A good scammer will always makes you feel smarter or better than others.

All readers here are aware of the greatest scams in history. The foundation of the Federal Reserve earns the title of getting away with the greatest loot, and the scamdemic is the greatest worldwide scam, with such reputable candidates as the UN, The Hague, the WHO, the WEF, or Rockefellerian “Medicine.” All these organizations and initiatives have created a large number of victims, who are now realizing that they are totally defenseless and are desperate to find a way out of the dark.

Let me enlarge on that and single out a few potential scams that are sometimes hard to recognize or turn down, especially after people have become clueless and desperate as victims.

You can receive an e-mail or even a letter on behalf of a legitimate organization that has been and is helping out people. Next, the message is asking for money, but if you check it out, the recipients of your donation are not linked to the people with the good deeds.

Collections are also operated by millionaires (RFK, Jr. and Steve Kirsch come to mind), who don’t need your money (although I’m sure they don’t mind getting it), but build on the psychological twist that once you invest into something, you’ll have a hard time admitting you’ve made a mistake, so will do your best to justify your investment and end up protecting a party that is not deserving of your trust or your support.

The same applies to all non-profits whose functions exceed money laundering. NGOs are a good example.

For that matter, charities must be evaluated with caution as well:

I have written before about miracle cures by bottom-feeders who are exploiting gullible, desperate, and clueless people, usually direct or indirect victims of the injections or chemtrails (but the list of harmful sources is endless):

Snake-oil salespeople abound and usually approach you using the traditional allopathic paradigm, according to which your body is what matters and it can be treated as a cauldron in a witch’s kitchen: you add a little bit of this and a little bit of that to the brew, while most of the stuff comes from unknown sources or from the mass-murdering pharmaceuticals, whose synthetic products are now openly in question, because they are more and more likely to contain undisclosed harmful ingredients. In this sense, “healing” might be only a myth altogether:

Bottom-feeders often use religion in order to gain your trust and, well, gain access to your money.

Recently, I analyzed the pep talk, marketing strategy, and “scientific” background of a new product, Blushield (only the second half of the first article is related and I added a paragraph to the second article a few minutes ago). Take a look and make your own decisions:

There are also job scams:

Of course, you should always cover your bank card at checkouts to be protected from hidden cameras (and never show the back with the security code), you must never pay by check or money order in advance to shady businesses, never click on an unknown link in an e-mail or text message (or load images from unknown sources), or answer the phone when you don’t know who is calling (just your saying “Yes” can be recorded and used against you on sites with voiceprints). Oh, and you must never forget the exiled Nigerian prince, who is asking you for a few thousand dollars in advance so that you can receive millions, but that scam is at least founded on human greed and stupidity, not desperation, as the latest trends tend to. Don’t be a victim, who ends up with less than this T-shirt or with a poisoned T-shirt:

Here is a Stupidity test:

Feel free to add to the list. I’m sure there is plenty more.