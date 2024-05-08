People believe in lies more, if they invest time, money, or effort into them

False flag events have been rampant in the last hundred years, resulting in several wars as well as new restricting laws that made sure that the citizen was becoming more and more a state asset and had to accept their own enslavement “in their own protection,” of course. It turns out false flag events can also be political maneuvers that mislead people by giving them false hope and imaginary powers. Hope can, and WILL be used against you (after I wrote this article, lots of authors came out with “weaponization” of this or that, so forgive me for repeating what I originally started):

Today, I read some of Mercola’s post, written by another author or Substack, one of Mercola’s “best friends” (in Mercola’s words), A Midwestern Doctor:

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2024/05/08/stop-who-pandemic-treaty.aspx

Besides turning my stomach, the announcements in this article infuriated me to the point that I must write down my refutation of the concepts MWD’s title implies:

How We Can Stop the WHO's Horrific Pandemic Treaty

The short version is that there is no “we” and the people usually don’t stop anything, even when on the rare occasions, when they would have the power, but let me not run ahead of myself. Here are the details.

On Substack as well as in politics, most lies start with the author conjuring up an artificial entity, “We,” despite the fact that people are, and always have been sufficiently divided (and are becoming more and ore divided without noticing) and fully powerless against state power; no slave or peasant uprising succeeded in history for longer than a few years.

MWD “encourages” you to support (“Dr”!) Merryl Nass by

“spreading the news” (yes, you are kindly asked to become a free globalist agent); writing to your state reps (and sign up for the list of the non-compliant, acting as if the puppets had ever done or could ever do anything lasting for you); in MDW’s words, “supporting MN’s “work” either by directly donating to Door to Freedom like I have or by supporting Meryl’s Substack”. Notice that Mercola has accumulated substantial wealth by pushing synthetic chemicals, following the medical paradigm that has lost all its credibility after some scrutiny that the plandemic necessitated.

The logic behind this type of manipulation is that people believe in lies more, if they invest time, money, or effort into them. This one of the many reasons why everything on my site is free; being rich is not one of them.

One of the primary reasons why the Constitution replaced the Articles of Confederation was to ensure the primacy of the Federal Government over state rights.

The WHO “treaty” is signed by a usurping administration (all of them have been like that, especially the one that signed the 1913 Federal Reserve Act and established the IRS). The federal government is exercising the same abusive power as the most likely deepfake and/or duplicate Diaper Joe, when “he” is committing tens of billions of dollars for the next ten years to the clown government in Ukraine just to maintain military spending and to ensure steady inflation or, perhaps, to create room for a staged WW3 with hardly any casualties. “The People” always lose out, because they are the ones to obey and to foot the bill, based on the deception of “democracy,” in which over 230 thousand citizens are supposed to be represented by a single politician. Of course, only captive entities can win political office, but the electorate is still told that VOTERS must take responsibility for their “elected” representative’s actions. That explains much of the scam of “democracy”:

Inalienable rights are used for preventing the majority from depriving the rest of some basic rights, but those rights became things of the past, when the traitorous “Patriot Act” was signed by rogues who didn’t even have to read it, because their handlers told them to sign, and the enslaving law has been renewed by every single administration.

The logic behind that “states can reject the WHO” is “the US Constitution reserves healthcare as a state authority.” Now, that is the ultimate farce. Was it the states that introduced a national emergency? Can the states do anything against it, if it happens again? Remember Operation Warp Speed? Just as the Constitution is now not worth the paper it’s written on and, in Orlov’s words, is “just about as relevant and an old copy of Pravda in an abandoned Siberian outhouse,” state rights can be suspended anytime with another declaration of a state of emergency. This time martial law is more likely, because even if people don’t start dropping dead in the street as a result of elevated microwave radiation or common poisoning, a faked alien attack, an orchestrated civil war, or WW3 on TV can always do the trick: