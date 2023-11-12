Hamlet may have been right about “to be or not to be”, but what does “to be” entail? Or is that the most important question?

The globalists usually openly inform the public about their objectives, so being “red-pilled” might not be a big deal, except that it can furnish an argument later on to people who object to Agenda 2030 that they have been warned. It’s like elections in which the electorate doesn’t really have a choice, but can be blamed later.

Ana Maria Mihalcea published the following today, in which she enlarges on the activities of Cyrus Parsa. What surprises me is that I had no knowledge of Parsa’s activity until today, but with my meager academic background in AI research and in Linguistics, I conjectured pretty much what he is describing about the globalist control-machine.

It might be a warning sign that navigating your browser to theaiorganization.com/cyrus-a-parsa installs a Trojan on your computer, unless you have appropriate protection (Kaspersky protected me, which is possibly one of the reasons why it is “banned” by the usurpers). I’m not sure what this warning is all about and who the intended subjects are, but I have a pretty good idea. You might, too, after taking a look at the following source:

Let me add my thoughts regarding the scope and the validity of Parsa’s description of the control-freak technocrat’s world.

The central AI and its global network is only part of the problem

When the technology behind the global control is discussed, the most important question usually remains unanswered: How do the eugenicists protect themselves from their own tech? By isolation or by person-specific programming? Can they live with nanoparticles in their bodies? Can they shield themselves from their own weapons? I concluded that

It must also be noted that honoring their depopulation program, they have also filled up the world with all kinds of other lethal elements:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/bioweapons

More specifically, I have collected 13 prominent methods for turning the human body into something halfway synthetic:

Notice that focusing on the injection(s) or on the illness(es) misses the point, when the globalists want to eliminate 19 out of 20 people and exercise full control over the rest by turning them into cyborg slaves. This is the path I followed to arrive at my current stance on “covid” (Ana’s previous findings confirmed my logic):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-path-to-my-current-standing-an

The whole picture becomes visible and the planners’ plans, all of a sudden, become transparent to the point that it calls for the re-assessment of the history and current standing of western Madicine and the way history itself has been presented for the masses:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-everything-fake

Controlling human subjects

There are many established methods; psychotronic and electromagnetic weapons have existed for decades and don’t need a global IoT network:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/psychotronic-and-electromagnetic

It might sound a bit embarrassing that the central “AI” with its networks is only one of the dangers, but it does control the show on many levels. Its workings manifest themselves, whenever a single prearranged event serves Agenda 2030 in multiple ways and on numerous platforms, as it happened in the derailing in New Palestine, Ohio, in January, 2023:

The technocrats operate logically and consistently, which makes it easy to recognize them and their retainers. It doesn’t matter if somebody is their servant or a useful idiot; the outcome is the same. If it walks like a duck, when it quacks like a duck, it must be a duck:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-end-game-has-begun-the-mass-murders

Geoengineering alone could accomplish most of their goals:

Frankly, I don’t even understand why the globalists insist on their utilitarian dystopia, when they are already in full control of just about everything that matters. During the plandemic, most workers willingly wore a muzzle, accepted dangerous and fraudulent tests, and even complied with “vaccine” mandates only in order to keep their jobs… Compliance-training in the modern sense has a long past:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-compliance-training

What can be done?

That depends on the persons available means, but nobody is totally helpless. Whatever comes next, preparation for the next predictable steps can help. According to the short version,

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-shortlist-of-whats-coming

And here is the long version:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/this-is-how-it-will-go-down

Gaining time can determine the difference between life and death. The options for living off-grid cannot work for most people. Acting locally seems to be the only potential weapon for the people to delay the progress of Agenda 2030:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/possibly-you-are-not-totally-powerless

In order to be able to act at the local level, they must not allow themselves to become separated with criminal “lockdowns” and antisocial distancing:

The most important question

I was wrong, when I said what the most important question was. What matters the most is: Can Free Will be taken away? In my experience, hardly, because most people have never realized how to practice it, anyway:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/i-have-solved-the-question-of-free

As long as you know where you draw the line, you haven’t been dehumanized. Here are my limits:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/freedom-is-what-freedom-does-but