Another truism gone wrong. You are the product, no matter what.

The following video (14 minutes, and after three, I realized I wanted to watch it all the way through) confirms my conjecturing:

The video is confirming that the globalists usually announce their plans, as if to taunt their victims, with the Georgia Guidestones being the most prominent example. The video claims it’s the “Illuminati,” but I don’t care what they are called, have already achieved “immortality,” which in my opinion, is what they deserve. The cartoon in this post shows the amount of resistance available for the commoner:

While I’ve also written about “Green Zone” death camps and “smart” toys/meters, this site provides more information. It also confirms my suspicion that the Maui fires were linked to “smart” meters:

It’s probably time for me to warn my neighbors about their brand new electric meters. My wife bumped into the meter reader yesterday, and learned that out of seven readers, only one remains employed. The company has also run up out electric bill by about 20 percent, perhaps to convince us that the meter is defective, and it must be replaced with a “smart” one.

It looks like after the government treating people as its assets for over a hundred years, globalist companies are also turning their clients into products, as this letter shows from a Verizon subsidiary, Spectrum: