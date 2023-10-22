The tweet by Kirsch. “Adulteration” was one of the predictable methods of explaining the mass murder to the masses, although “intent to harm” was already under everyone’s nose in November, 2021 in VAERS reports:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/proof-of-genocide

The problem with mRNA makes little difference now, but the tweet is, nonetheless, astutely employing the term despite its being a full-fledged red herring:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna

Steve Kirsch posted the following on October 21, 2023:

Obviously there are the usual folk heroes are here in action:

By asking for re-tweets, the author of the article is making sure a little hope is being sent to the public’s little heart through numerous channels, ensuring that the average mortal will keep waiting for someone else to save the day…

Apparently, Steve created a buzz, but how far does it make any difference?

By suing the manufacturers, they will be forced into bankruptcy (Pfizer is already considering it) and their current globalist owners will buy up their assets through their giant investment firms without accepting any responsibility for their actions, and new companies will keep manufacturing new “vaccines” that are going to be mandated on the population.

Once the companies become insolvent, people might receive “compensation” from taxpayer sources that are maximized at $250k and until now, has been issued to about 2-3% of the claimants. Even if millions of dollars were paid out for each victim in compensation, which is not going to happen, money, even if it weren’t rapidly losing its value, wouldn’t revive the dead or restore irreversible damages caused by the injections. It’s only more humiliating that even if every victim received fair compensation, the USD will be likely out of service by the time such cases go through the courts.

To further taunt the victims, the news doesn’t affect the huge problem of the catastrophic mandatory “vaccines” for children or the fact that all “vaccines” are toxic and cannot offer protection against the invented illnesses for which they are enforced.

If the FDA takes the current ones off the market, new ones will crop up and if one is cut down, another two will grow into its place, like the Hydra’s heads:

The “vaccination” show will keep going on; in fact, it has never stopped. Steve’s tweet is nothing else but an example of the usual much-popularized practice of limited hangouts:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-lies-become-the-truth