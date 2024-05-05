Please, notice that I am not promoting the site; it’s only a pretext.

When they don’t know what they are doing, they resort to likelihood, as it happens in the US Department of Energy (this is short and fun):

“Doctors” ask questions first… Oops! It’s a nurse who asks questions first, then it might be a medical student after whom a resident who needs to be trained to graduate comes in, and all these poor sick-care morons gang up on the attending physician, who is bound by his or her contract with the provider company, and at the same time, is supposed to settle all differences between the members of the previous lot, and maintain the image of a sane professional. The outcome doesn’t matter, because the patient has to accept treatment, and all further responsibilities will remain with the patient, no matter how idiotic the staff is and how limited the information is the patient is basing his or her “informed decision” on.

But wait; it gets worse. The assessment questions are based on two things:

How far the patient can be blamed for the condition in question (e.g. “Have you ever smoked?”); How far it’s an “inherited” condition (e.g. “Did your parents or siblings suffer from similar conditions?”) is asked, because that’s also used as a cover-up for close blood relatives having suffered from something similar because of industrial, medical, or nutritional toxins, which are never discussed or explored. After all, the owners of the same chemical companies own and control medical training, insurance companies, medical establishments and, ultimately, governments.

The end result is statistics, probability, if you prefer that term. The patient is turned into a part of an equation in which risks and benefits are supposed to be considered by the “experts.” That’s how “doctors” killed my sisters in Canada, after she married a Canadian. She went to see a doctor, underwent several tests, and the medics decided to ignore her, because she had “only” one in ten thousand chance of dying of breast cancer. She kept going back, because in May, she just noticed the lump, and mammograms didn’t show anything. A mammogram in July showed she had a lump. She went for second opinions, but everyone ignored her until the end of November, and by that time, she had metastasized cancer in 9 out of 12 lymph nodes. They gave her three months, and she still lingered on for another two years. At the age of 32, she was not ready to die. Of course, official cancer treatments can kill you even after a misdiagnosis, which is mostly how I can trace “cancer survivors,” whose breast was removed or had to undergo a hysterectomy, possibly for no good reason. Mammograms press the breasts to the extent that it can cause cancer in those who are prone to it or by bursting a cyst (cancerous fluids encapsulated by the body’s defense), while half or the results are insufficient, and another half come up with false positives. It doesn’t help that the cancer industry is now using “Stage 0” cancers, primarily for ovarian smear tests, but it surely scares the living daylight out of patients who, most of the time, agree to deceitful and deadly treatments. The show must go on:

Now, if you are a healer, you can either do your job, or you can’t. If you need probability, that alone proves that you don’t know what you are doing.

