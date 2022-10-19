These four pictures were taken in secret: the first three are snapshots of today’s journalists, reporters, politicians, celebrities, andTV announcers... The last one represents their audience. Or is it the other way around?

Note:

I have written articles on most, if not all the following in the last five and a half months, but this time, I am presenting them in the frame of an exercise altogether.

I don’t want to interrupt your reading with constant references to the original articles, hoping that you are already more or less familiar with them. If not, ask me or search for key words/expressions in Archives on top of my page.

What can you do, when information is no longer available?

Internet searches, by now, are mostly limited to bringing up a few dozen “results,” mostly from corporate and propaganda sites. Interpreting them requires a knowledgeable, informed, attentive, literate, and experienced audience that still possesses an independent mindset. Those, who have lagged behind, have diminishing chances to catch up.

Trolls and bots love to ask for your “sources.” Obviously, that can serve the purpose of targeting good sources, albeit it cannot hurt, when sources abound or when it comes directly from a propaganda piece that, nevertheless, must contain some facts in order to maintain some credibility. The misleading part is that it usually re-frames the facts, which can be easily ignored, if the reader knows how to read it, and for those who don’t, to create confusion.

When I started this page on May 6, 2022, I jokingly called myself “‘The Source’ :)”. Never thought I might be one of the few relatively impartial sources that are still allowed to operate. Some of my sources are already gone the rest might not be much longer available.

Forced propaganda

Yesterday, nearly all, traditionally quite respectable, alt-media forum started up with the post of the “killer virus” developed as a “new variant” in Boston and capable of killing 80% of “humanized mice.” Obviously, most of the publishers are not stupid enough to believe the nonsense, but they had to publish it anyway in bold print, if they cared for their audience or for staying in business. After all, many honest forums have been eliminated, mirrored, or shadow-banned in the last 32 months, so no more demonstration was needed.

In this particular newscast, you might be able to overlook the Frankenstenian “humanized mice” that, when I last looked, involved a type of “research” that was forbidden in the United States. Still, according to these reports, the mystery “virus” lives on, along with the current criminal narrative, and the new “killer virus” is supposed to represent a major threat.

How to read between the lines? What can such details entail?

When information is limited, conjecturing becomes inevitable (right, that breeds “conspiracy theories,” but it also manifests the limitations of human cognition). There is hardly ever enough information to make an “informed decision” in most sections of life, so the only difference here is that you are facing intentional manipulation that, once you consider its objectives, becomes quite easy to decipher.

Currently, as far as I can see, there are two essential pieces of information on the fake news:

A new bio-weapon is about to be activated (as Bill and Melinda Gates giggled about it about a year ago, “This time, people will notice.”); It is deadly (as long as it reaches you, so not going out until it expires, which is usually 2-3 months with military-grade toxins, might work, unless the symptoms are caused by various forms or radiation that can be turned on or off anytime).

What can these two pieces of information refer to?

A newly-introduced bio-weapon can be a combination of microwave attacks (5G can be turned up to lethal levels), chemtrail attacks with toxins, parasites (mostly certain nematodes that can also attack the food supply, but artificial forms like Morgellons have been in use for decades), fungal and bacterial pathogens, and hydrogel-encapsulated graphene that, per instructions by 5G or comparable technologies, might even self-assemble into receivers, transmitters, and control units, and are capable to be instructed to build plastic-like metallic “blood clots” in people and kill them as “needed” (well, the technology seems to posses an inexhaustible reservoir of creative ways to kill). Any of them can activate or enhance each other’s impact:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/activators

What are people being prepared for?

First and foremost, imagine people starting to collapse in the street around you. They might be on their 5G cell phones or near a 5G tower: people start believing in a “killer virus” that requires drastic measures to counter, measures that will take away the remaining handful bundle of mostly-imaginary civil rights and impose restrictions and forced injections even at roadblocks, at least until the CBDC doesn’t fully take over consumption, and you won’t be able to buy and sell without the Mark of the Beast. Add the insane ideas of “herd immunity,” “asymptomatic carriers,” and “anti-vaxxers” to the mix, and you can easily imagine that the “herd” might very well condone attacks on the “non-compliant” (the “Green Zones” are waiting for them nationwide) or even participate in the attacks, using deadly force.

Multilateral attack

But that’s not all.

Any and all the premeditated forms of attack on humanity can be activated anytime, following instructions from the central AI with a self-improving algorithm that is running the worldwide simulation, while adjusting its computations according to live data, and advising its game-masters. As I previously summed these up, there will be food and fuel shortages first, rationing next (linked to compliance of all kinds, but primarily, to “vaccinations”), food riots, martial law, looting and murder in daylight, a few UFOs (holograms in the sky and Terminator-type mechanized units, including drones), strategically-placed false-flag nuclear attacks, WW3 on TV, illegals used against Americans in order to maintain “law and order,” prohibition of collecting rainwater, growing food, and raising animals, and who knows what else:

During the multilateral attack on civilization, everything must go, and people’s attention must be diverted from the actual progress of the WEF’s 2030 agenda. The strategy of Ordo ab Chao, order from chaos, will expect the victims to plead for “law and order” from its own killers.

The red-herring strategy has been, is, and is going to be applied

People will be busy talking about elections, abortion, the “enemies” (foreign or domestic), the new plague, gender-changes, Nuremberg-2, and of course, “civil rights,” which is just as productive as fish in a barrel discussing which of them will be shot first, unless it’s about preparations for things to come. And no, I don’t mean “prepping,” but that can also be included, although not with a lot of promising aspects.

The far side

Future plans of the Cabal are often announced, but they can be sometimes also deduced from current or recent events.

It also came up on the news yesterday that the CDC (a private organization presented as public by the globalist-owned MSM and posing as a public one, while operating a revolving door between itself and pharmaceutical companies) is supposed to vote on the requirement of 18 more childhood “vaccinations” that will be exclusively granted to the bio-weapons related to the ones in the “covid” injections.

Notice that the CDC is not supposed to possess executive or, for that matter, any power, yet it is presented by the monster-owned MSM as if it did. State governors’ and corporate edicts usually referred the unwashed masses to the CDC advisories during the plandemic.

Notice that, all of a sudden, the “experimental” injections for “covid” have been turned into mandatory childhood injections (as if the previous 72 hadn’t been not harmful enough, with no benefits and all the harms they delivered, especially when more of them were administered on single occasions, a situation for which even official studies are absent), which will exempt the manufacturers of the (sooner-or-later lethal) injections from liability for adults, too. Don’t worry: “democracy” was present; after all, the CDC “voted”! :)

Becoming informed about the upcoming “vote” told you two things:

What the enemy’s plans were (turn everyone into cyborg slaves, make them dependent on further injections and make them sick as needed; also, eventually, apply the Kill Switch on the “useless eaters”); You cannot do a darn thing about it. In the meanwhile, the monsters seem to enjoy taunting their victims, which is extremely obvious in their plans to feed insects to those whom they consider less than roaches.

The results are horrifying. Here is the new “vaccine schedule” for children and adolescents, “recommended” by the CDC, but “required” by several states, with the religious and philosophical exemption being slowly phased out and doctors being punished for issuing medical exemptions (legal immigrants are also subjected to the injections):

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html

Apparently, even news on the MSM can give away from the Cabal’s plans, strategies, methods, enforcers, and objectives.

The next ongoing step is the sterilization of both adults and children; the HPV “vaccine” has been the strongest suspect, but I don’t think the name of the injection matters anymore. After all, all “vaccines” seem to have been for invented illnesses, and even their names (mRNA comes to mind) insinuate lies. Maiming, and killing; all “approved by vote”! It’s business as usual, much like the lie of “democracy,” where two wolves and a lamb are allowed to vote what’s for supper. Henceforth, it looks like the lambs must “trust the science” in the wolves’ votes.