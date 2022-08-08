Here is a diesel charging station for EVs!

Elon Musk has raised a lot of hell with his announcement to buy Twitter and then backing out. That was only one of his two-penny side shows. He has been playing a lot of prominent roles in the seven-ring circus in the last few years.

While he came out of nowhere, at this point, he seems to be a celebrity front man for major global operations (satellites, EV pieces of crap, certain aspects of media gaslighting, posing as opposition to the official narrative etc.). He has been financed by unknown, but powerful resources since he started his prolific frolicking around the gravy train display in the always-fake MSM shop-window. Creating spaces for certain parties to move money around in the Stock Market seems to be another function for his never-ending farce.

As for the reason why he fled to TX, the CA tax system should suffice, but I tend to think he knew about the upcoming water/energy shortage and the riots, so even selling his fraudulent products in a state that is about to mandate them would not salvage his junkyard of pretentious fabrications. After all, who will need an EV in a desert?

Perhaps it’s time to take his phenomenon seriously and reverse-engineer his activities to the beginnings and to the source that has been, and is, profiting from his activities.

All ideas are welcome!

For those, who enjoy videos:

Charging the Tesla video:

Which generator is working:

https://evadept.com/charging-ev-with-generator/