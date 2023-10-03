So, the only question is, why do people find something attractive?

A couple of days ago, I explored protection and treatment for the general poisoning:

The following device came up in my post as a potential option:

Now that I had some time to delve into a few more details, I am writing this in response to the marketing text at

The following argument doesn’t add up:

“Spontaneous frequencies are positive to the body. Constant, repetitive frequencies are not.”

None of the terms here can be defined even remotely, and the statements can be easily refuted with counter-examples. For instance, if you live next to an airport, planes are loud, and you can’t just get used to them or find the sporadic noise natural. The ideas of “positive” and “negative” frequencies are in dire need of an explanation…

The body can get used to constant frequencies as long as they don’t exceed its tolerance threshold, and exceeding the threshold happens, when stress from all present sources add up.

6G is invariably more difficult to accommodate than a Wi-Fi signal, because it’s intermittent (although the signal is always the same). Switching patterns every 30 seconds is anything but natural or spontaneous… Well, I’d love to learn more about the “natural” frequencies applied with the C1.

However, the following makes perfect sense, although its applicability depends on the strength of the 5G/EMF/ELF signal(s):

“Blushield doesn’t BLOCK negative EMF’s, instead it provides a STRONGER signal, one that is based on natural principles, that your body wants to tune into.”

The same law is at work in audiology. It’s easy to find out if someone is faking deafness on one ear: you release a signal on the “deaf” ear that it at least 40dB louder than the one directed on the other ear. Those, who are really deaf on one ear, can still hear the clear signal on the other.

The following, however, doesn’t make much sense:

“Blushield sends signals to the cells in a specific way to where the body no longer perceives the EMF as a threat.”

If you poison someone, the poison works even if the person doesn’t “sense it as a threat.”

The following is plain mystifying:

“… the body is used to mounting an immune response to fight these unnatural, repetitive frequencies.”

I don’t think anyone could intelligibly explain what that means… Nobody can clearly define the “immune system,” but the process involved might be possible to describe, instead of the current cryptic statement.

As for the C1, my reservations in my previous article still prevail, but the device might do more than nothing for most people. I still believe that a 90-day full money-back warranty would be more convincing for potential buyers, but that’s only my opinion. Also, it remains somewhat unclear how strong the blanket signal emitted by the C1 must be, but to me it seems that the stronger, the better, unless the strong signal eventually does increase stress levels, albeit in a new form. That process, as far as I can see, can take several months or even a few years.

Moreover, it turns out that the company is running as associate program in which if you sell the device, you receive a 15% commission. That explains a lot of positive reviews and the 20% “restocking fee.”

The device, by emulating various environments every 30 seconds, surely sends its user on a vacation! The change of “environment” is likely to be a relief for most, and stressful for some. Can it be exhausting in the long run? Only time can tell? The harmful signals are cloaked with stronger signals that are supposed to be good, because they follow random patterns that change every 30 seconds. It’s unclear if the strong signal is harmful, because there is natural about it; you can’t find such strong signals in nature. Also, the fact that search engines that usually direct people to corporate and government sites favor the product suggest that it might cause harm, although it hasn’t been assigned to become an official enemy as ivermectin was after it was permitted.

Even if the device provides protection from EMF/ELF/5G/6G, the body has to detox itself faster than ever before, because the rate of general poisoning is so omnipresent. Can it keep up? A lot will depend on the exposure, and nobody can access the whole picture.

Ultimately, the way I look at it, Blushield suppresses “unnatural frequencies with a stronger signal, and there is nothing natural about such a strong signal. All forms of radiation are harmful beyond certain levels, no matter how “natural” they are called.