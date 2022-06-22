How much more can you take?

Although nobody knows what exactly is in the “covid” vials, there are certainly severe “side effects” of the injections that even show systematic deployment of batches whose impact follows a schedule irrespective of the manufacturers. In response to the popular argument that “correlation does not equal causation,” it occurred to me that certain activators may be used for a large variety of potential conditions.

Originally, it turned out that certain harmful ingredients in some batches remained dormant until they became activated by other ingredients in later batches or some other triggers like radiation exposure.

Logic allows for the assumption that such activators do not have to be in the vials. After all, self-spreading “vaccines” are now probably present from person to person, so pushing the “vaccines” stopped being all that important... And the mysterious contents of chemtrails are also omnipresent...

This is just another variable that serves the purpose of plausible deniability, because the number of conditions emerging is several hundreds, if not thousands, and their emergence also comes with timed delays in order to avoid mass symptoms (that can and has been done in order to ensure the appearance of a “pandemic”).

Of course, this is all conjecturing, but when everything points in the same direction, conjecturing can be quite useful, especially when access to authentic information is severely restricted.

Even allopathic “Medicine” cautions about the impact of combining its poisons, mistakenly called “medications”:

https://247wallst.com/special-report/2021/11/29/the-25-most-dangerous-drugs/

In short, the stress caused by toxins or radiation exposure can accumulate and converge, and they can also trigger or enhance further harmful effects of similar sources.