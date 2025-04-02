Who is “We”?

There are a couple of problems with the Constitution (besides the fact that it was signed under shady circumstances):

1. It replaced The Articles of Confederation and granted The Federal Government power over the states:

If you think of it, the “weaknesses” in the following chart would be strengths by now, because it could prevent one Evil power from presiding over the nation:

A reader, “Finding Liberty,” provided the following excellent 11:35-minute presentation as its author:

2. The Federal Government, after being centralized by the “Constitution,” was hijacked with The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and by now, the Congress is but a bunch of globalist lackeys, doing as they are told:

Snoopy is making a point here, considering that the IRS is the Fed’s lapdog, a private company:

3. When it comes to interpreting the “Constitution,” it’s a bunch of government stooges, appointed by the government for life, who form The Supreme Court. You might remember that the latest nominee, after asked if she knew what a woman is, said, “I don’t know, I am not a biologist.” These justices badly need the apparel, just like a “doctor” needs a white coat, in order to exhibit a minimal sign of legitimacy, which is indispensable for them, considering the amount of authority and power they are wielding:

4. Since the (un)Patriot(is) Act, the “Constitution,” to borrow Dmitri Orlov’s words, as is just about as relevant as an old copy of Pravda in an abandoned Siberian outhouse. You can be arrested and indefinitely detained, if the “authorities” use the magic T-word against you. You can be forced to get “vaccinated” even through the food supply with any kind of toxins without being told. After the vast computer complex in Utah, Trump is now expanding the scope and the capacity of public surveillance with its data centers:

Conclusion

So, there are four major reasons why the Constitution is only for a show at best, and at worst, it’s a device for public coercion.