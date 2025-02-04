Well, that’s how I’ve been with understanding facts, but the latest ones produced an epiphany.

In the last few months, I developed the feeling that I’d been missing something obvious that was still under my nose. The moment of epiphany occurred, when I happened to proofread and update one of my previous posts (I keep correcting and updating my previous articles even every day after publishing 1,034 articles, all interlinked) in which I wrote,

Frankly, I don’t even understand why the globalists insist on their utilitarian dystopia, when they are already in full control of just about everything that matters.

THAT IS WHAT I HAVE MISSED!

For all these years, I kept assuming that the technocrats (globalists, eugenicists etc.) are, and have always been, publishing their plans, which they have been, but only until now. It has been a centennial bait-and-switch operation!

During the last few months, I started suspecting that WHATEVER THEY PUBLISH OR EVER PUBLISHED, WAS/IS ONLY A RED HERRING, A LIMITED HANGOUT, A BAIT-AND-SWITCH OPERATION, OR A MANIFESTATION OF THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF MASS-MANIPULATION, COMPARTMENTALIZATION.

That led me to the conclusion that I had to hunt for details that are NOT in the official narrative or even in The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, the Rockefellers’, Kissinger’s, or some other weirdos’ public announcements.

Happily, the “import tariff” move by the Trump administration helped me out of my intellectual gutter:

It all dawned upon me, when I asked the right question:

Why did “Trump” (who is only “following orders”) introduce a mercantilist tool to protect domestic production in a country, where there is no domestic production to begin with?

After all, the US has been a country for pizza delivery personnel and for Gender Studies graduates; Americans with marketable degrees were replaced with cheaper H1B1 Visa holders even by Elon Musk after he moved his operations from CA to TX.

Americans have been herded to come to heel for over a hundred years, but the number of entries in my incidental collection of their monetization and enslavement surprised even me:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/immobilizers

Yet all this, it turns out, doesn’t matter.

What the orchestrated trade war proves beyond a reasonable doubt is that the globalist players arrived at initiating a chain reaction that is about to destroy western civilization. Of course, it will be incremental, not affecting enough people all at once whose protest would make any difference.

The process eerily resembles “green energy,” which was used for raising energy prices in Britain and, most likely, bankrupted quite a few small businesses and several small pensioners who fell through the holes of the convid injections went down the drain to freeze to death in the winter in its aftermath:

This breakthrough doesn’t invalidate my previous observations about mass-manipulation, education, welfare, or “laws,” and whatever else, but it sure transfers the globalist game to a higher level or, if I may say, into a different Universe… No, it’s not aliens; it’s just humanoids, whose ancestors used to be humans, but after accumulating immense wealth and power, they developed a sense of superiority that makes them despise the rest of humans and, as a result, prefer to monetize them first and get rid of them in a quiet and barely-noticeable diversified fashion…

You might notice that I am subscribing to a lot of stacks that are obvious shills, but they are good guides for the latest psyops and information that one cannot possibly trust.

The (not-so) Great Depression was absolutely orchestrated:

By 1929, and by that time, the Rockefellers had a firm grasp on it, just like on madical training and, incidentally, that’s when the orchestrated (not-so)Great Depression started that made sure the centralization of monopolies and the power of the “elite” that already controlled the “government” after The Federal Reserve Act of 1913].