Still, I would like to offer a broad spectrum of methods that address current forms of the general poisoning, and leave much of the judgment up to the reader.

In the last 43 months, traditional approaches have been publicized against threats that have never even been identified most of the time. The following article summarizes most of the methods, albeit it refers its readers to synthetic pharmaceutical products that have proven unworthy of anyone’s trust, because they can always contain undesirable ingredients, so you need a remarkable amount of optimism to assume that the products cause more good than harm, especially because some or all of them might interact with known unknown ingredients of the general poisoning and with each other:

Another relevant post is

Of course, I wouldn’t hold my breath trying any of these, and I have become way too suspicious of synthetic supplements.

OUTRAGED addresses most aspects, while representing an allopathic approach, but her finding tend to be remarkable, offering occasional relief:

Roman Shapoval writes about electricity, EMF/ELF, and light exhaustively:

Although there are a zillion ways people are being poisoned, only two of them have been addressed specifically besides EMF/ELF: 5G protections and blood repair.

Matt’s Microscopy has been focusing on changes in human blood. Matt previously agreed with me that damaged red blood cells cannot be repaired, and only blood-letting could result in recovery, assuming the body is capable of producing undamaged cells, and the constant poisoning stops or slows down to a rate that the body can handle. Matt also agrees with me that the damage done to humans far exceeds the range of blood damages. Matt found nanotech in various household chemicals, “medications,” and uninjected blood.

Ana Maria Mihalcea’s blood analyses confirm my previous conjecturing that the blood of the uninjected is now just as bad as if the subject had accepted the “covid” injection. Mihalcea offers a remedy, administered in an I.V. and, as one of her commenters noted, the cost is $1k a pop, and it has to be repeated according to the rate of poisoning. Ana also agrees with me that the rate of poisoning is faster than any traditional detoxing method could keep up with.

I have also made attempts to contribute to the quest in a few articles, starting over a year ago (there are good comments after the articles):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-the-perpetrators-protect-themselves

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/any-hope-for-the-injected-orfor-that

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/protection-from-5g-toxins-hydrogels

My latest find is from yesterday:

The claim that graphene quantum dots can be deactivated and decoupled was a click-bait for me, and I found that Shawn and I agree until it comes to mRNA, which I don’t consider a feasible and necessary option, because it couldn’t be controlled and it would harm the perps, too (unless, of course, they have a way to be protected, and I doubt they would publicize it, if they had one).

It soon turned out that Shawn is promoting the following business product, because in his experience, it worked for him:

https://www.blushield-us.com/collections/ultimate-series/products/c1-ultimate-cube-5g

Shawn was convinced, because “it worked for him” (it turns out, he is a reseller of the product on commission), and I wish it worked for everybody, although most people probably couldn’t afford it. Either way, let me express my concerns and reservations regarding the device itself.

When I read the introduction to the technology on the site, I found a typical American infomercial that contains 75 percent of unverifiable “scientific” pep talk and 25 percent of promises that fit the desires of those who are prone to succumb to wish-fulfillment, which usually applies to the average American consumer.

It only made matters worse that when I tried to find out about the central idea of the technology, “scalar waves,” the search engine came up with two kinds of results:

Traditional physicists agree that scalar waves exist, but can’t agree on their applicability; Explanations that led directly to the “Blushield” site through various sources.

The latter raises suspicion, because internet searches these days only promote government and corporate sites, and this was the only business site that came up with a gnostic and favorable explanation of scalar waves.

I also perused the reviews on the site, and the responses to discontent were uniformly stating that you don’t necessarily feel a difference when using a device, which contradicts the generous promises made in the introduction, but coincides with the claim by the owners that you need blood tests before and after using a device in order to find out about improvements. The company owners also state specific numbers of towers affecting the reviewers’ mailing addresses, and claim the users would need a more powerful device, which would come at extra cost. As of today, I haven’t been able to find a site that could tell me that sort of information. All four devices are using the same power supply, but their outputs is doubled at each step as you go up in the price, but for a small company, using the same power supply can reduce overhead costs.

Don’t get me wrong: I wish the tech would work, but I’m not convinced. Last time I checked, I am immune to the placebo effect, and Aulterra’s plug-in device did help my wife and me and my with our sleep (Aulterra’s owners also invoke “scientific” evidence); we noticed a 30-40% improvement in our sleep, and Aulterra is making the same claim as Blushield: their devices don’t eliminate, but “harmonize” incoming EMF/ELF/microwaves. They offered a 30-day money-back warranty, including on shipping, so I gave them a try and ended up keeping the $68 unit ( the price at the time with their 20% discount). I am not affiliated with them, but don’t take my word for it: it may have been the placebo-effect, after all. I checked out if Blushield would offer the same trial period, and no, they charge your a 20 percent restocking fee and your shipping costs are lost, which amounts to more than pennies, considering their four devices cost 3, 6, 9, and 15 hundred dollars.

Another problem with the technology is that its promoters are making a dual claim without establishing a common denominator between them, at least not in a way an average mortal can comprehend:

— A device would transform 5G signals into harmless waves, turning them into a “natural” phenomenon. 5G doesn’t operate at a single frequency, and the owners’ explanation of the process is missing despite that it wouldn’t endanger the copyright of their device, and these days, it would be a piece of cake to reverse-engineer it, anyway.

— By using the device, your blood returns to normal. Is that because it, to borrow Shawn’s term, “detoxifies” the body constantly? After all, the article itself proudly declares that “Deactivating the Graphene Quantum Dots & Decoupling your Brain from the Clathrin mRNA Neural Interface” is a realistic option. I don’t care about the reference to mRNA, because the result is the same as if it were in use. The currently-used technology combines self-assembling graphene nanocomputers anchored in the body (remember the photos of “artificial parasites” made of the material capable of hooking up to the body?) with 5G that remotely controls the activated nanocomputers that operate on bioelectricity. Shawn himself claimed that graphene cannot survive without electricity, so there it is (alas, the nanotech uses bioelectricity). He, however, maintains that graphene doesn’t last and can be disabled, exactly because it doesn’t receive electricity… Obviously, his paradigm is never going to be compatible with mine, but that doesn’t matter, if the symptomatic treatment of unfavorable health conditions works. But does it?

What I need to see here is the common denominator between “naturalizing” waves in the 5G spectrum (from 3 to 100GHz) that carries information and restoring blood to its healthy state. Shawn explains that his technology focuses on the modulating waves, but doesn’t address the fact that 5G mm-waves can deliver instructions to the nano-computers, which can also operate as a kill switch:

https://shawnpaulmelville.substack.com/p/5g-covfefe-solenoids-harvest-and

The tech relies on making the modulating waves useless, but assumes that the blood is damaged only because 5G is actively affecting it, while there are so many other ways of poisoning the masses. Still, if Shawn’s technology works for EMF/ELF, that’s great, because it might gain some time for those who can afford it. Are they going to exceed the five percent that the globalists are projecting to survive? What would be the use of surviving in a world where the non-compliant will be cut off from resources and services? Gaining time is still important, because time will run out for the globalists, and a few people might be able to make it without being turned into a cyborg slave.

Draw your own conclusions. I won’t, before I learn more about the technology and investigate further.

I am inviting Shawn to discuss matters further and expecting a civilized and respectful exchange of thoughts, findings, and ideas. We have exchanged a few after his article in the comment section, too, but I would like to be systematic about it. The discussion is NOT about my approach, but about his, and without having to write dissertations, only one problem can be discussed at a time, so each comment must address only one, without attempting to change the playing field. I would also appreciate it, if he and I could agree on the problem and what we expect from the solution. I have described the fair rules of engagement in the following article:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/steve-kirsch-is-challenging-again

Here is some more explanatin I have provided about Blushield:

The bad news is that radiation is only one of the toxic sources around, and some of them started a long time before radiation entered the picture as a major player.