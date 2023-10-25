The “holy” poison: Manna di San Nicola, that is, Aqua Tofana came in pretty glass vials, and liberated a lot of women from connubial anguish.

A little indulgence in “Weird History” can produce surprising results. Here is an example, published only a few days ago.

Giulia Tofana is one of the most successful serial killers in history, who probably never killed in person, but assisted about 600 wives to kill their men in 17th-century Italy during a span of about 30 years.

After her husband’s untimely departure from the rank of the living, she turned her makeup business into a poison outlet with deadly offerings. Her most famous concoction was “Aqua Tofana,” whose infamous reputation and recurring application remained so unswerving that even a 130 years later, W. A. Mozart suspected before his death that it had been used on him. The following video about the “widow-maker” is less than 12 minutes long:

The main ingredients of her products were arsenic, Belladonna (or deadly nightshade), cochineal, and lead. How can that be relevant today?

Lead

The toxicity of lead is so well-known that even RFK, Jr. has written an article on it a few days ago:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lead-exposure-heart-disease-deaths-iq-kids/

or in an earlier article:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lead-toxicity-deaths-cola/

Jr. usually publishes partial information after the damage is done (“limited hangouts”), so his publishing this can indicate that lead poisoning is still widespread and is an active agent in the eugenicists’ depopulation process. It also suggests that some heavy metals accumulate in the body a lot faster than any detox method would work, and I am not convinced that despite the bottom feeders’ miracle cures, anything can work for that sort of thing:

Arsenic

Arsenic has been readily available from the apothecaries until well into the 20th century. The symptoms of arsenic poisoning seem to have run rampant recently. Arsenic, besides being carcinogenic, may cause the following all-too-familiar symptoms:

red or swollen skin

skin changes, such as new warts or lesions

abdominal pain

nausea and vomiting

diarrhea

abnormal heart rhythm

muscle cramps

tingling of fingers and toes

https://www.healthline.com/health/arsenic-poisoning

Belladonna

Belladonna is a pretty flower with deadly toxic berries:

[Belladonna] has been used in alternative medicine as an aid in treating arthritis pain, colds or hay fever, bronchospasms caused by asthma or whooping cough, hemorrhoids, nerve problems, Parkinson's disease, colic, irritable bowel syndrome, and motion sickness.

It is not certain whether belladonna is effective in treating any medical condition, and belladonna can be toxic. Medicinal use of this product has not been approved by the FDA. Belladonna should not be used in place of medication prescribed for you by your doctor.

The source (drugs.com) mercifully uses the terms “allergic” and “side effects,” which must have been slips of the tongue (or plain ignorance) by the author, because both “allergies” and “side effects” are toxic overloads that seem to be quite intentional by the manufacturers in order to make people sick and, eventually, cause them to make the ultimate sacrifice “to save the Planet”:

Belladonna side effects

Get emergency medical help if you have signs of an allergic reaction: hives; difficult breathing; swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat.

Belladonna may cause serious side effects. Call your doctor at once if you have:

fever;

fast heartbeats;

severe diarrhea or severe constipation;

a seizure;

unusual changes in mood or behavior;

hallucinations;

red and dry skin;

dilated pupils; or

painful or difficult urination.

Common side effects of belladonna may include:

dry mouth;

blurred vision;

muscle spasms;

constipation;

decreased urination; or

decreased sweating.

This is not a complete list of side effects and others may occur.

(https://www.drugs.com/mtm/belladonna.html)

Cochineal

Cochineal is natural “red 4,” an insect-based dye, whose extract is used as food coloring to this very day, and is also processed further to carmines. It’s anything but harmless:

https://www.livescience.com/36292-red-food-dye-bugs-cochineal-carmine.html

Signs of Giulia Tofana’s poisons being applied today

The progress of the fatal condition of Giulia’s products also resembles the ones dying of recent toxins. The victims usually feel weak at first. After that, they had vomiting and diarrhea. Does that ring a bell about peptic ulcers that are being ignored by the “resistance”? Final developments varied, with “turbo cancer” and heart conditions taking the lead.

As of the second stage of Giulia’s poisoning, peptic ulcers have become extremely common, but nobody is talking about them:

I’ve always thought that the current general poisoning has many sources that often interact with each other or generate accumulative effects, and out of Giulia’s concoction, arsenic has been used for centuries, if not millennia. Water in Europe and in California contains elevated levels, and that’s only what is known out of the contamination. Also, wine and beer are often filtered through arsenic-laden diatomaceous earth:

https://www.acs.org/pressroom/presspacs/2019/acs-presspac-february-20-2019/keeping-heavy-metals-out-of-beer-and-wine.html

In short, beware of diatomaceous earth as a “treatment” for anything. Either way, if it kills insects, what would make anyone believe that it’s good for humans?

The versatility of Giulia’s delivery system is also remarkable. A few drops of the tasteless and colorless Aqua Tofana effectively laces drinks or food, but Giulia’s shop was actually a cosmetics dispensary that also sold lethal talcum powder with enough arsenic and lead in it to send hapless husbands to Kingdom Come. Doesn’t it remind you of recent versions of the same (Johnson and Johnson) stuff for babies?

Most cosmetics are never tested for toxic impact even today, and nearly certainly contain undesirable treats.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the toxicity of the personal-care products:

https://www.ewg.org/skindeep/

Notice that the site is also selling related merchandise, so its reliability is limited.

The following source addresses problems from daily life, including drinking water and toxic chemicals.

https://www.ewg.org/areas-focus/toxic-chemicals

A Pandora’s box

All this only opens a Pandora’s box with surprising contents. It turns out that all the fancy democidal ingredients that have become so fashionable to talk about are not always needed to sicken and kill people. Nanotech also harms and kills, but it goes a step further by introducing the element of total population control through turning everyone into an asset of the global IoT (Internet of Things).