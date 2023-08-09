It’s quite common to release some information that gives hope to people who cannot change their situation, anyway. The method ensures that the subjects keep calm and passive, that is, easy to manipulate and commandeer around. It also gives some credit to the announcers who can regain some credibility by admitting what people already know by having been gaslighted enough to remain uncertain:

For some reason, people tend to feel empowered by learning about “the truth” and the opportunity to look down on their torturers. They also like labeling, which only turns them even more vulnerable. The term “psychopath” has been especially popular:

A “groundbreaking” documentary, The End of Covid, hit the Net a few weeks ago, but I never cared to watch it, because I found it suspiciously popular in the way that reminds me of “Dr.” Malone or The Midwestern Doctor on Substack. All such authors present some spectacular facts, only to mix them with misleading information based on a faulty “medical” paradigm or sheer propaganda.

One of my favorite authors, Proton Magic, explained it nicely and gently why I never cared to watch the documentary:

The following are my comments at the end of his article:

Of course, mRNA is a red herring and common to know that those who propagate it, cannot be taken seriously; it’s an immediate giveaway indicating that there is something wrong with the source:

Anyone especially a nurse, stating (s)he had the nonexistent “covid” is even worse...

You never know if these are sources of intentional misinfo or signs of confusion, being under-informed, dependent on “experts,” or the inability/unwillingness to compute data that has been available for years.

As each batch was unique, it is impossible to say anything general about them. Graphene, in order to be delivered, needs hydrogel coating, and those two ingredients have often been found, although their presence is not limited to the injections, because delivery systems have become so versatile:

There is definitely evidence of shedding, although the time limit on that has been unclear (possibly about two weeks). I personally became a victim of shedding about two years ago, when I asked someone in the store why nobody was muzzled (my wife and I never wore one, and we don’t have TV), and the woman I asked talking into my face, told me that the governor exempted those who had been injected. I walked to the car and five minutes later, I felt sick like never before in my life; I thought I was about to die. For a few minutes, I had to lean the seat back and close my eyes. Although I drove home soon after that, the impact (slight dizziness, some weakness, and a few other things) stuck around for another eight months or so. (Since then, I’ve been re-exposed to the toxins from other sources, so this “covid” is unlikely to end for me anytime soon.)

More about the PCR "test":

it poked the nasal cavity in the back, less than an inch away from the fear center in the brain, rendering the victim more docile. As often performed by untrained/temp staff, it sometimes broke the blood-brain barrier, causing serious injury or even death. As a matter of fact, when I first saw what the “test” was like, I couldn’t believe my eyes that people were actually allowing this humiliating procedure to be performed on them.

As for deep freezing, my impression was that it was an initial, crude technology, whose role was to prevent the graphene oxide to form visible structures. Later, it became unneeded.

Dr. Ana is the only “doctor” on Substack with whom I concur. In fact, I was saying for months what she managed to demonstrate later.