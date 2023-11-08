Many readers noted that Substack is becoming less and less readable, because agents, bots, and marketers have been taking over the space that used to be occupied by authentic elements. What is happening and what can you do about it?

Have you ever been attracted to a car dealership by a commercial that showed a vehicle at a price you couldn’t resist, but by the time you got there, you were told that the vehicle had been sold? More often than not, there was no such vehicle to begin with; the dealership lured you there, hoping you would buy something from them. Of course, their actual prices weren’t all that attractive. You became a victim of “bait-and-switch.”

The strategy, perhaps most characteristically, happens before and after elections. Candidates promise everything, and after being elected, turn around and do exactly the opposite of their promises, but you are blamed for voting for them. In short, “Put up and shut up.”

Bait-and-switch also resembles the common story of being in love and being married. As the joke goes, before the wedding, marriage looks like a beautiful palace in the desert, palm trees, oasis, camels, and shiny opulence. A few years pass by, and you are left alone with the camel. (Of course, this is only a joke, and it serves as an illustration to the point I’m making. I happen to love my wife more and more as time passes, and I’m not alone to have a wonderful spouse.)

Popular heroes are often introduced as heroes of the people, and their actions actually match the expectations. Well, for a while, and only in side shows. After they have a large number of followers, they still “strive for justice and freedom” in the little things, and confirm the truth after everyone knows it, or the damage is already done and there is nothing to do about it. They lie more and more often, but progress with their lies so slowly that most of their followers prefer to adjust than to realize that they have been had. Those who have invested time or resources persist even more in quiet desperation and hope they were not wrong even well after they realize they were.

Substack has seen several promising authors who, one by one, resigned to obey to their appointed handlers or succumbed to fear or to their greed and reverted to enthusiastic lies about “freedom” and “the greater good,” while collecting after their clandestine investment. Their original contents and attitude prevail less and less, and one day, nothing is left, except for lies and malice that many readers prefer to take for idiocy. That’s “positive thinking” at full speed!

Showing partial results to protect the public is also a common strategy for misdirection. The little advances are announced as victories, while the large attacks on humanity are ignored or presented as the latest, mostly technological, achievements. Italy, for one, having “health concerns,” has just banned lab-made meat:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-11-06-italy-first-to-ban-bill-gates-fake-meat.html

Insects are also bad for eating, but those are not banned from the slaves’ menu, which happens to be “inclusive.” Getting nanotechnology in water, air, food, and “medications” is not banned, either. Do you remember the hope the election of a new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, generated a year ago? She, of course, has been a faithful servant of the NWO:

In a similar fashion, only a short while ago, people in the US celebrated that manufacturers of tainted “vaccines” can be sued and and the adulterated “vaccine” must be taken off the market:

Not a bleep about the other “vaccines,” except for the MSM propagating for fantastic new ones in the works. Not that the ones for the non-existent “covid” were not fantastically deadly, but who cares. The ones who could make the difference between life and death, certainly don’t. “Medication” commercials also use Bait-and-swith, and Pfizer is probably the winner:

Of course, some people accepted the injection for milkshakes: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/free-milkshakes-in-tennesse

Folk heroes are usually created by the globalists themselves:

It’s normal to insist on one’s previous and well-founded decisions, yet adherence doesn’t always come from prudence and it can become obstinacy. Foolhardiness or pure commitment don’t necessarily explain it all, either. Intellectual laziness, for one, suggests that once an opinion is formed, the decision-maker tends to stick to it instead of occasionally revising, because that saves them from the discomfort of making an effort or the realization that they were wrong.

When someone used to ask what my favorite color was, even as a child, I asked back: “In what?” I like green landscapes and the color of emerald, but I’m not so fond of green mold on bread. Blue skies are nice, but blue cheese is already acquired taste, and not all cheeses are welcome blue even for blue-cheese lovers. When asked about my favorite composer, I usually say I have favorite pieces of music, but no favorite composers. And my favorites change from time to time.

I encourage you to assess each of my articles one by one, and do the same with other authors’ publications, too. There is something useful, helpful, inspiring, thought-provoking, or even good and beautiful in most things, and two thinking people can hardly ever agree on everything. What matters is that they take responsibility for their own decisions, and don’t sheepishly or lazily follow anyone. Everyone has to find and pick the treasure out of the trash and make their own compilations that can help them to appreciate the borrowed time all humans are on a little longer and perhaps appreciate it a bit more than before.