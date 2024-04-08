This cures fast, but doesn’t cure anything

OUTRAGED published the following thought-provoking paper today. She demonstrates the role of injected bioweapons and psychotronic weapons in psychiatric “disorders” (her adherence to Virology doesn’t affect this part of her work):

OUTRAGED published excellent articles on remotely tracking, influencing, and targeting people, and I also summarized the results in March, 2023:

“Vaccines” offer a rapid and comprehensive delivery method, but injections haven’t been necessary for over two years:

Disruptions between personality, memory, thinking and perception were first called “schizophrenia” in 1908, and there is a good chance that it was caused by increasing levels of EMF/ELF radiation by radio waves and electricity. Technology that made the subject hear voices was already available in the Soviet Union by the 1970s. Since that point, Pychiatry’s pretty helpless preoccupation with “schizophrenia” and the resulting diagnoses has been increasing:

Assumptions of schizophrenia being hereditary have been constantly made, which shows the significant role of eugenics in Medicine ever since (genetics is also used as a red herring in order to cover up for common forms of industrial-level poisoning). At the same time, I don’t know about significant studies of radiation as an environmental factor causing the condition, just like cell phone usage is officially and vehemently denied to have detrimental impact on human health.

So, as OUTRAGED shows, “vaccines” and DEWs can indeed cause “psychiatric disorders.” Psychiatry doesn’t have any consistent method to measure and to evaluate symptoms for diagnostic purposes, so two psychiatrists are unlikely to agree on a single diagnosis, when examining the same patient separately. Moreover, Psychiatry lost its working paradigm a few years ago, when its hypothesis of “chemical imbalance in the brain” lost its footing. The following is an “explanation for dummies”:

Some of these symptoms may be due to “vaccine” injuries, and most of them can be caused by new 5G installations or by comparable technologies:

The most common source of misdiagnosis in any branch of “Medicine” comes from mixing up the results with the causes:

The actual causes are sometimes obviously kept “confidential” as “intellectual property” or as “top secrets” whose publication would pose danger to “national security” or violate patents, but most of the time, the causes are so complex that nobody can reverse-engineer them from the symptoms. Here are 13 of the most obvious ones:

The potential causes can interact, enhance the impact of each other or activate otherwise common or harmless factors or chemical compounds/elements.

While OUTRAGED refers to the technology primarily as quantum dots, Ana Maria Mihalcea also suggests that psychiatric symptoms can evolve because self-assembling nanochips are present in the blood, when polyethylene glycol is combined with heavy metals, and most, if not all, the necessary ingredients can be inhaled in nanodust. The existence of a resulting chain reaction of self-reproducing structures that come to life within the body has been substantiated. The process requires the subject to be exposed to radiation (most likely 5G or 6G) that carries operational instructions:

Mihalcea has been publishing the same for over a year, and doesn’t seem to have shown much interest in the rest of the body or at least in several other potential processes that might be even more important than the nanobots. In fact, I’m wondering where those nanobots are going after “chelation”; I’m concerned that they simply settle somewhere in the body and stop showing up in the blood, which is also possible after consuming sodium citrate, a synthetic chemical that deserves its day in court:

In the last three years, although I haven’t worn a muzzle, got “tested,” or accepted an injection of any kind, I have also been affected by the stuff that makes so many people sick and nearly died in the summer of 2023. Occasionally, I experienced sudden surges in improving my condition after giving a chance to a few miracle cures, but after a a week or two, my symptoms usually became worse than they had been at the beginning, and stopping the cures helped me regain my original state of poor health, which had been bad enough to warrant my failed experimentations.

Until a credible medical paradigm is constructed, I remain extra cautious about making definitive conclusions. My call for such a paradigm a year ago generated no results, because those who could do something about it seem to have been preoccupied with stuff they think they understand, or just focused on keeping their jobs or on making money:

Any kind of convincingly-successful intervention would necessitate a working paradigm, because pinpointing and separating the causes from the symptoms cannot be reached without one, and without accuracy in handling the situation, the outcomes are temporary at best and irreversibly harmful at worst.

As you know, you are on your own with your decisions:

