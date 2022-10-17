Poor bear… He is feeling sad… Is he depressed?

In an experiment taught even in introductory college psych courses, five-year-olds were carefully selected by making sure there had never been a fire in their homes, and asked the following question once a week:

“Did you have fire in your home?”

At first, all of them said no, but after a few weeks, they started saying yes. By the sixth week, most of them said yes, and some of them even described how dad ran back into the burning house and saved the cat.

Every lawyer knows that eye-witness accounts are flimsy at best. Already Plato observed the veiled nature of perception, although he didn’t elaborate further to delve into the domain of cognitive processing.

In plain English, people overwhelmingly focus on what they consider important at the time of an event. They tend to ignore parts that do not affect them. Later, they retain mostly only what they deem worth remembering. If they were involved in the event, they also tend to re-formulate the memory until they appear to play a positive role in it.

I have worked with MDs for several years, so I am extremely familiar with their routine, which strikes the surface like a poorly-written car repair manual. One of the intake questions all patients are asked is, whether they feel depressed.

Considering the hypochondriac nature of humans (men are taking the lead in this trend), in a way that resembles the way people “recognize” themselves in astrological projections, even the tiniest symptoms can lead to a self-diagnosis with devastating effects.

It is part of the human condition not to feel all daisies and roses all the time, especially after the loss of a beloved one or losing a job and being unable to pay the rent or provide for the family. However, even mourning can be now diagnosed as a psychiatric “disorder” that is rewarded with toxic chemicals called “medications” that can actually turn people truly depressed, suicidal, or even homicidal. Not-so-surprisingly, “medical” intake questions also include whether the patient has any suicidal or homicidal ideations.

Is it possible that, like the five-year-olds, people, if asked enough times, develop the conviction that they suffer from depression or worse?

Suicide is an extremely nasty topic, because all it needs is a little encouragement. I remember an anecdote about rhetors on the Forum in ancient Rome, who started propagating suicide, “Go into your warm pool, cut up your wrists, and fall into slumber without pain; you will wake up in Elysium, the place of eternal bliss!” People started committing suicide by the thousands. It took an imperial decree to forbid such speeches until the suicides stopped.

Opportunity and analogy can also assist. A few decades ago, in a nursing home, elderly people started committing suicide at a rate of at least one a week by hanging themselves on a hook in the basement. The director hired a psychologist who, after a few minutes of thinking, said, “Take out the hook.” They did. The suicides stopped.

The number of suicides has increased during the plandemic, which can be attributed to people losing their livelihoods, their businesses, their families (due to the divide between the sane and the Covidians), the isolation of the elderly, and being sequestered. As for homicide, among “mass shooters,” a history of being on psych meds is just about omnipresent (although I suspect that some graphene/5G remote control experiments were also involved).

Considering the amount of false “cancer diagnoses” by “doctors,” it is somewhat surprising how easy assisted suicide is becoming to achieve. In Canada, apparently, you can get it done now even by saying you are hard of hearing and want to die. It happened a few months ago to an otherwise healthy man (about 60 years old), whose relatives objected to the procedure in vain. Bad relatives, of course, can use some maneuvering and get an elderly person killed only for the inheritance…

This Evil Santa’s Little Helpers are not only “medical” staff; there are plenty of toxins out there that also elevate the likelihood of depression, suicide, or homicide. Here are a few: