installations all over the place, there will still be a lot of victims, but perhaps not the total annihilation of mankind.

Their “research” has been inevitably compartmentalized to the point that many, if not all of them, have no idea what they have done.