Maybe both? Are those above the teacup viruses?

The inspiration for this article came from

In short, the Baileys singled out a number of authors, some of them respectable, to attack. To what end? Proton is addressing the problem. Instead of focusing on the attack on him, I am much more interested in what they mean.

First and foremost, Proton is one of my favorite authors and I consider him a friend. That, however, doesn’t mean he and I have to agree on everything; it would be a miracle, if two thinking persons ever did.

Challenging each other is not necessarily bad as long as it is done in a friendly and civilized manner, but this time, I am not posing a challenge, only complementing and analyzing Proton’s observations.

For starters, I love Proton’s insert about “psychiatric” diagnosis! (“Narcissism? How did the Baileys ‘isolate’ a personality disorder?”)

What about Sam Bailey?

About a year ago, due to Proton’s encouragement, I gave Sam Bailey another chance and watched her videos with my wife a whole evening. Despite her cutesy accent and manner of presentation, she failed to reveal anything I hadn’t known, so I stopped checking on her altogether and considered her a limited hangout actor. As far as I can see, she has never come out with anything I hadn’t publish long before her shows.

When it comes to “guilt by association,”

Proton is in a mixed company. As he suggests, Massey and Coppolino might fare better than some entries on the list, which I consider a product of gaslighting; one cannot sweepingly reject all these authors or accept them only because they are “rejected” or simply because they don’t buy into the Virology fraud. If someone did, the outcome reminds me of the way folk heroes are created by the MSM:

I am not accusing anyone of anything, but it might be time for considerate readers to pay attention to red herrings, limited hangouts, and especially to the art of compartmentalization, when authors present facts, but either out of context or after gaining the trust of their audience, pointing in the wrong direction. I consider that the highest level of psyop operations:

As for the Baileys, Proton seems right, when saying it’s about their public image, which I have never considered to have been based on anything new they published (they were usually late, even later than I was).

However, the rules of engagement in a civilized discussion must be made clear before the start:

Needless to say, the rules are practically NEVER followed, because the participants cannot agree on an outcome they would both appreciate.

Proton’s pointing out the lack of discussion of directed energy vs. thermite on 9.11 is a good example, when the encounter bears no fruits; the outcome, however, no matter who is right, is the same: the (un)Patriot(ic) Act that is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The Bailey’s attacking Matt’s Microscopy is nearly irrelevant. Matt is actually one of the few respectable microscopists, who is not necessarily in there for the money (which cannot be said of some others), is open for fair discussions, and is not making any conclusions beyond what he is showing. It looks like character assassination is not always working.

The number of subscribers are more revealing than the income of some authors, but Proton passes both tests in flying colors! Even in my case, Latypova, in her comments to https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-highest-level-operatives-are, after accusing me of plagiarism and incompetence, couldn’t come up with anything more “convincing” than her having 50k subscribers as opposed to my 3,400 readers and 35 paid subscriptions, out of which most have been with me from pretty much the beginning. In response to Latypova’s argument, an old friend’s adage comes to mind: “500 trillion flies cannot be wrong; let’s eat shit!” Even if Sam Bailey’s guess of Proton being an MD were true, Proton is far removed from the democidal allopathic practice. I would identify Proton as a caring and intelligent person, paying a lot of attention to detail and doggedly following up on his research. Nobody needs a certification for that sort of things and if they did, it doesn’t exist.

Ultimately, in my book, everyone must prove themselves at every step (and acknowledge, when they are wrong; everyone makes mistakes), which includes me, but I am still waiting for a single refutation after two years and four months of publishing here.

As a linguist, I don’t particularly care for a couple of Proton’s wordings, such as “debunk and “cease and desist,” both being used by the globalist propaganda machine or their lackeys. That, however, makes little difference under the circumstances.

Also, I don’t care much for official statistics, no matter how hard they are to acquire. Ginny got some nice figures together:

The collection of data is, as usual, covered by the taxpayer, which doesn’t sound good, because it was the taxpayer who paid for the “pandemic” allowances of $600 a week and, in some states, another $400 a week, only to make sure that small and medium-sized businesses would not survive, while globalist corporations were free to operate. When were those figures published? Ginny’s sources are available here, including up-to-date info:

Her site is also available, and the relevant link is here:

Moreover, it is impossible to calculate the actual number of victims of the convid shots, because heart disease and cancer can kick in years later. It is easy to substantiate the steep increase in mortality after the injections, but it’s important to notice that the figures have been doctored since November, 2021:

Were the statistics corrupted already in 2020 or “only” retroactively, as happens to be the case for soldiers, where the figures were changed back until 2015? If the US President can be as humiliating worldwide as Diaper Joe, forging figures doesn’t look like a big deal. In August, 2020, I read the death rates for the US, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Hungary, and that year actually fewer-than-usual people died, indicating the absence of a pandemic. After that, the figures drastically changed, even retroactively.

After four out of five my freshly-injected next-door neighbors died in the village where my wife and I live, and the fifth was dying of lung cancer already last year (no more info; they moved), I am moved to suspect that the current number of victims is already exceeding 20 million in the US alone.

As Proton is saying, the “virology-only” discussion is nothing else but compartmentalization, a feature the highest-level operatives tend to exhibit. Here is the map from Proton’s article:

The Baileys’ refusal to discuss 5G indicates the presence of high-level operatives who only compartmentalize (which Mihalcea also did recently, despite her previous focus on 5G). 5G, in my understanding, is more than a “very important topic”; it’s in the center of the current democidal proceedings:

Ever since our neighbors have allowed “smart” meters about two months, my wife and I have had sleep problems and have been having convid symptoms, but that’s not the end of it:

Do you want to know your radiation levels?

Besides serving as limited hangouts, it is also possible that the Baileys have always been intended to become a bait-and-switch operation:

Anyway, it’s time to realize that the hour is late, and the globalist project is in motion; it has been published already in 2001:

“This is the way the world ends / Not with a bang but a whimper.”; here is T. S. Eliot’s poem from 1925, “The Hollow Men,” illustrated by AI:

Or, maybe Eliot is wrong and