You can see where western governments are at the moment. What’s not in the chart is that after totaliarianism, civilizational collapse ensues.

My wife found this excellent source of luring people into believing in RFK, Jr. on Fakebook (sorry about not applying the appropriate term, but I usually try to avoid being vulgar):

20 February at 15:44 ·

MASSIVE GOVERNMENT PURGE! RFK JR. ERADICATES 1,300 CDC DEEP-STATE SCIENTISTS WHO ENGINEERED BIOWEAPONS & FORCED DEADLY VACCINES ON AMERICANS!

RFK Jr. isn’t wasting time. With Trump’s backing and Musk’s logistical firepower, he just fired 1,300 CDC operatives—the very architects of the pandemic fraud. This isn’t restructuring. This is a controlled demolition of the Deep State’s health machine.

The Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS)—Bill Gates’ pandemic enforcers—has been completely eradicated. These operatives orchestrated fear campaigns, pushed deadly vaccines, and engineered pandemics for profit. Kennedy shut them down overnight.

The Fall of the CDC’s Medical Cartel

For years, the CDC has acted as Big Pharma’s personal attack dog, manipulating data and silencing dissent. But the EIS was more than just corrupt—it was a biowarfare unit, coordinating with the CIA to deploy engineered pathogens.

Leaked documents reveal direct ties between EIS, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the World Economic Forum—proof of a globalist health dictatorship. These agencies didn’t just push vaccines; they developed sterilization agents disguised as medicine, tested in secret WHO trials.

A Reckoning Across Government Health Agencies

Kennedy’s purge didn’t stop at the CDC. 5,200 more government operatives were axed from the FDA, NIH, and CMS—agencies that waged war on natural health while funneling billions into Big Pharma’s pockets.

Whistleblowers confirm Operation Viral Gridlock—a black-budget program designed to suppress natural immunity, enforce mandatory shots, and genetically modify populations through vaccines.

Making America Healthy Again—On Our Terms

RFK Jr. is exposing the depopulation agenda, eliminating Big Pharma’s stranglehold, and shattering the medical-industrial complex. His mission:

No more rushed vaccine approvals—Big Pharma won’t dictate health policy.

Banning toxic food additives—globalists have poisoned the food supply for decades.

Investigating eugenics programs—high-level insiders confirm vaccines were used for fertility suppression.

Bill Gates’ Nightmare Has Arrived

Gates’ pandemic empire is crumbling. The EIS was his global enforcement unit—and Kennedy just wiped it out.

The fight for medical freedom has begun. The globalists have lost their grip on the CDC. And they’ll never get it back.

False-hope peddlers like this source abound, and people eat up the slop, because it releases them from personal responsibility with a “savior” in sight:

The source even selects the wrong, but visible targets for demonization, while the center of Agenda 2030 is somewhere else:

This is what I commented on something similar on the “Rappoport” stack today after

My comment:

Sick-care is only the end stage of the common poisoning that started over a hundred years ago, but addressing that only will not save the day.

MAGA looks like a popularity scheme, just like DOGE, is missing the point:

How about food security?

How about the house of cards the US is, ready to collapse?

I am personally sick of “secret” revelations, especially when they have never been fully secrets, but the most vicious and most advanced manipulative method these days is compartmentalization, which decontextualizes the problem and places it into a context in which it can be solved, although that context has nothing to do with real-life options (I named the result of such efforts “the stupidity index”):

Either way, even if ALL federal “agencies” related to sick-care are abolished because they have been “revolving doors” between grabberment and international corporations or, better, wiping them out will “clean up the swamp,” what is actually happening is the concentration of power by a puppet, which works on those who still believe in “elections” and that the US “President” actually has ANY power whatsoever besides what he is told by the globalist puppeteers.

Later on, the Fed can be abolished, too, after it served its purpose of destroying the USD, and people will be able to accept their $5k “tax rebate” (or some larger amount later) in CBDC only, which won’t even have to be forced, because people will be eager to accept their servitude. Later, employers will start paying only in CBDC and, eventually, the noose can be tightened and all CBDC restrictions can be introduced, controlled by the Stargate Project, which will put a lid on the tiny crate of what has been left of personal freedom, and Trumpeteers will be jubilant!

Whatever is abolished, will be centralized.

Conclusion

False hope prevents people from preparing and renders them inactive. In the meanwhile, the Trump administration is slowly herding the flock into full slavery.