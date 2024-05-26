My friend, Proton Magic, published another informative and entertaining post today, which inspired me to write today’s article:

Originally, I commented first, but not much later realized that the questions posed by Proton are neglected or misunderstood to the point that I must present them in a publicly-accessible manner and serve up my responses in writing.

The questions of identity, innate and acquired abilities and mechanisms have never been fully or even particularly convincingly answered, and must be answered by the thinking person before making predictions or conclusions.

Genetics is favored among madical personnel, because it can prevent uncomfortable questions. It can cover up common poisonings, which is a step up from the tradition of inventing “conditions” and “syndromes” in Madicine.

I’m sure, most, if not all my readers remember the globalist announcement that “the God gene” will be soon eliminated. The very idea resembles the shock “therapy” that is frequently used against the people in order to prevent any further thinking or discussion:

Its mildest version is cuss words or swearing (notice that even OMG is swearing, because it secularizes the Divine), but that can be only an expression of being powerless and angry, which can allow to blow some steam off for those who give up on thinking and preparing for what’s coming. From history, the tale of the “6 million” comes to mind first, because in 19 countries, with Canada being the last one, you can go to prison only for asking questions, but the nonexistent deadly “virus” that was used during the plandemic to immobilize and shut up voices that opposed the toxic and humiliating mandates also easily passes.

The premise of a “God gene” itself cannot be scientifically proven in the real world, but it surely passes for something imaginable in a projected cognitive model, and for many, only what they think they understand is what matters.

Schizophrenia, involves an involuntary dissolution of one’s boundaries, and the person’s decisions and experience becomes segmented into a part of the whole, much like addicts separate a segment of their experience that they can predict, which gives them them some cognitive security or even the delusion of being in control. Oh, my. If schizophrenia were about a sense of security and control, just about everyone would qualify. Luckily, in my experience at psych wards with V.A. patients during my volunteering years, I learned that schizophrenics occasionally, but repeatedly experience a loss of control over their thoughts and even their perception. That raises the question of identity.

Psychologists have made trillions of attempts to catch the reality of constant change into two-dimensional models that can be applied to categorize personal perception, preferences, initiatives, and reactions. The whole picture tends to be disillusioning, as it happens so often, when the perpetual change is frozen into the frame of a moment. Typologies are developed with personality types and fixes, but Cognitive Psychology is old enough by now to demonstrate that, while people can be reconditioned, the change is always temporary, unless the “training” remains uninterrupted.

The confusion between abilities and “personality traits” is far too common; abilities can be used for good and bad alike, and occasionally, they are genetic, which is obvious among specific groups of the population. “Personality traits,” however, as far as I can relate to them, are manipulative nonsense most of the time, as I described it a couple of articles ago (but I also referred to flexible and dynamic models that sound, and have proven, a bit more realistic):

Psychology is at its worst, when it develops “personality types.” The Myers-Briggs seems to be popular:

I hate typologies, because they masquerade as platforms of expertise, while they only provide frameworks for lazy problem-solvers. Notice that no matter how fancy the “types” are, they are all meant to appeal to you, no matter which of them you agree to be, which resembles coffeehouse astrologists, at best. Let me make it a bit more obvious:

The very absurdity of the categories insults my intelligence or at least whatever is left of it at my age. These are normal human activities and they are used as needed, so their dominance mostly depends on which of these the person’s environment calls for in problem-solving situations, so the more common a type of problem is, the more likely “you” are going to be a “type.”

Can it be done any better?

A typology can become more convincing, if it mimics the reality of constant change, but such typologies don’t exactly abound among “professionals.”

As far as I know, there is no single gene for an ability; it’s ALWAYS a combination of genes, but constant mutation (natural or not) is omnipresent, so those combinations can and do change from time to time, and one can logically assume that there are even contextual and individual differences, making generalizations and categorization shaky at best. The globalist solution is to wipe the slate of the mind clean and replace individual thinking with a hive mind, a sheer monstrosity and the hotbed for schizophrenia.

As for schizophrenia, there are a lot of ways to get there. I gave it some consideration already in 2022:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/on-schizophrenia

Nearly without an exception, people are, and always have been, deprived of their Free Will, even when they were convinced that they were “free,” because utilizing Free Will necessitates existential decisions, which can be confusing or plain uncomfortable:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/i-have-solved-the-question-of-free

There are many ways to make sure people don’t make their own decisions. Currently, gaslighting by “experts” and “truth-tellers” prevails. Well, compartmentalization is a leading strategy, combined with information overload with nonsense:

If humans could agree on what they would not like to live without, it would be impossible to enslave them.

I can only speak for myself, but the decision is everybody’s own prerogative, and sooner or later, everybody will find themselves looking down the throat of the Beast:

What I have found more and more common in the last couple of years is that people can be reconditioned to be “blue-pilled” and end up in another delusional state as victims of an advanced flavor of mass manipulation. When people can switch roles between assumed attitudes, they can feel “free” and perhaps even “powerful,” but that has nothing to do with freedom or personal power:

It’s relatively easy to be protected against mass manipulation based on ancient techniques, but what about these days, when technology can suppress feelings, thoughts, perception, and can even create false memories? What is and what is not preventable or curable? I elaborate on that a bit in

Even the mildest version of technology applied to you can change the way you see yourself and the way others experience your existence:

According to official resources, the “God gene” is what enables a person to believe in the divine, which I want to correct. The globalist objective is to take away people’s ability to say no to their being turned into cyborg slaves and to be slaughtered. In my understanding, fear is used to coerce the masses into compliance, and obviously, the erasure of any gene is has not been much needed to that end. Anyone who has something more to live for than mere survival, is a threat to the promised technocratic system. Ingeniously, self-sacrifice was also used to manipulate the crowd into accepting their lot by “saving grandma.”

So, all things considered, the “God gene” is Free Will. Free will is hardly ever exercised, and it’s easily taken away even without the latest technological achievements. For the commoner, sometimes choices are offered, and all of them are bad, so not playing the game is the only move that might not win, but might delay the inevitable. That was the case, when some people thought they had some room to choose between the muzzle, the “test,” and the (sooner-or-later lethal) injections during the plandemic. By now, that game is over, because “vaccines” are not even necessary for the globalists’ success. However, the most common way of mass manipulation comes in popular culture and in public forums, where the concepts to use for thinking are dished out in a ready-to-consume format. No matter how one shuffles them, the result is always a cognitive prison with invisible boundaries of what can and what cannot be done. In reality, most, if not all, humans are living in the cage of their own limited and conditioned imagination: