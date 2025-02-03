There is a lot more going on than such simplistic explanations.

Trump must answer only one question: Why did he introduce a mercantilist tool to protect domestic production, when there is no domestic production to begin with?

There is this old joke I learned from an old acquaintance of mine, who fled the Eastern block several decades ago:

He is re-entering his country, he is asked at the customs,

“Alcohol, cigarettes?”

The guy just says,

“No, thank you, but I would enjoy a cup of coffee.”

The joke tells you more than enough about government overreach, which hardly anyone notices these days. When I compiled the list, even I was surprised at its length:

Still, I am writing about the most recent tariffs imposed on imported goods all over the world.

ARE THEY AN ACCIDENT?

As you know, a few globalist conglomerates control production and distribution in Europe, The Five Eyes, and the EU. China is the primary testing ground, Russia follows suit, and in the rest of the countries, restrictions are introduced based on the first two countries’ experience. Notice that all of them are following the same path down to Agenda 2030, and any animosity between them is orchestrated, possibly even to start WW3 on TV. Of course, if there is an “alien” threat, “humanity will have to unite against a common enemy,” preferably under a One-World “government.” In the last several decades, plenty of movies have served that purpose as predictive programming.

The idea of a “trade war” theater can be tough to defeat, because the same globalist players have been, and are, running up the bills, but the captured governments’ sock-puppet politicians can blame other countries’ “leaders,” so even protesting against another country borders on the verge of being a lunatic. THIS IS AN INGENUOUS MOVE BY THE GLOBALISTS!

Tariffs can be also changed and moved around, depending which part of a country’s functionality is targeted. The populace remains defenseless.

Here it is, broken down a bit:

Please, do not blame Trump; he is, after all, only a humble servant for the globalists, who is but “following orders”:

Trump is not your enemy. He is just some other people’s friend.

Rising prices are occupying people’s minds, and they are told, “Buy domestic!”, which makes consumers feel a bit empowered. In the meanwhile, they forget that they are robbed blind…

So, how is this going to pan out “economically”?

For energy:

(a) energy prices will rise, increasing poverty. (b) a good excuse to start a “trade war.” Electricity from Canada, which is 95% of the supplies to three northern states, New York, Michigan, and Minnesota. Cutting it off would introduce an artificially-created “energy crisis,” which might be following up in the rest of the states for whatever reasons. It would all be incremental, so not too many Americans will protest as long as their own immediate interests are not involved. A reader (in comments here) kindly provided the following details about pipelines (https://x.com/Toxicanadian11/status/1886291205358563399): Rare-earth metals: cutting them off, China can create a crisis in technology, which of course, will affect only the low-end consumer, but that will limit access to batteries and various technological products. Source: https://carboncredits.com/can-the-u-s-break-chinas-grip-on-rare-earths There are 28 companies on the Chinese export control list to the US. Antimony (SB), Gallium (Ga), Geranium (Ge) are special minerals imported from China, used for military applications. Ain’t that cute? I’m sure American customers will love this! The video is by courtesy of my wife, 21:50 minutes, but you can also select the transcript for reading, where you can also choose the place in the video that you would like to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPC2NGMEMjk Crude oil supply from Canada for Keystone XL and Enbridge: 67% provided by Canada. Nine-minute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECeSsbBFM3o Energy cost will affect fuel for vehicles and for production and distribution.

