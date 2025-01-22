In this article, I am following my previous habit of posting good news, as I did in
Trump participated in the entertainment industry before, especially with his performance at being shot:
Now that Trump is the President, elected because the electorate trusts him, Americans can all be ensured he is going to follow the tradition of his invention, “Operation Warp Speed,” more assurance is coming that the upcoming injections will be just as safe and effective as the ones for convid were!
Relax, your leaders are only doing their best to ensure the Planet will not be overpopulated and you won’t have to worry about your job!
Here are the new executive orders
The shining new White Knight [Trump(f)] will also assure that you can buy his own crypto, which will ease your way into convincing people how wonderful CBDC is! You won’t have to worry about a thing! The government will take care of you! You’ll get nice housing, nutritious food, and once you are tired of life, they will assist you with taking you out of your misery, even make sure your corpse will not go to waste, and they’ll keep you safe from freeloaders! What a country!
He also announced in an executive order that there are only two genders! And he is not even a biologist, which is the last appointee for the “Supreme” Court was sorely missing! That truly helps out the gender-confused, and I don’t have to sign an agreement of “inclusivity” that one of my employers has been requesting for several days and I refused! Thank …………………… (you fill out this space for yourself) for Trump!
He has also dumped the WEF, but everybody knows that he has the health of all Americans in his heart! His Operation Warp Speed attested to that!
He is also promoting the new vaccines that will make people smarter, healthier, and stronger, just like the ones during Operation Warp Seed!
During his first administration, he got rid of the Swamp Creatures by applying inclusivity!
He has restored the death penalty! That will surely contribute to saving the Planet from overpopulation! This will also save a truckload of taxpayer’s money that will be better spent on
No more birthright citizenship! There are more than enough people in the millions who have been beefing up the number of people living in this country! Enough is enough! Muslim can have many wives who can still collect support as single mothers, and they are making sure there will always enough people living here! The fecundity and lifespan of legal immigrants will be controlled by making sure they receive all the mandatory vaccinations!
In one day only, he already signed 25 executive orders to save America! He is a true leader!
I’m sure his future edicts will be just as truesome as these two!
How about Trump’s best cabinet?
I’m sure he’ll find just as fine people as last time, when he was about to “drain the swamp,” but it takes more time. Here are a few ideas:
Mickey Mouse for President! No worries, Donald the Duck has already been inaugurated!
In 2016, he still had Mickey (Mike Spence) next to him!
Miss Piggy for Vice President!
We all need a female before 2028, when Ivanka, as the Simpsons foretold, takes the lead in 2028!
She is also kind, and she can sing better than just about anyone in Congress, with the possible exception of the court jester, Rand Paul, who is allowed to say anything in the name of the people! Still, Rand is only a male (I am not a biologist, but that was my last impression of him).
Big Bird for Health! If that doesn’t scare the bird flu away, nothing will! Sesame Street has been making sure that slum-dwelling children didn’t feel abnormal, anyway!
Moby Dick for Defense. He has a proven track record against Captain Ahab, protects the dignity of being white, and his size appropriately reflects the defense budget! He has also successfully participated in the “Save the Whales” project!
His nomination is pending because of age-sensitivity:
Sorry, this column is full; no more space to describe further candidates.
So, Trump saves, but how will he spend? Why was he allowed to be selected?
Trump is also now pushing AI. He has a huge backer from Japan, which I watched on one of these alternative sites. StarGate? What happened to Space Farce?
Another thing that seemed to have passed many by is one of Musk's statements, at Trump's Inaugural rally - "Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American Astronauts plant a flag on another planet for the first time?" Of course, the brainwashed crowd was clapping, hooting and hollering. THEY NEVER WENT TO THE MOON! And Trump knows this!
Be careful who you worship, Folks. Politicians don't give one damn about you. Trump would have been Prez if none of us voted for either one. My gut instinct tells me that Old Joey was purposefully put in place to ruin this country so Trump could come back looking like Jesus himself.
CBCDs - yes, that is coming. Very hard core. Trump is going to convince everyone that they need to live in Smart Cities. What do you need Land for? Why grow your own crops and raise your own cows/chickens? I'll take care of that for you. Right!
The previous administration tightened many screws causing distortions to current economic and geopolitical structures. The new administration will back off some, especially previously over promoted activity that caused obvious strain and risk to the desired agenda as monitored through the various liberal/progressive/conservative social media. But the technocracy will be ostensibly promoted and move forward while most cheer their newfound relief from pet issues. The ostensible reasoning will solidify the new matrix until it just becomes easier and more efficient to use in daily affairs. But in the background they preserve and enhance those tools proven to work for population management, culling, educating and rewarding the few necessary operations technocrats, and preservation of elite power and comfort.