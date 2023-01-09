In this article, I cannot even hope for exhausting the topic, but it is so important that I cannot ignore it. In fact, I was up between two and four at night, trying to complete it in my mind. (I’m sure, Substack will be full of similar stuff anytime starting from tomorrow and spread out for the next three to six months, which is good, because this IS important, but please, take good care of YOUR thinking and don’t fall for authorities, real or imagined, because they won’t EVER take responsibility for your life, which is fair.) It would be easy to write an encyclopedia on the subject, but this is only an article, albeit a comprehensive one, trying to inform and entertain, while enticing you to keep making up your mind and, perhaps, to contribute in the comment section, where you can possibly help your fellow readers/authors, including me.

Doctors (of any kind) have next-to-no idea what they are doing

“Doctors put drugs of which they know little into bodies of which they know less for diseases of which they know nothing at all.” (Voltaire)

While I am not exactly fond of Voltaire, this time, he hit the nail on the head: the current “medical” paradigm is a total disaster, yet people pretend it helps them more than harms them, which is likely to be a result of having invested too many of their resources (including whatever remains of their “health” after “medical” treatments) into the lies, being too gullible or docile as a result of unwilling/unable to make up their own minds, or as a sign to their everlasting willingness to submit to “authority,” no matter how that authority harms them (because the completely disempowered usually assume the mindset of a victim of Stockholm syndrome and they are often even to be willing to protect their captors with their lives). The alternative, as easy as it seems, has no money in it and it wouldn’t accumulate power, so it is unlikely to ever succeed:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-alternative-theory-of-diseases

Ever since the Rockefellows bought up “medical” training in the early 1920s, both “diagnoses” and “treatments” have taken the wrong turn:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-disaster-of-modern-medicine

Compartmentalized “Medicine” turns “doctors” into agents of Evil:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/compartmentalized-medicine-turns

Yet one thing seems certain: the King’s fool in the anecdote is correct: Everybody is a doctor!

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/everyone-is-a-doctor

By now, most of my readers know that the “medical” profession has only a few principles:

· “Doctors need three qualifications: to be able to lie and not get caught; to pretend to be honest; and to cause death without guilt.” - Jean Froissart’s Chronicles (1380)

From the patient’s point of view, the requirement is also clear:

· “When religion was strong and science weak, men mistook magic for medicine, now when science is strong and religion weak, men mistake medicine for magic” -Thomas Szasz

So, what are the alternatives?

The bottom-feeders

The worst ones are the “medical professionals,” but you know that.

Blood tests represent the centerfold of modern “medical” diagnoses (they also steal and sell your DNA, but what the heck). “Doctors” also ask you about your poop (the color/consistency of which largely depends on what you ate/drank yesterday, but they don’t care about that), ask for your family history, your eating/drinking/smoking habits, hoping they can blame you or your lineage for your condition of which they have next to no idea about. Of course, when they ask about your “allergies,” they have no idea that your “allergies” are results of toxic exposure, so you are the one to be blamed again, because YOU ARE WEAK!

I am always cautious, when someone who sells panacea recommends something (s)he is selling. That’s how snake-oil salesmen operate, but one also has to make a living… Are there well-meaning people, who only want to make a profit in order to keep their operation alive? I’ll leave the answer up to you for yourself.

The Internet has been full of bottom-feeders who volunteer to heal you from “covid” as long as you pay them well. As Hippocrates already noted, nature heals most illnesses (well, the placebo-effect has been generously contributing after 2000 by reaching an efficacy over 60%), so patients who recover only bless his name.

Other comparable sites offer you protection from radio waves for a hefty price. You can buy a wire mesh canopy for $1,400 ($1.2 when “on sale”) or a wire mesh cover for your “smart” meter for $80, but when 5G is turned up high (these days it’s still not most of the time), none of them is going to give you much protection, except by decreasing the stress level in your mind, which will at least grant you the serenity to die peacefully.

When you go to a naturopath, chances are you will be diagnosed for “leaky gut,” whatever that means, but you’ll surely pay through the nose for the “cure.” The trick is that they also treat symptoms (and quite often, they can make them disappear for a while), they still don’t address the causes, which allows them a permanent inflow of new “patients.”

The well-meaning professionals

If you look at any of the “protocols” in the last three years recommended by alternative sources for “covid,” there are two common denominators:

they make attempts at strengthening natural immunity; they are using a hit-and-miss approach to helping out people who fell victim to the injections or whatever else has been floating around in food, air, and water.

It is a problem that nobody knows what’s been in the vials, so such “protocols” include everything then can against toxins, parasites, pathogens, and graphenes, hoping they will not miss shooting at a fly with a six-shooter in a pitch-dark room.

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/still-thinking-about-the-vials

Reverse engineering is also possible (read the comments, too):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-the-perpetrators-protect-themselves

The usefulness of ivermectin and chloroquine seem to prove the presence of parasites. Parasites have been found both in injections (e.g. malaria) and in chemtrails (certain nasty nematodes). Ivermectin seems safer, but chloroquine was found better in some cases. Combining the two might not do any harm, but you must remember than any and all “medications” place burden on the liver, which might not be a good idea under certain circumstances.

The truth seems to be that one cannot beat “science”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/mass-poisonings-is-becoming-even

Alkalizing through diet is also a good idea. A little bit of baking soda can do the trick (but can raise your blood pressure and can harm the kidneys, unless copiously flushed by drinking a lot of clean water). There are also foods that alkalize. Here is the classic from 1991, but you can find plenty of other sources by now:

https://www.amazon.com/Alkalize-Die-Theodore-Baroody-ebook/dp/B0160RR7D4

Also, oxidative stress seems essential:

https://outraged.substack.com/p/big-pharmas-biggest-secret

Activating your immune system

Homeopathy uses the method of pushing you into noticing certain toxins/pathogens in your body that would otherwise fly under the radar of your immune system, thus enabling it to produce the necessary antidotes, assuming you are lucky to use the stuff that works for your condition.

I assume cryotherapy does the same, besides training your immune system for hardships and affecting tissues that can’t take the cold.

Driving yourself to complete exhaustion might also activate your body’s last reserves (that was the “magic” that made bleeding successful by medieval “physicians”).

There are lots of natural foods that might do the trick for you. Moringa, for one, never did anything to me, except I remember disliking the taste.

Pain management

That’s one of the most spectacular regions where modern “Medicine” fails miserably. Of course, vaccinology is a criminal enterprise, psychiatry is the one weaponized the most, and dermatology is a joke even among “doctors.”

There are a number of things your “doctor” at the “Pain Clinic” won’t tell you:

The most powerful chemicals (that they fraudulently call “medications,” because the stuff doesn’t heal anything) can lessen your pain by up to 30%; the rest is your faith, which can account for most of what they call “pain management,” unless putting you into a zombie-like state is acceptable for you, because when you are fully sedated, numbed, and drugged up in so many ways you can’t even imagine, you are spaced out to the extent that you lose interest even in feeling pain or, at least, complaining about it… The most powerful “pain-killers” are usually quite addictive, but they also lose effectiveness over time, so you end up with your dependency and no pain control. ALL “painkillers,” including the over-the-counter selection, can harm your liver or, at least place stress on your stomach until you develop heartburn, acid reflux, ulcers, and possibly cancer. I remember a pregnant mother needing a liver transplant after taking a single dose of over-the-counter chemical labeled as a painkiller… Steroids are often used, which is fine, if you are in the last stage of your life and it is all about making the rest of your days less miserable. Good doctors never prescribe them for permanent use, but asthma inhalers are the exception that would make a beauty queen look like a hippo after a few years… Your body “remembers” the pain, and the pain can persist for a long time, if not forever, even after the inflammation is gone. This is ESSENTIAL to know, because pain is usually an indicator for the body to protect itself, but when the pain is only in the body’s memory, there is nothing to fix… One of the most common sources of pain is a perforated disk, for which you can get steroid injections and the rest will probably wreck your liver. In reality, juice comes out of your disk (unless it’s already bones rubbing together due to bad posture or worn-out cartilage/flattened disk, which present a completely different situations that don’t apply here), presses against a nerve, and the nerve gets inflamed. The problem is that the nerve “remembers,” and it stays inflamed well after the juice is gone from its vicinity. A good chiropractor (there aren’t too many good ones) is worth fortunes, but mostly only for prevention. A good acupuncturist (yes, I mean the chain-smoking shriveled Chinese guy in Chinatown) might help with the pain. One of those certainly kept my sister painless until the last week of her life, while she was dying of cancer at the age of 32; eventually, she had lumps the size of my fist in her spine (and she was a frail little creature) and I had to stop taking her to the Chinese guy, because her pain didn’t allow me to move her anymore.

Spices, for one. Freshly-ground black pepper used in conjunction with curcumin enhance each other’s anti-inflammatory effect.

Body cleansing

Body cleansing has always been a good idea. The only problem now is that the bad stuff seems to accumulate faster in the human body than any detox program could handle. Moreover, radio waves also contribute to the impairment.

There are methods of body cleansing that are, perhaps, “proven” to a certain extent. Of course, their usefulness comes with drawbacks, and they only help with specific types of contamination:

sauna (sweating, in general, is good, anyway); Living Clay (in my experience, white rice can work in the same way, but if you want to contain carbohydrate absorption, you might want to add oil/fat into the boiling water); Antibiotics clean out your bacterial culture from your gut, where about 80-85 percent of natural immunity resides (in fact, ancient Greeks thought the center of life was in the guts, not in the heart); you are lucky, if you still have your appendix, because its sole function is to keep reserves around’ Colloidal silver seems to do the same as antibiotics, but anything colloidal seems fishy these days; Lots of protocols; try them at your own risk. Some of them, allegedly, worked for some of my readers.

And countless others. Chances are I haven’t even heard about most of them.

This is where you are most than welcome to post lists and, chances are, I’ll have to start a new topic for the incoming comments. Nonetheless, it is possible to do it after this article, too.

Fighting deficiencies

Dietary supplements are a fad and the do nothing most of the time, except for depleting your pecuniary resources and giving you a bad stomach.

When I used to subscribe to Mercola, it was obvious after a few years that if I had bought everything his ghost-writers recommended, I would have ended up broke, dead, or probably both anytime soon, not even mentioning that some articles contradicted others. To Mercola’s credit, I was not banned from his site when I made that observation around 2017; I was banned only in 2019 or 2020, I forget, because I posted my doubts regarding “viruses,” which took place after he was taken over by some oversight agency).

Again, to Mercola’s credit, he also advises you to take your nutrients from natural resources, which is becoming exceedingly difficult, when even hydroponics, carrying next to no nutritional value, qualify as “organic” in supermarkets.

The questionables

Certain trolls/bots/moronic good-doers seem to focus on recommending methods that might help a bit, but will certainly cause some harm, especially in the long run.

My readers have been advised by some commenters to use methods I would never condone. Ozonizers were one of them, which would kill your lung tissue that, just like heart tissue, doesn’t regenerate, at least not fast enough. I have also written an article on the weaponization of exercise:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-weaponization-of-exercise

***

Recommendations on zeolite, for example, usually come from parties that are also selling it, which alone discredits the practice. I’m personally convinced that there is no free lunch, and somehow, I have a hard time to believe that zeolite is a good idea to have in the bloodstream.

***

Caution: Miracle cures

There are plenty of them. Ivermectin for “covid” is obviously one of them, since you cannot cure an illness that doesn’t exist (only the symptoms do, but hey are not caused by a “virus”).

However, considering the miracle cures on the public domain and being aware that everything you are exposed to interact with each other, I can safely assume that some of the miracle cures enhance the devastating impact of some “covid” injections (every batch is different), and even one can do more harm than good, when used concurrently, even if it helpful helpful before. The human body is not a witch’s cauldron.

Potentially harmful cures are so numerous that I am not going to try to make a list. However,

if you believe you have encountered some extremely dangerous ones recently, please, mention them in the comment section to this article, and I’ll make sure it will reach a lot of people.

The spiritual angle: soul over mind and body

Modern “Medicine” is materialist, just like Karl Marx, Lenin, Sartre, and a number of other Agents of Darkness. They treat the human being as a witch’s cauldron, in which all you have to do is add a few toad’s eyes (I’m wondering if that toad is now supposed to be a male of a female), bat’s wings (does it ring a bell from the Wuhan wet market?), and some poison teeth from a snake, which the pseudo-science presents at a price and calls them medications:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-bermuda-triangle-of-medications

Notice that if the paradigm was correct, these hired killers could actually heal people, instead of making them sick or even killing them.

It’s not exactly a mind-over-body thing. It’s a soul-over-mind-and-body one. All I can do is let myself happen.

This is not “medical advice,” I’m only sharing what I have experienced. Whenever I was sick, accepting my condition and offering it up to something greater than my life, usually healed me in a day or two. Trying to recover without that only usually worsened my condition.

The very first thing I did after the “covid” psyop started was make peace with my Maker and assure Him I would do my job without fear or hesitation. So, here I am.