Sometimes you need a different logic than the one presented: your own.

How far can you think ahead with extremely limited amount of data?

More often than not, there is insufficient data to draw conclusions. That, still doesn’t have to stop you from thinking. Several theories can be developed from facts, and the theories can be kept on the back burner until they are proven or refuted. Theories alone are unlikely to get you anywhere, unless they are about a single more-or-less logical problem. If you are interested in the whole picture, you must observe and maintain your general view of the world and adjust it as needed.

Before embarking on such a journey, you need a frame of reference that enables you to evaluate your sources and assign a direction to your thought. Without a frame of reference, conjecturing becomes a bad joke:

However, if you use “summer vacation” as a frame of reference, there is certainly correlation between ice cream consumption and shark attacks.

In today’s globalist world, the globalists themselves provide the frame of reference by telling you about their depopulation plan and their objective of total control. Once you evaluate events that they control (they already control most, of not all, things that matter), you can see whether your projections have been correct.

Putting two and two together has nothing to do with speculation.

Let me provide a few more examples.

Robotic armies

I remember a nationwide study was conducted around 2004 to determine that only 33% of American youngsters were physically fit for military service. I assumed, that was the time, when large-scale research and development of robotic armies started. The results are not exactly publicized, because fighting robots are likely to be also used occasionally for emulating an alien attack on civilians, which could be easily used for introducing martial law. That would completely deprive everyone of their constitutional rights (not that there have been many left after the (un)Patriot(ic) Act that keeps being extended). Holographic images and weird flying structures in the sky combined with false-flag explosions on the ground could convince people that the alien attack is real.

Everyone with two brain cells to tub together must be aware by now that such military deployments exist, but nobody knows any of the details.

Data collection leading to global simulation

Sometimes it’s enough to predict the future by knowing what is possible by technology. Already in 1998, I predicted the eventual development of an AI running a global simulation, because the only way a humanoid robot can be made deceptively functional is that it must look and act like a human being and participate in real life. Before that, however, it must develop its internal model of the world through experience or, as it turns out, by using data from “higher command,” a central AI. Although genetic research suggested already in 2001 that genetic weapons were being developed and tested, I would have never fathomed the depth of evil in man that would also make conclusive attempts to turn humans into machines.

Microsoft bought Skype only on November 13, 2011, but Skype started recording all interactions already in 2007, making the $8.5b price tag worthwhile. Microsoft must have taken over the development of the global simulation, because it became technologically possible; fiber optic cables ensured rapid data transfer that enabled global data collection. Processing power became sufficient to feed a graphene-based multi-matrix quantum AI that, by 2012, ran 12k faster than “supercomputers,” and the speed of data collection as well as the size of the necessary storage space were equally ensured functionality. The technology didn’t stop there, and literally nobody knows where it is now. Still, the original design I drew up in 1998 has proven to be a reliable frame of reference for me. All I had to do was assume what I would do if I were one of the technocrats who want to get rid of 19 out 20 people on the Planet and drive the rest into eternal servitude, while turning them into cyborg slaves.

More results can be observed and further substantiate my previous assumptions. I have written dozens, if not hundreds of articles on them. According to my latest observation, the AI seems to leave its fingerprint on the actions it recommends. When various unusual events that promoted the progress to a one-world tyranny occurred, I assumed that the central AI excels at recommending single events that can serve multiple purposes, as it happened in the “accident” at East Palestine:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/four-birds-with-one-stone-the-derailment

It doesn’t prove the existence of the AI, but considering how perfect the plandemic planning was and how subservient people have been, the only factor to be added is that Agenda 2030 has not bumped into any obstacle since 2020, except the ones that the globalists kept creating in order to placate the people and give them hope that would prevent them from realizing what’s going on. Most ingeniously, they even created heroes who revealed the “truth”; of course, only after the damages were done:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-lies-become-the-truth

Toxic beers

In the last year, I had to return several brand-name beers (not the traditional American brands, because I never drank those) because a single sip tasted sweet that resembled the smell of formaldehyde. It turns out that clear beer (as opposed to unfiltered beer) is filtered through diatomaceous earth that can contain, among other things, arsenic, which can give it a mildly sweet taste that beer normally wouldn’t have. Arsenic poisoning didn’t start yesterday:

https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofBritain/Poison-Panic/

As cholera and arsenic poisoning symptoms bear remarkable similarity, cholera itself can be arsenic poisoning or it can be caused by arsenic-eating bacteria that upset the body’s bacterial balance1.

The following news, however, upset my fragile peace of mind regarding beer:

Beer lovers might be alarmed to hear that beer can pick up small amounts of arsenic as it’s filtered to be sparkly clear.

But researchers in Germany reported (...) that they’ve found arsenic in hundreds of samples of beer, some at levels more than twice that allowed in drinking water.

Well, in most of Europe, including Germany, even water has higher levels of arsenic than the amount considered harmless by “scientists,” who forget to point out that arsenic accumulates in the body, so there is no “safe” amount of it to ingest. The combination of using such water and filtering the beer with diatomaceous earth turn such beer an even more potent poison, because brewing needs water to even start the process2.

https://www.kqed.org/bayareabites/59662/arsenic-in-beer-may-come-from-widely-used-filtering-process

For the more technically-minded, here are more details in the contents of filtered booze:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331237792_Factors_Affecting_Transfer_of_the_Heavy_Metals_Arsenic_Lead_and_Cadmium_from_Diatomaceous-Earth_Filter_Aids_to_Alcoholic_Beverages_during_Laboratory-Scale_Filtration

California is a bit ahead with a brewery using human waste to produce beer:

https://biosludge.news/2017-03-23-biosludge-brew-california-brewery-now-making-beer-out-of-recycled-human-sewage-for-real.html

As analogies strengthen all arguments, here is a reminder that Soylent Green is already an option in some places in America:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/any-body-out-there-body-removal-services