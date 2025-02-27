As you know, this is not a religious stack, but let me share my analogy between medieval Europe and modern western nations. In the following, you might even enjoy some details from history that are not taught at schools.

The game-masters understand it very well that their only potential opposition is Christians, because they are still numerous enough to make a difference and are supposed to have higher objectives than animalistic survival.

Christianity used to be utilized as state ideology from 325 AD to at least 1640 or even 1789, when the regicides showed that royalty were not protected by divine intervention. These days, Christianity is the most persecuted religion, and popular “culture,” especially movies, have been doing their best to discredit it even after it lost its allure and social respect, and the poor didn’t have to take holy orders in order to make both ends meet and assume a revered position. Moreover, the mass indulgence propagated in public invited the masses into a hedonistic lifestyle, which was difficult to turn down, when all the little pleasures the disenfranchised can have in life are condemned as gluttony or sexual “liberation.” Well, same-sex unions and drug and alcohol use also received plenty of promotion by the “religion-killers.” The “American Dream” can be summarized in a single wish: “Let me just forget it all.”

First of all, I want emphasize that the white genocide is not only against whites, but also against all compatible cultures (Islam is not one of them):

As I have said numerous times that if the “west” wants to survive, the only ideology to which it can revert is Christianity, whether people like it or not. At the same time, during the Great Plandemic of 2020, Christian churches and even synagogues (not mosques, because nobody dared to challenge the Muslims, who seem to have been selected to become the New World Religion, anyway) betrayed their brethren and their “leaders” preferred to submit to secular “authority,” possibly because otherwise they would have had to get a job, and they were no good at anything else but preaching that “turn your other cheek” and “give Caesar what belongs to him.” Somehow, they forgot about the God-given right of self-defense, the need for at least some level of justice, and their higher mission. Some of the few antagonizers were imprisoned, others were kicked out of service or even excommunicated for disobedience to obviously criminal ecclesiastic instructions and secular edicts.

As I proclaimed several times before, all civilizations need a dominant ideology, which usually pacifies the masses, because they either “deserve it” as sinners or as the “American Dream” suggested, they could do better, so they deserve what they are getting.

It’s easy to believe that you are going to be born again, so eastern rulers never really had a problem with those who accepted the principles of reincarnation. As a graduate student from India told me like 40 years ago, when I asked him how come people just walk by the dying, instead of offering some help, “No worries, they are going to be reborn, anyway.” Japanese Shintoism even combined animism, Taoism, ancestor worship, and the divinity of the supreme ruler, the Emperor, and the latter ensured full compliance.

So, what’s the world’s oldest tracking system in the west?

Five, four, three, two, one…

You may have guessed, it’s the Roman Catholic Church (RCC).

All state ideologies HAD TO serve the rulers, which went best by convincing the underclasses that they deserved their fate. In Christianity, it’s the “original sin,” which suggests that people are born with the need to try themselves without divine help or guidance.

Protestants were welcomed by landlords who didn’t care to pay taxes to Rome. As a result, it’s a miracle that the RCC survived. It survived, because it was the general ideology of the Holy Roman Empire, spanning from Spain to Hungary. In fact, the most successful apostate, Henry VIII, before he declared to become the Anglican “pope,” wrote a pamphlet against Luther, for which he received the title of “Fidei Defensor,” that is, “the Defender of the Faith” from the Pope. He sent Cardinal Wolsey to Rome in 1528 in order to receive a papal annulment from Catherine of Aragorn after 10 years of marriage and no male heir. Such annulments were common in those days, and a responsible ruler, he wanted to avoid any such further deadly altercations as the War of the Roses had been (out of which his dad, Henry VII came out on the top). To his and most of his upcoming wives’ bad luck, the Holy Roman Emperor, Charles V, happened to occupy Rome a bit earlier, and he didn’t care for losing his affiliation with the English monarch after his niece would be dismissed. Henry, with his mind increasingly affected by syphilis, went on with his rampage and never looked back; by 1534, he even confiscated monasterial property, giving way to about a hundred thousand homeless monks and nuns who, for lack of better options, had to resort to highway robbery, out of which the “destitute laws” came, with a lot of hangings.

Henry, however, apart from elevating all future English monarchs to the position of a “pope,” never touched the rest of the Roman Catholic doctrine, perhaps because it was fine for him as it was for what it was.

The Seven Sacraments

Notice that this is not a theological or philosophical thesis: I am not claiming that the Sacraments are true or false; only use their medieval applications as analogies for today’s tracking system.

If you take a close look at them, some of them are about taking the faithful into account and the rest are about confirming spiritual authority over the flock. Diversions were not allowed; for the powerful, it was the stability of their power what mattered, irrespective of who was right or wrong, which is still the case. “Heresy” bears several names today, and I’m sure you are familiar with quite a few of them.

In the medieval Church, when you were born, you got baptized AND were registered as the landlord’s property. Confirmation checked up on you if you were still alive. Besides the theological argument (“personal confirmation of the faith” after infant baptism that was practiced in return for the parents’ and the godparents’ promise to bring up the child within the faith), infant and child mortality accounted for that practice, and the secular “authorities” still wanted to track you as their possession.

Matrimony comes next, for obviously the same reasons. You are the landlord’s property, so tracking you as an essential asset must prevail.

Your death is also registered, because you are receiving the “anointment of the sick,” which used to be called “the last unction.” Burials are also recorded.

To make sure only registered servants (with a “security clearance”? :) ) would keep track of you, priesthood was initiated, and compliance was measured by your church attendance. In the Middle Ages, you were expected to go to church just about every other day because of the mandated holy days. Bishops were nominated by the Pope in return for a generous donation (the practice was called “investiture”), and Luther only rioted against absolution being sold… Your bishop was most likely your landlord’s close family member with lots of illegitimate children and even more concubines… Your priest may have been expected to report on you, if your confessions exceeded the allowed space (that is, if you expressed heretic thoughts), but confessions were, and still are, supposed to be strictly confidential, unless they contain something that would harm you or anyone else (which sounds pretty subjective, but heresy endangers your salvation, and psychologists and psychiatrists abide by the same idea of a “life-saving” principle). Notice that in those days, people’s salvation was at stake, so whatever intervened with that project, the priest most likely had to report…

“Holy orders,” can mean priesthood and taking vows to join monastic life. Nuns and monks participated in the medieval distribution of work: while the rich were busy with other things, they prayed for them, too. Concents and monasteries also served as orphanages until the children were old enough to be auctioned off to become wives or apprentices. Acceptance to an order and to be ordained were linked to donations (the poor were allowed to be “lay” brothers and sisters, were not educated, and were relegated to the most menial jobs), and the posts of abbots and abbesses were reserved to the excess children of the powerful. Priests were an entitled a class of people to serve the landlords (kings, princes, whatever). Only ordained priest were allowed to perform transubstantiation (which is still the case), and receiving the Sacrament was just about mandatory and linked to confessions a lot more than in modern-day America, where walk-ins are welcome. Notice that all the Sacraments can ONLY be administered by the anointed clergy (and some of them by trained and registered deacons, too), who don’t even have to believe in God to make the Sacraments work, even if they lose their faith.

The current system

The current system is following the footsteps of what has worked fine before, except that grabberment bureaucrats, “scientists” and “experts” have taken the role of the priests, while psychologists and psychiatrists are operating for “confessions,” and you are fully tracked. In the last 100 years of more, you have also become fully enslaved and even targeted by the State (pledge of allegiance, anyone?) and, most recently, even by the madical system:

No matter where you live, you are government property:

Christianity itself remains spectacularly divided. Still, only the Christian tradition could possibly unite Americans, whether they believe in God or not. They have next to nothing else to share that is commonly known and still has a breathing chance to function. Many resist the idea because of the religious hypocrisy they have experienced or heard about during the anti-Catholic campaigns, and the fact that papacy has been infiltrated doesn’t do much good to the cause, either. Still, hypocrisy acknowledges no boundaries and doesn’t need religion. Remember how you know that a politician is lying? The traditional answer is the same as in the lawyer joke, “His lips are moving.” Well, lying is a bit more complicated; most liars just remain silent, so you know that a politician is lying, because he is there.