https://www.occupy.com/article/wall-street-s-house-cards-let-s-play-bankster-three-card-monte

Occupy Wall Street was right about Wall Street, but the real culprit is the Federal Reserve.

It was clear already in 2022 that the only stabilizer of the USD, the “Petrodollar,” (the global mandate to pay for oil in USD) was dying a slow and painful death. It’s not an accident that even the Rockefellers are abandoning ship:

After three decades of outsourcing, not much value is produced in the US. Without plenty of natural resources to be self-sustainable and much valuable production left in it, the country has become a liability. It must cost more to maintain it than whatever it actually produces.

If the Stock Market closed its doors, the house of cards would collapse

The GDP is calculated as the total amount of money exchanging hands, so it’s no surprise that the Stock Market is its largest source.

The arcane term, “market capitalization,” according to the soothing explanation of the official misguiding source, Wikipedia, suggests that

Market capitalization, sometimes referred to as market cap, is the total value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding common shares owned by stockholders.[2]

Market capitalization is equal to the market price per common share multiplied by the number of common shares outstanding.[3][4][5]

It’s been decades since shares brought in good return for one’s investments, and with all the computerized trading between insiders going on, the bloated share prices stopped reflecting actual values, turning the whole picture into a clown scene in the circus called the United States. You can also call it a banana republic, based on the fact that it’s there, while it has no realistic basis for its existence; after all, over 90% of bananas are fake GMOs, and once a disease attacks the plantations, you can kiss good-bye to your banana milkshakes.

No matter how many “investment” charts you’ll see, none of them will show how unrealistic the whole show is. With “investment” firms also playing with other people’s money, out of which pension funds are perhaps the most vulnerable, because the rigged trading game requires that some parties lose in order to enable others to make a killing. Needless to say, all the big players are globalist interests, so they cause harm to the public and sometimes also take a small loss on one end, and profit copiously on the other. The chart on the following page, however, gives you an idea how hell has gone loose recently:

https://www.gurufocus.com/economic_indicators/4602/usa-ratio-of-total-market-cap-over-gdp

Or, according to Willshire:

The calculation of the Buffett Indicator involves dividing the total market value of all publicly-traded stocks within a country by the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). By comparing the stock market's size to the overall economic output, this ratio provides insights into the relative valuation of the market. To illustrate this concept, one common approach is to examine the ratio between the Wilshire 5000 and the GDP of the United States.

https://www.longtermtrends.net/market-cap-to-gdp-the-buffett-indicator/

Of course, all the data come from Federal Reserve Banks, so regarding their reliability, your guess is as good as mine…

To complete the picture,

one must understand that the US government (which is a front for a foreign occupying power) is totally bankrupt, because its revenue now barely covers the interest on its “loans” from the Federal Reserve, and when its unfunded obligations (mostly pensions) are included, the “debt,” created out of thin air by the globalist banking system, exceeds $200 trillion.

As I noted in March, 2024, the investment game is over:

People all over the world used to be tracked for taxes and for conscription in over 100 years; these days, they are also tracked to be controlled and targeted:

How will the story end? The global introduction of the CBDC started over two years ago, and it’s incremental, happening along at least two lines:

After the controlled demolition of economies and currencies are completed, the same banking system that is causing the chaos, will come to the rescue.

What chances do people have? As the system will inevitably collapse in itself, perhaps sitting it out might work.

The following old article has been updated and the poll reopened without any time limits: