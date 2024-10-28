It’s happening. Well, by disliking flowers, Deltas may have something smart in them: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/bring-me-flowers-while-i-am-still

It’s a Brave New World

Aldous Huxley’s dad was one of the first eugenicists who wanted to “purify” the human race by discouraging the “defective” from procreating and cross-breeding the best of humans. His son’s Brave New World (1932) reads as a dystopian novel today, but he actually meant to describe the “perfect society” that caters for all human desires, while calculating outcomes by using the strengths and weaknesses of human nature, and harnessing human nature by DNA manipulation, fetal poisoning (prescribing antibiotics and administering “vaccines” during pregnancy is being practiced today), and live conditioning. Notably, there are five castes in Brave New World, which happens to match the number of societal layers in any form of civilization.

The result is a mechanistically-functioning “safe” environment. Huxley was kind to dissenters (they were banished to an island, where they were exposed to shortages and diseases, although didn’t have to go to be euthanized at the age of 60). He also envisioned white rule, which is likely for “Alphas,” but is becoming less and less feasible, when it comes to the enforcers, artisans, and the slave class, and the untouchables (the latter is now called “useless eaters” or “the expendables”).

How is Huxley’s perfected caste system related to the types of poisoning people are suffering these days as a result of the convid injections?

Proton Magic analyzes the contents of the convid vials:

Based on Proton’s post, my focus here is his finding about

Colloidal nanoparticles can be utilized as pharmaceutical agents.. that allow…induction of reactive oxygen species, ferroptosis, or autophagy…they serve as antennas for external light, magnetic fields, X-rays, or ultrasound used to generate heat or reactive oxygen species, sensitize the target tissue to radiation...

Translation: frozen colloidal nanoparticles can make you ill and worse.

(directly quoted from Proton’s article)

Professor of immunology has a slip of the tongue

Now, add to this that Dr. Eric Rubin, an adjunct professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard University and editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine happened to express the “accuracy” in vaccinology for an advory FSA panel that gree-lighten two Pfizers for children in 2021, when he inadvertently noted that

… we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes. That’s how we found out about rare complications of other vaccines like the rotavirus vaccine. And I do think we should vote to approve it.

According to PolitiFact, that quote was taken out of context in which he swore allegiance to vaccinology, but considering how harmful the injections have been, it looks like he blurted out what everyone has to hear: it’s a TRIAL-AND-ERROR process. The only question is: WHAT ARE “THEY” TRYING OUT? The question is relevant and intriguing, because no evidence of ANY tiny pathogenic particles (which can also be call “viruses”) has EVER been presented.

The “expert advice” from the book to which Proton refers emphasizes that the injected materials can

serve as antennas for external light, magnetic fields, X-rays, or ultrasound used to generate heat or reactive oxygen species, sensitize the target tissue to radiation

Now, that explains, at least to a certain extent, the reason why batches of the vials were following a timetable and cause similar illnesses or death irrespective of which company they came from.

Many “cures” are advertised for many ailments

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that various mixtures must have been intended to inject materials that react to light, sound, magnetic fields, and various frequencies of radiation. After all, you must have read about the kill switch, the Bluetooth-reactive MAC addresses in cemeteries where nobody, except the person discovering them was around, while some publicized “cures” focus on light, sound, and radiation. Needless to say, there are other approaches, and none of them convinced me that they work, because they compartmentalize the human body. Focusing on the blood as a constant, in spite of its being produced in the bone marrow, stored in the spleen, and cleansed/discarded by the body, as needed. Consequently, the source of production is not addressed, only symptoms are treated, and it’s unknown if some of the treatments don’t actually assist the nanotech and the toxins to find their final residence somewhere in the body. The blood itself is supposed to be cleaned up, for instance, by sodium citrate or some arcane machinery. Even electromagnetic interference is sometimes advertised as useful (e.g. a sine-wave Schumann-wave generator seems to work to a certain extent, until it doesn’t’ the same applies to strong magnets separating ionic versions of metallic particles), although in my understanding, although the outcome certainly changes, but not necessarily for the better. Even Ivermectin, which was a bait-and-switch operation, reportedly worked for some. Radio waves can certainly affect the body even without nanoparticles in the human being, which has been exploited for military/clandestine purposes for several decades, starting no later than the early 1960s. Adding nanoparticles indicates the stage of game over.

The compartmentalization of blood didn’t prevent me from placing the findings into a global interpretive frame:

Such versatility of “helpful” methods suggests an even more complex pattern in the poisoning.

What are the “cures” most likely for?

If I assume the role of the Grand Designer of the technocratic system, people MUST be assigned to their proper castes based on their type of poisoning, conditioning, and access to devices that can be used for controlling them (which are becoming omnipresent, anyway).

What seems logical to me is that the simplest way to accomplish that is by offering treatments that seem to WORK! As the Grand Designer has access to the central AI running the live global simulation, (s)he can take advantage of the AI’s calculations regarding potential treatments, and it makes no difference if the “cures” are developed by well-meaning people or by agents, because they are outclassed by the AI by trillions of light-years. What happens during “treatments” is that, simply put, the subject is relieved from various kinds of ailments and suffering caused by toxins/nanoparticles that are redundant for the system, while (s)he is “purified” to become a member of a specific class of subhumans. That explains the “you will be happy” promise a well.