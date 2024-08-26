A few things are sorely amiss…

Doctors put drugs of which they know little into bodies of which they know less for diseases of which they know nothing at all.” (Voltaire)

The MWD came out with the idea that “the FDA is at war against sleep.” No kidding. This seminal idea resulted in the following article.

Previously, I posted about an invented illness or, shall I say, “condition,” a term “doctors” resort to when then don’t know what they are talking about or they are not allowed to say. The overwhelming majority of “health professionals” must follow a script that even a stupid computer program can do (no need for AI, but they are going to be replaced by AI, anyway, as it’s already on Amazon), and by diverting, they endanger their jobs and their license to kill. “Sleep apnea” refers to the experience that you wake up, because you “cannot breathe.” I examined the phenomenon along with another invented illness, “high blood pressure” (which exists, but they don’t want to know or to tell you what causes it):

In my several years of working with “doctors,” not a single one was even willing to discuss the impact of radiation on their victims (aka. patients), and even patients telling them they had the symptoms since a new cell tower/antenna had been installed in their vicinity. The sick-care professionals usually responded with shooing the Spirit of Radiation Present away as “Bah, humbug!” Headaches represent another group of symptoms whose causes the madical profession is “unable” to determine, and “treatments” are falling short, because the unidentified causes pertain, out of which dehydration, low salt intake (taking lab-made salt can also be bad), and radiation are probably the leading causes.

MWD passes for a high-level operative (his/her/its posted material mostly looks like a potpourri of Mercola (who is the author’s self-proclaimed friend) and ChatGPT.

High-level operatives usually use bait-and-switch; they publish a lot of accurate details (usually evident data that is not widely known), which gains the trust of their audience (and they share some personal info, which includes an irreconcilable contradiction in this case, because even the identity of MWD is not revealed), and based on the details, they arrive at, well, problematic, conclusions. You can see the technique working in the article:

As far as I’m concerned, I live in an extremely rural area with no 5G coverage, but ever since a neighbor accepted a 5G-compatible router, my wife and I have been experiencing severe problems with sleeping. Even previously, when daisy-chained “smart” water meters transferred their data to the data center at 2 AM, we used to wake up, but this has gotten progressively worse since the neighbor’s new router about five months ago.

Our electric company graciously allows us to pay $15 a month for not using a “smart” meter (“free” installation means we are the products), but its invoice inadvertently includes an annual report that goes back a whole year by the month, and it turns out that our power consumption went up by about 20 percent compared with the same month(s) a year before, although our power usage is supposed to be the same or less. I can easily guess: the fix is to have the meter replaced, but alas!, only “smart” meters are available now. “Smart” meters are usually represent emission and fire hazard, and they seemed to play a role even in Maui.

So, the MWD can keep going with all the madical details, and (s)he/it might even advise you to turn off your Wi-Fi for the night, but what good is that, if your neighbor’s router turns the local electric grid into a giant 5G/6G/7G etc. antenna? MWD usually emphasizes profit-making in the process of sickness-generation, while it’s never been about money alone. Moreover, the current global political and financial climate support the argument that depopulation and the transition to synthetic cyborg slavery are the current objectives, which have been bravely declared to the public several times by the globalists in the last several years, sometimes going as far as the Georgia Guidestones (which had been a tourist attraction before it was destroyed…):

In the article, MWD also pushes Ivermectin (IVM) by implication, which has been proven to be just another bait-and-switch operation:

If the MWD proposes “the Ivermectin for sleep,” one can be pretty certain that following the suggestion would fall into the same pattern as IVM. At least, that’s what I would call reliable information.

There are a few more pieces of “good advice” in the article.

Sunlight is good, indeed, but going outside to ingest the stuff from chemtrails through the skin and through inhalation might not be the best idea. Exercise used to be good, but as the injected athlete’s story suggest, it only speeds up heart failure and the like, which I noted already in January, 2023:

MWD’s article contains positive, albeit no-brainer methods as well, and following those can mitigate the stress that adds up from all sources and can lead to terminal diseases without any globalist interventions (well, they are not going anywhere, either, but not much can be done about those). Of course, nobody is talking about synthetic protein in humans, an mil-grade operation that seem to have resulted in many modern “conditions.”

The Schuman wave generator used to be popular a decade ago. It’s supposed to cover a small area with the 7.83Hz frequency that the Earth is supposed to emit as well, suggesting that amplifying it can help with sleep. Notably, it emits ELF, that is, extremely-low-frequency electromagnetic signals, while the Earth’s resonance is physical that also involves some ELF, and all other natural forms of radiation interact and coexist, which simply cannot be emulated by today’s technology, mostly because the variables haven’t all been explored and analyzed. Users of the generator reported that it works for some and, incidentally, it can make home stereo/theater speakers sound a bit better. A single voice warned about the dangers. Now, users of any device that emits any frequencies must notice that there are plenty of other waves in the air, and they often interfere with each other, nullifying some, and increasing the intensity and modulation of other frequencies. Frequencies between 5.6 and 8.2Hz were already tested in the US in the early 1960s by using military radars and the cloud coverage. It turned out that stepping up by 0.2Hz at a time, each frequency resulted in specific moods in the population, and the emissions can be used for instigating specific forms of behavior that ranges from euphoric to rioting or, at least, enraged (not necessarily in this order). A strong sine-wave (as opposed to square-wave, which has nothing to do with anything natural) Schumann wave generator can, for instance, depress human perception of lower-intensity signals, which doesn’t mean that the ELF it emits is good for the person even if it is randomized as in C1. “Planar waves,” to me, need a lot more explanation than whatever is out there, especially because long-term effects of ANYTHING are virtually never recognized. My wife and I have been experimenting with a number of things since the beginning of 5G. Strong magnets, placed strategically around the house, seemed to work for a while. After they ran out of steam, crystals followed. Some were good enough to eliminate her tinnitus at night, while others only made us feel exhausted. A “harmonizer” (sorry, no marketing here about specific brands) definitely helped with sleep by 30-40 percent, but that was before the neighbor’s 5G router. As this plug-in device is mellowing the curves of ELF signals through the electric wiring, I started to experiment with a couple of Schumann wave generators (it might kill us, but what doesn’t these days?). After three days, we are sleeping better, but I’ll cross-check the effect against not using them, and report back as soon as I can say something clearly. Under the circumstances, I am not worried about long-term effects…

MWD’s miracle med (miracle cures have always been around for the desperate) is gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB). You can check its MSDS reports anytime, but no matter what, it’s a lab-made chemical, manufactured by the same companies (or their subsidiaries) that nonchalantly targeted the world’s population with their convid injections, and keep doing the same with other “vaccines,” madications, household chemicals, and even processed food. Just like each batch of the convid vials contained different things, nobody knows what’s in a synthetic product these days.

