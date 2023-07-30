The concept of health/illness MUST be reconsidered
As you are more than likely to be aware, Germ Theory is a disaster, and Terrain Theory seems to fill in quite a few gaps, although it remains a hit-and-miss approach, when it comes to healing people, which unfortunately includes the approaches by most “naturopaths.” Terrain Theory can let you down perhaps because much of it still sticks to a traditional theory of what makes people sick. After reconsidering my 50-year-long, often hands-on experience of modern “Medicine,” I wrote my flagship article on the subject. The good news is that I avoid technical terms in order to make the contents highly-accessible and generally-comprehensible, but bad news is that it needs quite a bit of time to read it and process to the extent that might become useful for the reader. Only a few readers managed to venture far enough to profit from the contents:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-makes-people-sick-apart-from
Here is the article from today that reminded me of the task that is still being neglected
This morning, I bumped into an important article on Substack that addressed a rarely-mentioned, but highly relevant topic, which reminded me that a little medical-myth-busting is way overdue1. This article focuses on the Tetanus “vaccine”:
As soon as I started up this site on May 6, 2022, I went into full frontal attack against the presiding Rockefellerian flavor or “Medicine.” After including a few pertinent links, this article will culminate in my posting some essential myth-bashing notes from other authors.
My two cents
My first classic was a brief introduction into the details, The Disaster of Modern Medicine:
Next, I posted on how “Medicine” has been weaponized by military-grade compartmentalization, and updated the original article recently:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/re-posting-old-articles-that-remain-748
Psychiatry is one of the most prominent scams:
As for the “covid” symptoms, I posted
The infernal light and the infernal towers:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/light-as-it-is
The following articles significantly contribute to the myth-bashing
On rabies:
On the “Black Death”:
https://dailyhistory.org/What_if_the_Black_Death_Never_Occurred
On the same on Substack:
The idea is anything but new. Here is a decent example:
https://kathleenbarnes.com/common-medical-myths-busted/
Of course, all such lists, including mine, are incomplete. I have had my own share of encountering “medical” myths in the way “doctors” acted and proved devastating:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-few-typical-medical-diagnoses
Hiya, thanks for the link but the Daily History article 'what if the Black Death had never happened' is not on the same subject as mine at all. The article is a thought piece of what might have happened in Europe if it had not occurred and lots of people died, but seems to. be saying that it did occur. I am saying that perhaps it didn't even occur at all, that lots of people didn't die and that any deaths were definitely not caused by fleas, rats, or bacteria.
Jo
Hey ray i can’t leave a reply on the black hole piece at 1022 which isn’t showing up on your list of articles and it contains no content