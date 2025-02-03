Import Tariffs Mean Several Things All over the World
But what exactly do they mean and how do they fit into Agenda 2030?
There is a lot more going on than such simplistic explanations.
Trump must answer only one question: Why did he introduce a mercantilist tool to protect domestic production, when there is no domestic production to begin with?
There is this old joke I learned from an old acquaintance of mine, who fled the Eastern block several decades ago:
He is re-entering his country,1 he is asked at the customs,
“Alcohol, cigarettes?”
The guy just says,
“No, thank you, but I would enjoy a cup of coffee.”2
The joke tells you more than enough about government overreach, which hardly anyone notices these days. When I compiled the list, even I was surprised at its length:
Still, I am writing about the most recent tariffs imposed on imported goods all over the world.
ARE THEY AN ACCIDENT?
As you know, a few globalist conglomerates control production and distribution in Europe, The Five Eyes, and the EU. China is the primary testing ground3, Russia follows suit, and in the rest of the countries, restrictions are introduced based on the first two countries’ experience. Notice that all of them are following the same path down to Agenda 2030, and any animosity between them is orchestrated, possibly even to start WW3 on TV. Of course, if there is an “alien” threat, “humanity will have to unite against a common enemy,” preferably under a One-World “government.” In the last several decades, plenty of movies have served that purpose as predictive programming.
The idea of a “trade war” theater can be tough to defeat, because the same globalist players have been, and are, running up the bills, but the captured governments’ sock-puppet politicians can blame other countries’ “leaders,” so even protesting against another country borders on the verge of being a lunatic. THIS IS AN INGENUOUS MOVE BY THE GLOBALISTS!
Tariffs can be also changed and moved around, depending which part of a country’s functionality is targeted. The populace remains defenseless.
Here it is, broken down a bit:
Hidden inflation: customers pay a higher price for the same products, while the “government” (usurping criminal lackeys) pockets the money. Inflation, of course, hasn’t been all that hidden ever since a private bank was authorized to issue the USD (no “printing” the money, please, as a form of loan to the taxpayer at an interest since 1913):
The money that exists as an interest on loans disappear and only contribute to the destruction of the currency, and it’s a LOT more than ANY gold could ever possibly cover in ANY country:
For cars: fewer people will be able to afford cars from abroad. Domestic products, when available, will be fashioned after the local needs of the international globalist crime syndicate (mandating EVs will rule out the option of owning a decent car altogether). The EV scam is kind of tied to Elon Musk:
While I am at it, the Trump administration is now fully supporting global surveillance, as you can read at the end of my satire about Trump’s first day “in office”:
Please, do not blame Trump; he is, after all, only a humble servant for the globalists, who is but “following orders”:
Trump is not your enemy. He is just some other people’s friend.
Rising prices are occupying people’s minds, and they are told, “Buy domestic!”, which makes consumers feel a bit empowered. In the meanwhile, they forget that they are robbed blind…
So, how is this going to pan out “economically”?
For energy:
(a) energy prices will rise, increasing poverty.
(b) a good excuse to start a “trade war.” Electricity from Canada, which is 95% of the supplies to three northern states, New York, Michigan, and Minnesota. Cutting it off would introduce an artificially-created “energy crisis,” which might be following up in the rest of the states for whatever reasons. It would all be incremental, so not too many Americans will protest as long as their own immediate interests are not involved4.
A reader (in comments here) kindly provided the following details about pipelines (https://x.com/Toxicanadian11/status/1886291205358563399):
Rare-earth metals: cutting them off, China can create a crisis in technology, which of course, will affect only the low-end consumer, but that will limit access to batteries and various technological products.
Source: https://carboncredits.com/can-the-u-s-break-chinas-grip-on-rare-earths
There are 28 companies on the Chinese export control list to the US5. Antimony (SB), Gallium (Ga), Geranium (Ge) are special minerals imported from China, used for military applications. Ain’t that cute? I’m sure American customers will love this! The video is by courtesy of my wife, 21:50 minutes, but you can also select the transcript for reading, where you can also choose the place in the video that you would like to watch:
Crude oil supply from Canada for Keystone XL and Enbridge: 67% provided by Canada. Nine-minute video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECeSsbBFM3o
Energy cost will affect fuel for vehicles and for production and distribution.
Not sure where to place this link, but at the time of this post, I had 200 articles, as opposed to the 1,034 today:
Of course, you are not in the club:
Notice that as an American, you are NOT guaranteed re-entry; it’s a leftover from an old “law” that originally targeted smugglers, but it has never been challenged or revoked.
A meme that I lost translated that into a traffic stop in the US:
Officer: “Sir, do you have any drugs or weapons in the vehicle?”
Driver: “Why, officer, what do you need?”
I have several sources confirming that China is now in the last phase of introducing the CBDC and in accelerating the depopulation project, which don’t spell good for the upcoming venues. Will discuss that in a separate post.
This process is a lot more ingenuously evil than what I originally described over two years ago:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-end-game-has-begun-the-mass-murders
It would be nice to see their affiliations, but the global logistics is obvious, so I don’t bother.
Great article Ray. I think the tariffs and “trade wars” have always been part of the agenda. They were just waiting for the re-entry of Trump onto the political stage to bring this phase of the plan into effect. The brainwashing of the majority of the Canadian population by the MSM is pretty much complete. Canadian people have been so programmed to hate Trump that they are now willing to do anything to fight the “evil Don”. It’s truly hilarious. Buy Canadian they shout now, stop using US based social media LOL, Im never going to America again they say. Shut the oil and power off to the states is shouted from their keyboards into the “American” social media platforms! These same Canadians are absolutely blind to the fact that Herr Trudeau has been destroying Canada economically and socially since 2015! Their ignorance has them hating all the wrong people for all the wrong reasons. They are all a little late to the game lol. This is merely the economic death blow for Canada, it’s always been planned. Trudeau has said he will step down, he suspended parliament while they select a new Liberal party leader… Ultra Globalist and former Bank of Canada and England chief WEF puppet Mark Carney is going to be installed without a doubt. The tariffs are the perfect storm for the freshly minted Carney will declare an “economic emergency” in order to suspend our upcoming election, securing his tenure as the Unelected Prime Minister of Canada until further notice. There is talk here already about the government swooping in with a Universal Basic Income relief package or CERB for people who have lost jobs due to the “economic emergency”. Of course you will have to sign on to the digital identification system… like I said, always been the plan. Canada will cease to exist economically at least within the year sadly. This has been in the works since silver spoon Justin was thrown into the political arena back in 2010. People need to get their eyes open to what is about to happen, better late than never.
I've been waiting to hear someone else's take on this... I was thinking that it was just going to be a bluff at first. Then my question was , who is going to profit from this?... up in Canada, I witnessed several people panic buying materials for their house builds way ahead of time. Others are trying to organize boycott of all American food products. Certainly a test to see how people prepare and react to such a thing. And now they lay the bed for civil unrest between the nations. The atmosphere up here for many is high stress, and we know that that is also perfect breading ground for illness.