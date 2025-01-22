In this article, I am following my previous habit of posting good news, as I did in

and in

Trump participated in the entertainment industry before, especially with his performance at being shot:

Now that Trump is the President, elected because the electorate trusts him, Americans can all be ensured he is going to follow the tradition of his invention, “Operation Warp Speed,” more assurance is coming that the upcoming injections will be just as safe and effective as the ones for convid were!

Relax, your leaders are only doing their best to ensure the Planet will not be overpopulated and you won’t have to worry about your job!

Here are the new executive orders

https://www.unilad.com/news/us-news/donald-trump-executive-orders-signed-just-hours-into-presidency-777298-20250121

The shining new White Knight [Trump(f)] will also assure that you can buy his own crypto, which will ease your way into convincing people how wonderful CBDC is! You won’t have to worry about a thing! The government will take care of you! You’ll get nice housing, nutritious food, and once you are tired of life, they will assist you with taking you out of your misery, even make sure your corpse will not go to waste, and they’ll keep you safe from freeloaders! What a country!

He also announced in an executive order that there are only two genders! And he is not even a biologist, which is the last appointee for the “Supreme” Court was sorely missing! That truly helps out the gender-confused, and I don’t have to sign an agreement of “inclusivity” that one of my employers has been requesting for several days and I refused! Thank …………………… (you fill out this space for yourself) for Trump!

He has also dumped the WEF, but everybody knows that he has the health of all Americans in his heart! His Operation Warp Speed attested to that!

He is also promoting the new vaccines that will make people smarter, healthier, and stronger, just like the ones during Operation Warp Seed!

During his first administration, he got rid of the Swamp Creatures by applying inclusivity!

He has restored the death penalty! That will surely contribute to saving the Planet from overpopulation! This will also save a truckload of taxpayer’s money that will be better spent on

No more birthright citizenship! There are more than enough people in the millions who have been beefing up the number of people living in this country! Enough is enough! Muslim can have many wives who can still collect support as single mothers, and they are making sure there will always enough people living here! The fecundity and lifespan of legal immigrants will be controlled by making sure they receive all the mandatory vaccinations!

In one day only, he already signed 25 executive orders to save America! He is a true leader!

I’m sure his future edicts will be just as truesome as these two!

How about Trump’s best cabinet?

I’m sure he’ll find just as fine people as last time, when he was about to “drain the swamp,” but it takes more time. Here are a few ideas:

Mickey Mouse for President! No worries, Donald the Duck has already been inaugurated! In 2016, he still had Mickey (Mike Spence) next to him!

Miss Piggy for Vice President! We all need a female before 2028, when Ivanka, as the Simpsons foretold, takes the lead in 2028! She is also kind, and she can sing better than just about anyone in Congress, with the possible exception of the court jester, Rand Paul, who is allowed to say anything in the name of the people! Still, Rand is only a male (I am not a biologist, but that was my last impression of him).

Big Bird for Health! If that doesn’t scare the bird flu away, nothing will! Sesame Street has been making sure that slum-dwelling children didn’t feel abnormal, anyway!

Moby Dick for Defense. He has a proven track record against Captain Ahab, protects the dignity of being white, and his size appropriately reflects the defense budget! He has also successfully participated in the “Save the Whales” project!

His nomination is pending because of age-sensitivity:

Sorry, this column is full; no more space to describe further candidates.

So, Trump saves, but how will he spend? Why was he allowed to be selected?

