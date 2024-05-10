(Source: needtoknow.news)

When the madical establishment kills you, you die of “natural causes.” Criminality and stupidity are natural. Being a perp and a victim don’t exclude each other, either.

Blood-pressure-lowering meds can cause sleep apnea, and combined with blood thinners, can cause cancer, and multiple organ failure.

The time has come that even Bill Gates Admits the Shots Contain Nanotech. Self Replicating Nanobots Found in Both the Vaxxed and Unvaxxed. If the world is allowed to hear that, it is certain that it’s too little, too late ( the damage has been done and it cannot be reversed, so it’s little more than taunting the victims), is a red herring, diverting people’s attention from the fact that they can be controlled exclusively through microwaves, and it’s a limited hangout, hiding that the nanotech is in everything. As I have been elaborating on those for quite a while, I am adding the following summary with a few important findings.

How does the system work?

As everyone in their right mind must know by now, the death factory of allopathic sick-care is fueled by

the professional ignorance churned out by medical training, the inhumanity of toxin manufacturers (aka. pharmaceuticals), the subservience of globalist-captured governments that mandate harmful and/or lethal “treatments,” and the middlemen, the insurance companies.

The four have one thing in common: they and all their subsidiaries, suppliers, and customers are owned by globalist-owned investment firms, mostly by Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street. Those companies can deploy their entities all over the world, and even bankrupt some of them in order to make other branches more profitable, while changing the global landscape so fast that regulations and taxes remain out of range for national governments.

These four branches make sure that sickening and deadly practices flourish, and the madical paradigm that fuels them remains mostly intact; the only exceptions come in, when something more profitable replaces an old madical myth, and things of the past are even allowed to be openly demonized in order to retain credibility for the system itself. This setup gives birth to such “truth-tellers” as RFK, Jr. and his ilk.

Hunting down victims… ughm… patients

Doctors’ offices are eager to find something wrong in healthy people, so they need a lot of invented illnesses that can be treated with toxic, and preferably addictive, chemicals, which seems one of the main reasons for “annual medical checkups” besides billing the taxpayer for the scam, setting up an expense-revenue plan for the next 12 months for each “insured,” and reinforcing “illness-consciousness” in a population whose many members are dormant or explicit hypochondriacs, anyway, eager to self-diagnose and demand the latest poison advertised on TV or over the Internet.

The use of invented conditions exploits the impossibility of proper diagnoses

“Side effects” constitute perhaps the most ingenuous inventions for symptoms of intentional poisoning caused by activities controlled by the global investors; they also allow for blaming the patient for being weak or stupid.

“Inherited illnesses” cover up gene-altering toxins in the food supply, in madications, “vaccines,” and in the environment. Since around 1990, the most common ones may have been coming from pesticides in food and water, household products, and, increasingly, from chemtrails, microwave radiation, microplastics, and nanoparticles. Still, there are at least another seven major sources of depopulation, and to make matters worse, one can activate the other or synergistically enhance each other’s impact, which makes even the most benevolent and complex diagnosis next to impossible. Along with peptic ulcers, cryptic diagnoses of IBS, IBD, and Chrohn’s have been also skyrocketing, and all these are common terms for conditions whose causes are literally never investigated by “doctors,” because they cannot, or are not allowed to do much about them (most doctors MUST follow a script issued by their employer, unless they want to risk losing their jobs or even their licenses), except for prescribing extremely dangerous steroids or the most harmful madication on the market according to doctors, proton pump inhibitors (which, I have just learnt, are now available without prescriptions).

Sleep apnea as another invented illness

Sleep apnea occurs “when you forget to breathe, while asleep,” which is similar to SID (“Sudden Infant Death,” usually following “vaccinations” within two weeks half of the time) and SAD (“Sudden Adult Death,” which became canonized after the ones injected for convid started dropping like flies), because it’s “diagnosed” as an independent condition, for which you are the one to blame, because you are weak; it’s only “natural selection” according to the death merchants. “Obstructive” sleep apnea is exclusively blamed on the victim, when it’s caused by the silly patient’s obesity (usually caused by the food supply and a number of other external factors, but that part is hushed by “medical professionals,” while nutritionists do their best to harm their patients), obstructed windpipe (which miraculously enough, functions just fine during the day) or convoluted postures during sleep. The alternatives are more edifying for judging the system. Notice the pseudo-scientific terminology starts with “obstructive,” followed by “central” (whatever the latter means), only to be spiced up further with “mixed/complex” cases, when even the MD has less idea of what (s)he is talking about. According to Cleveland Clinic,

Central sleep apnea can happen for many reasons, including:

Heart failure.

Low blood oxygen levels (hypoxia) because of high altitude.

Nervous system damage, especially in your brainstem (which is what manages your breathing) or parts of your spinal cord.

Treating obstructive sleep apnea initially with CPAP (this typically goes away with consistent CPAP use).

Nervous system conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Now, that’s hilarious, because the source ends the discussion with circular causation and it doesn’t even try to dig deeper and identify the causes of the (otherwise logical) presumed causes.

When I first decided to examine the correlations between peanut allergy, arthritis, and Lyme, I was forced to conclude that they are all rooted either in modified protein intake, which modifies proteins in the body, or the bodily protein alterations which can have many other causes, and they probably have more than one every single time:

Further considerations led me to conclude that such processes must have started around 1960, and have given birth to truckloads of other invented illnesses that the madical profession is eager to diagnose and is always ready to treat the patient to death.

In the last 12 years of my cooperating with representatives of the US sick-case, while observing diagnostic processes and treatments, I am finding it extremely likely that sleep apnea can often happen as a result of drugs for high blood pressure (HBP). High blood pressure was redefined about three years ago (around the time, when “vaccines” and “pandemic” were redefined), and ever since, patients have been drugged even more heavily than before as soon as their blood pressure goes above 130/80, as opposed the previously-official value of 140/90. Blood pressure rises during the day, so if you absolutely have to take it, do in the morning, but try to refrain from final conclusions before making further observations. Other variables also elevate blood pressure, but they are ignored by NPs and MDs; for instance, entering an air-conditioned clinic from the heat outside, advancing in age, an urge to urinate, interaction between “medicines,” “medicines” and food, or radiation poisoning from cellular sources and comparable technologies. The only temporary cause that is mercifully allowed is that many patients become nervous in a doctor’s office, which makes full sense, especially after the convid theater that killed so many people. Aren’t those nurses and doctors become nervous, when taking their own blood pressure? Are they willing to be aware of the potential causes of temporary high values? Can I say, unlikely? HBP patients are also told to go on a low-sodium diet, but I’ve never heard a nutritionist mention that industrially-produced salt is toxic, while naturally-sourced salt is actually necessary for survival. Internal infections, sudden changes in external temperature or in the intestinal flora, and inflamed body parts can cause “uncontrollable” fluctuations in blood pressure AND elevated heartbeat; as usual, only symptoms are treated, which alone suppresses the discoverability of the original cause of the predicament and shadows the natural fluctuation. Toxins for high cholesterol (another invented condition) are other candidates, because they can have so many “side effects” (aka. toxic outcomes) that only the sky is the limit. However, it’s only logical to observe that they usually make people feel fatigued, which suggests that they lower blood pressure and/or affect circulation, but once their impact starts to wear out, the body wants to compensate for the previous loss in oxygenation, which naturally increases blood pressure. No study has ever proved the assumption baby Aspirin can prevent strokes and heart attacks. However, it acts as a mild blood thinner, which can also lower O2 levels in the blood, resulting in higher-than-normal blood pressure readings. Its acidity also slightly damages the stomach lining, which can cause mild inflammation and, consequently, elevated blood pressure. Blood thinners (always prescribed after a stent is installed, a procedure that even according to Mercola is unnecessary most of the time), in general, inevitably elevate blood pressure, and lowering blood pressure can result in cancer and/or multiple organ failure due to lack of oxygenation. Calcification of the walls of blood vessels (calcium supplements contribute, while they also make bones more brittle) can tighten the path for the blood flow, which necessitates higher blood pressures in order to make sure the whole body is sufficiently supplied with oxygen. Even official sources admit that oxygen deprivation elevates blood pressure, but nobody said a word about linking the muzzles mandated in madical facilities with HBP during the plandemic, in spite of the fact that oxygen deprivation was one of their “side effects” that also increased the risk of several illnesses, including, but not limited to cancer.

Palpitations and arrhythmia can be caused by radio waves, but it existed even before electricity. Traditional Tibetan doctors diagnose by checking the patient’s pulse for a few minutes, which suggests that they assume that inflammation or poisoning can mess up the heartbeat as well in ways that show recognizable patterns for diagnosing. Don’t expect a western doctor to reach that level of expertise, because it can work only in isolated communities in which causes and symptoms follow the same patterns. In the “civilized” world, a lot more people are forced into the same habitat and consume or are exposed to so many toxins or forms of radiation that such patterns are unlikely to be identified (not that any attempt I know of has been made).

“Vaccines,” even when their vials bear the same label, come in so many varieties and contain so many toxins and undeclared ingredients that they can produce hundreds of “side effects.” NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM has ever been proven to help, while they have been plentifully proven to be harmful.

Thyroid malfunction inevitably occurs, when the body needs to regulate thyroid levels due to changing in its internal balance, but I’m sure there are plenty of chemicals out there that can cause irreversible damages to the thyroids. Sometimes the problem is supposed to be as simple as iodine deficiency. The fact that the US military has been stockpiling food-grade iodine most likely means that substances causing hypothyroidism may have already been deployed and are planned to be expanded. No, no nuclear war. Iodine is good for Uranium only and the US military has indeed been using depleted-uranium warheads from power plants for several decades, but iodine is no good for Plutonium, and most American nuclear plants use both. As I’ve been saying it for a couple of years, WW3 can be started on TV, but for good measure, a few dirty bombs can be activated (according to some sources, they are already under some large cities) and be used for justifying martial law. The dirty bombs would produce a lot lower kill rate than the convid injections did and will do, and the actual events would go only a step further than 9/11.

Psychiatric toxins primarily serve the purpose of keeping the pseudo-science of Psychiatry alive, although the fundamental premise, “chemical imbalance in the brain,” collapsed around 2018, when the toxicity and redundancy of statins also came to light for every inquisitive mind. Psychiatrist, despite their lack of a single objective test for diagnosing patients and the fact that two of them can hardly make the same diagnosis independently, are empowered to determine people’s lives. Their chemicals are often demanded by people who want to go on disability, because the two most common reasons for disability, a patient’s claim of pain or depression cannot be refuted. Regular MDs are also allowed to experiment with poisons, and patients are often led into believing that they need to be “medicated.” Even Mercola, who is promoting and trading in synthetic stuff, announced several times in the last decade that “30 minutes of exercise a day achieves as much or more than the most powerful psychiatric drug.” Controllability of patients is demanded from psychiatrists, so zombification is common among those under treatment, and even electroshock “therapy” has be re-introduced in the US. Before blaming psychiatric patients, one must remember that it IS possible to cause irreversible damages to the body’s hormonal balance, which can result in real and mostly untreatable conditions that include uncontrollable emotional or even cognitive changes, creating lifelong dependency on the madications. Since the late 1970s, microwave weapons that can make people hear voices have been around, so schizophrenia is a most useful diagnosis for certain parties with access to such devices. Psychiatric institutionalization was common in the Soviet Union to discredit victims and to destroy them with incapacitating drugs, but the technology has been available in other countries, too, so the selection of subjects only depended on the operators of such weapons.

Elevated blood sugar levels are usually treated with Metformin first, and after the body becomes lazy enough to take care of itself, insulin injections come next, creating a lifelong patient for the system. It would be intriguing to explore what can cause “diabetes A” in children, but to my best knowledge, the madical profession has been hiding in its ivory tower, blaming genetics, without showing an interest in the cause of the gene alterations, perhaps because it’s trying to stay in areas that it assumes or pretends to know or, perhaps, it’s engaged in fulfilling its usual function of covering up common poisonings caused by its owners’ other activities. This single case alone demonstrates that ignorance and evil can produce the same result.

High cholesterol is another invented illness. Atorvastatin (Lipitor) was the most lucrative chemical ever peddled in the history of Madicine. Statins are bad enough with several “side effects,” but the latest anti-cholesterol drug I read about about three years ago, is supposed to be even more harmful. Cholesterol is produced in higher than normal quantities, when there are hairline cracks in the walls of blood vessels (which mostly come with age and calcification). Lowering cholesterol levels slows down or prevents self-healing, but don’t worry: there are other chemicals for the resulting inflammation, and there are more madications for their “side effects” for the resulting high blood pressure or irregular heartbeat!

This is only an introduction to the presiding patterns in sick-care, and new illnesses, along with new treatments, will always be invented as long as not causes, but symptoms are diagnosed. The “common” ones give away the plan, but hardly anyone notices that the flu, “the common cold,” rabies, tetanus, allergies, autoimmune conditions, and even the plague seem to be mythical illnesses. Can bone marrow transplant fix the blood? I’m afraid, when targeting the blood, only another symptom is addressed, albeit this time, it’s caused by a combination of nanoparticle-poisoning and radio waves.