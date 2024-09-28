When I go to town, I am often greeted with a nod by people who look like me, unshorn and unshaven most of the time; I guess, they can see it in my eyes. And I am proud to look into theirs and return their gesture.

Without faith, there is no manipulation.... Without manipulation, there is no fear....

Without fear, there is no power. (Unknown)

Although I am writing about myself, it looks like similar considerations apply to everyone who cares to find an answer to the question: Why are humans still around? The first answer comes from Cosmology:

The second answer conjures up the ghost of permanence in a world of diminishing existence, and explores the current stage of the end of humanity:

Third, I must consider my position in the calm before the storm. As everything is related, my stack also encompasses the most prevalent factors in my life. Why is it allowed to pertain against all odds and surveillance?

My audience is limited

The fight has been on for decades, but this time, it’s culminating. Your YOUR strength and situational advantages might make a difference, and delaying the “inevitable” might win the war after many lost battles: