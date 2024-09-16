Screen shot from the 1959 movie The Human Condition

As you know, this is not a religious site, but pondering over recent and current events suggest that the way Christianity approaches the human condition, could be helpful for all independent thinkers. I will evaluate the globalist variables shortly in Part 2 of this article.

Why is Evil allowed?

Some people say that if a Creator can look at all the pain and suffering people are causing to each other, (S)He must be a sadist. The only elegant response to that is that the Creator becomes human and participates in human suffering. Whether the story is true or not in your perception, there is no other solution to the “mystery of Evil.”

These days might be The End of Times, as The Book of Revelation seems to suggest. The law of entropy in Physics substantiates that this world couldn’t possibly create or maintain itself, so an external creative force must be considered. If this world is not being created by a benevolent force, there is nothing to talk about. As Pascal put it in his reductionist argument (Occam’s Razor?) in Pensées, humans still have a chance, if their Creator means well. His brand of Christianity emphasized a personal relationship with the Creator, but Jansenism was wiped out from the face of the Earth in 1711 (the monastery ended up like Carthage after the 2nd Punic War in Antiquity). Jansenism is still filed as a heresy in Roman Catholicism. While it stresses the significance of a personal relationship, it also accepts the premise of predestination (a concept that is trying to combine God’s omniscience with the idea of Free Will, but it fails, because it uses a closed cognitive system that cannot explain the open one happening out there). According to my sister, who died a long time ago at the age of 32, “If matter doesn’t vanish, how could love do that?” If she is right, the Ultimate Rule of this Universe is (as long as the law of entropy is correct),

The world is maintained by the amount of love human beings can invest. Once it runs out, it’s game over.

For many, it looks like it’s already over. According to Christ, in the last days, “people’s hearts will grow cold.” It looks like that’s happening right now, when people are toying around on their cell phones even when they are with friends and family, and when young and not-so-young people are at home, they spend a LOT more time with their computer games than with their family, assuming they spend ANY time with their “beloved ones” at all. Doctors and nurses became affluent during the plandemic by killing off their patients. Politicians serve evil forces and sacrifice those who entrust them (well, they sacrifice everybody) in wars and to corporations. The rulers of the world consider commoners a plague upon the face of the Earth, while they are convinced they are better, only because they are in power.

One might argue that the Creator of this particular Universe is allowing people to make their mistakes, as all good parents would. The other side of the argument is, “Why would God create anything like this, after knowing how it was going to pan out?” It’s up to you what you think, but it looks like if the world is being created out of Love, man’s free choice of Love would place humans into another Universe, which might as well be called “Heaven.” So, is it “Heaven” or “Hell”?