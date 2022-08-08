Here is a diesel charging station for EVs!
Elon Musk has raised a lot of hell with his announcement to buy Twitter and then backing out. That was only one of his two-penny side shows. He has been playing a lot of prominent roles in the seven-ring circus in the last few years.
While he came out of nowhere, at this point, he seems to be a celebrity front man for major global operations (satellites, EV pieces of crap, certain aspects of media gaslighting, posing as opposition to the official narrative etc.). He has been financed by unknown, but powerful resources since he started his prolific frolicking around the gravy train display in the always-fake MSM shop-window. Creating spaces for certain parties to move money around in the Stock Market seems to be another function for his never-ending farce.
As for the reason why he fled to TX, the CA tax system should suffice1, but I tend to think he knew about the upcoming water/energy shortage and the riots, so even selling his fraudulent products in a state that is about to mandate them would not salvage his junkyard of pretentious fabrications. After all, who will need an EV in a desert?
Perhaps it’s time to take his phenomenon seriously and reverse-engineer his activities to the beginnings and to the source that has been, and is, profiting from his activities.
All ideas are welcome!
For those, who enjoy videos:
Charging the Tesla video:
Which generator is working:
https://evadept.com/charging-ev-with-generator/
After moving his factory to TX, Musk happened to hire H1B1 Visa workers, so Americans were out…
There are but a few extremely rich people. The ones that did not invest in Musk personally, still make money from him through us via stocks invested in the companies of the ones who 'made' Elon Musk. Teenagers grew up with Musk, he was and still is their hero now they're 20-somethings. I bet he is put in place to 'help as much of us as possible' start the process of transhumanism by showing how he uses science for the survival of mankind and the protection of mother earth meanwhile brainwashing his audience.
This is a good post on Musk our cultural hero of late and “champion of free speech”. With what I understand about Musk, his alliances with DARPA, NASA and other government entities through SPACEX I lump him with the rest of the corrupted - AWS, GOOGLE, ETC. Maybe he was trying to clean up his image & maybe he wants to run for office. Anyway we look at it he is one of the rejects in the leadership club. WEF too.