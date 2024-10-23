You can fix this problem by breaking the light. The method is more common than one would like to think.

Analogy in “Medicine”

“Medical” solutions often remind me of the auto mechanic who solves the problem of a “Check Engine” light by breaking, disabling, or removing the lightbulb/LED.

In everyday life, most common problems are solved through analogy. Although two situations are never exactly the same (so much for “the scientific method1”), solutions that worked before in similar situations tend to work over and over again. “Doctors” usually base their “diagnoses” and their quite uninformed decisions on the same type of “evidence”: statistics. For example, they sentenced my sister to death at the age of 30, because after her scrupulously visiting several doctors several times for months, none of them took the lump in her breast seriously enough to do anything about it. The reason? She had “only” a chance of 1:10,000 to have cancer, which killed her within two years.

Three or four years ago, one of the worst kinds of quacks, psychiatrists, lost their central working hypothesis, when “chemical imbalance in the brain” was proved to be useless, but they keep shamelessly operating under the principle of analogy and don’t shy away from experimenting on patients with numerous cocktails of toxins, hoping that one of them might do some good, too, while sweeping it under the rug that all of them cause damages that can be irreversible.

I’m not even considering cases in which medical interventions cause lifelong ailments, but the commonplace stands that healing often doesn’t even seem to be targeted as an outcome in treatments (this is where chemo and statins seem to share grounds).

“Pain clinics” represent one of the most appalling approaches of the kind. When it comes to lower-back or neck pain, physical therapy often causes more harm than good2. Neurologists usually only guess even after using all their paraphernalia and elaborate tests even in theoretically “simple” cases of vertebral/disc pain, and last time I checked, surgery has an equally one in three chance to improve or worsen the pain or make no difference. How many people have heard that using a chair without lumbar support can be one of the major contributors of lower-back pain? Obviously, nothing is done about that: workers are dispensable and can be fast forwarded to “medical” care, where they are passed around by “specialists” like hot potatoes, because compartmentalization of treatment3 comes with the advantage for “doctors” that eventually hardly any of them could be made responsible, even if provider-related injuries and deaths were judged often and fairly. After physical therapy fails, painkillers are prescribed, including OTC (over-the-counter), most of which slowly or rapidly wrecks the liver (and a few of them damage the lining of the stomach), while causing dependency and losing their efficacy that never exceeds 30%, anyway.

Practitioners have developed baby-talk for the phenomenon: they claim to be able to assess risks and advantages for each toxin they call “medication” and procedures, which entitles them to draw salaries and assist them to train and to get rid of those pesky interns. At the same time, they make the patient responsible for “informed decisions,” while informed decisions are nearly impossible, because the doctors themselves are hardly ever “fully” informed. Even when they might be, they are unlikely to go through the encyclopedic lists of potential damages, and when the list is manageable, the decisions are based on nothing less than, yes, you’ve got it, statistics!

Dermatology is the epitome of “medical specialization,” which boils down to chopping up the body into compartments. MDs ridicule their dermatologist colleagues. While whatever appears on the skin, tends to be a product of the body detoxifying itself after it cannot do it through excretion, urination, perspiration, or the liver and/or the lymphatic system cannot complete the job. Toxic overloads most likely represent the primary causes of “allergies” and “autoimmune” conditions that received their fancy names based on symptoms, and their original cause is either misrepresented (e.g. Lyme) or blatantly ignored, because a “diagnosis” already exists, after all, and the alchemist-witch “doctor” realizes that asking any more questions would challenge the very basis of their status, fake science, itself and if those questions were started to be answered, Medicine would start to resemble a snake eating its own tail. The current logo presents two happy snakes, probably celebrating their success at creating unmanageable conditions and ever-growing numbers of victims:

Still, it gets better

Chronic anemia is sometimes “treated” by spleen removal, based on the assumption that the spleen stores red blood cells, but fails to release them as needed, which can cause warped red blood cell damage so often paraded around these days as the results of nanoparticle poisoning4. So, instead of fixing or at least preventing the cause, the regulator is surgically removed5. According to Healthline.com, “If you have anemia, you have a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells, or the amount of hemoglobin in your red blood cells has dropped below normal. Because of this, your body’s cells aren’t getting enough oxygen.”

https://www.healthline.com/health/chronic-anemia

The article rambles on about potential causes, many of them invented illnesses:

These health conditions include:

Sometimes the chemotherapy used to treat certain cancers undermines your body’s ability to make new blood cells, resulting in anemia.6

So, for good measure, non-existent diseases (e.g. HIV), invented illnesses (e.g. IBD, which is not a single condition, but just about anything with “syndrome” in it qualifies), and a few conditions that usually cannot be properly treated in “healthcare” are also included. The Man on the Moon, somehow, has been omitted from the inquiry, as have the possibilities of general and individual poisoning. That’s when the ruse of “inherited conditions” come into play, without ever considering that people living in the same toxic environment can easily develop similar symptoms…

The quackery was obvious to me, when someone I know was hospitalized in the summer of 2023 and his blood count was 5.4 instead of the lowest “normal” of 16.5, but his blood oxygen level was constantly 100 percent… They surely pumped him full of B-12, iron (“vitamins” are synthetically-produced industrial waste) and folic acid (although believe me, or not, there is such a thing as “folic acid allergy”7), while none of them made any difference in the blood count.8

The tonsils are integral parts of the body’s ability to possibly detect, and perhaps counter, toxins and pathogens, and when they cause too much trouble, they tend to be nonchalantly removed, instead of any attempts at finding potential causes of poisoning, bacterial or fungal imbalance, or parasitic infections. The appendix, when inflamed, also indicates a condition whose causes would have to be addressed. Instead, the solution reminds me of the auto mechanic who solves the problem of a “Check Engine” light by removing the light bulb/LED. Actually, I’ve seen such a mechanic before (I can fix a car, if I absolutely have to and have the necessary tools, although “computers” in the latest generations of cars prevent many interventions without the manufacturer’s “blessing”).

Here comes the wizardry

Beyond a certain point, where nobody knows anything for sure anymore, some allopathic magic wizardry can gain space and replace the resemblance of science that at least uses analogy with single-path logic that is inevitably hampered or even reversed (viral theory, for example, blames the illness on the end product of the body’s detox process). One of the most glaring examples can be found in https://stanfordhealthcare.org/stanford-health-care-now/2021/ask-the-heart-expert-renal-denervation-to-reduce-blood-pressure.html, informing you that “renal denervation, an innovative new treatment, may reduce or eliminate a person’s need for blood pressure medication. This minimally-invasive procedure removes/disables nerves from the renal artery (which leads to the kidneys). The heart, the kidneys, and the brain communicate through nerves to control blood pressure.” Considering that western Medicine has a hard time even to relate to acupuncture that has been successfully practiced for eight millennia, messing with neural paths is either pretentious or downright idiotic.

Still, the technology involved is amazing.

AJKD.org intimates,

Currently, 3 approaches that use a percutaneous access route to the kidney artery are in development in the United States. These approaches use radiofrequency ablation (RFA), ultrasound, or a neurotoxin injected through the wall of the kidney artery into the perivascular space.

In https://www.cirse.org/patients/general-information/ir-procedures/renal-denervation/, you can find out about radiofrequency ablation, that is, burning the renal nerves.

And here is a summary of all available methods:

https://www.ajkd.org/article/S0272-6386(22)00647-3/fulltext

For car mechanics, even the best diagnostic equipment is useless, if someone is unfamiliar with the codes:

Doctors are no different. What’s the use of medical equipment, if diagnoses cannot fit into a single paradigm? I initiated the effort to develop one, but my call seems to have fallen on deaf ears:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-makes-people-sick-apart-from

2 That’s only what I have seen; there can be plenty more instances of harm done by physical therapy that I haven’t encountered.

5 Chronic anemia has become marvelously common after the “covid” injections, but besides removing the spleen, only bone marrow transplants are offered. Of course, symptomatic treatment includes administering B-12, folic acid, and/or iron (but “normal” iron levels can be extremely dangerous under certain circumstances, which is often ignored). According to https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/spleen-pain, The spleen is a fist-sized organ located in the upper left side of the abdomen, next to the stomach. It is a multifunctional organ that plays several roles in the body, includingTrusted Source: defending the body against pathogens

preventing infections

filtering the blood by removing old or damaged red blood cells (RBCs)

controlling the level of RBCs, white blood cells, and platelets

metabolizing iron Based on this, my acquaintance may have had a spleen problem. His liver and blood pressure were fine. Antibiotics didn’t work, although only blood culture was done with a negative result. Splenectomy seemed the only option.

6 The article includes a few dietary advice, suggesting that the body is nothing but a witch’s cauldron that only needs some ingredients for th proper brew: People with chronic anemia are often advised to incorporate dietary changes to address specific deficiencies. Following are a few suggestions if your iron, folic acid, or vitamin B-12 levels are low. Dietary sources of iron: beans

chicken

spinach

breakfast cereals Dietary sources of folic acid: beans

chicken

breakfast cereals

rice Dietary sources of vitamin B-12: chicken

breakfast cereals

fish

beef liver

7 According to https://www.drugs.com/folic_acid.html, Get emergency medical help if you have signs of an allergic reaction to folic acid: hives, rash, itching, skin redness; wheezing, difficult breathing; swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat. Common folic acid side effects may include: nausea, loss of appetite;

bloating, gas, stomach pain;

bitter or unpleasant taste in your mouth;

confusion, trouble concentrating;

sleep problems;

depression; or

feeling excited or irritable. This is not a complete list of side effects and others may occur. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

8 As far as I know, he also received an abdominal injection that can be administered once a week; it was suppoosed to instigate the bone marrow to produce more RBCs, but it brought no improvement, either.

