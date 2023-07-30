The concept of health/illness MUST be reconsidered

As you are more than likely to be aware, Germ Theory is a disaster, and Terrain Theory seems to fill in quite a few gaps, although it remains a hit-and-miss approach, when it comes to healing people, which unfortunately includes the approaches by most “naturopaths.” Terrain Theory can let you down perhaps because much of it still sticks to a traditional theory of what makes people sick. After reconsidering my 50-year-long, often hands-on experience of modern “Medicine,” I wrote my flagship article on the subject. The good news is that I avoid technical terms in order to make the contents highly-accessible and generally-comprehensible, but bad news is that it needs quite a bit of time to read it and process to the extent that might become useful for the reader. Only a few readers managed to venture far enough to profit from the contents:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-makes-people-sick-apart-from

This morning, I bumped into an important article on Substack that addressed a rarely-mentioned, but highly relevant topic, which reminded me that a little medical-myth-busting is way overdue. This article focuses on the Tetanus “vaccine”:

As soon as I started up this site on May 6, 2022, I went into full frontal attack against the presiding Rockefellerian flavor or “Medicine.” After including a few pertinent links, this article will culminate in my posting some essential myth-bashing notes from other authors.

My first classic was a brief introduction into the details, The Disaster of Modern Medicine:

Next, I posted on how “Medicine” has been weaponized by military-grade compartmentalization, and updated the original article recently:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/re-posting-old-articles-that-remain-748

Psychiatry is one of the most prominent scams:

As for the “covid” symptoms, I posted

The infernal light and the infernal towers:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/light-as-it-is

On rabies:

On the “Black Death”:

https://dailyhistory.org/What_if_the_Black_Death_Never_Occurred

On the same on Substack:

