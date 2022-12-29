You Are Constantly Being Misled
And most of the "alt" explanations you can see are just smoke and mirrors...
Well, as opposed to this poor creature, you are not alone!
All the smoke and mirrors about what makes people tick are now probably diversions from the real thing, mind control
Here are some classics:
Here is more:
And how it works in a psy-op:
Theory and practice
As an old-time academic, I’ve never hidden my opinion, strictly based on experience, on the “academia.” Desmet’s theory of “mass formation” was one of my recent targets:
In order to be able to relate to the following, you might want to remember that article (the comments are also valuable).
Yesterday, one of my readers, Patricia, in her comment after the article,
recommended the following article:
After the laborous job of perusing the text, I came up with the following response.
Interesting article
Definitely better than Desmet. Still, the theory of “mass atrocity” seems to me something again repetitive of the obvious. Also, only because it’s better than Desmet (my dog could come up with something better, if I kindly asked him, and he is not particularly smart), it doesn’t mean it’s good.
Civilizations have always followed the same structure
Only the nomenclature kept changing:
Cultures can survive only with a prominent ideology that justifies man’s oppression by man to the extent that the disempowered willingly embrace their (inevitable) roles. No long “Bibliography” is needed, because it is a simple idea and it stands to reason. Of course, there is no money in it, either, because it’s obvious... Shall I also say it might liberate quite a few minds, too?
What also bothers me about psychoanalyzing “the masses” is that there is usually no word about prevention, protection, or recourse, and it usually comes out after the damage is irreversibly done. Most of the time, it is a pseudo-intellectual activity that attracts those, who need recognition from others or cannot tolerate cognitive dissonance...
Using the myths created by the victors about Nazi Germany is always a problem, a sort of diversion from the present and a distraction from the truth:
A few of my fellow authors and readers managed to teach me more (“Pete,” in the meanwhile, managed to ban me :) ):
Will boys be boys?
Humans are always and everywhere only humans, for better or worse, so being prepared is the right thing to do. There is nothing “Dr.” Mengele did that US “scientists” didn’t; in fact, Mengele looks like a little boy scout compared with the latest villains. All US penitentiaries are now also labor camps, if you will, although Cyclon-B is not necessarily used for delousing... Maybe, it is used for something like that in the “Green Zones”:
Eric Berne’s transactional analysis also makes sense regarding the “covid” game (an addictive pattern of dynamically rotated roles of the victim, the perp, and the rescuer on both sides: it works both for the rulers and for the masses). Stockholm syndrome also nearly cuts it without any need for “a theory of mass formation” or a theory of “mass atrocity.” But only nearly.
In the classic behaviorist experiment to prove that stimulation is essential for life, rats were poisoned with carcinogens, and the ones who were regularly taken out of the cage and given a little TLC were just as much less likely to develop cancer as the ones who were regularly electrocuted with electric current in the bottom of their cages. Not a very nice thing, but it also provides an even less favorable introduction to the animal part of human nature... Come on, married people tend to live 10 years longer than singles under similar circumstances, but so do those who own a dog…
All cultures follow the same timetable
All cultures go through the same phases, coming from tribal to a concentration of power, when another civilization takes over. This time, the collapse is reaching global levels, and the only default is technocracy, whic by definition, is about to treat humans as parts of a sick computer game. Call it “mass dynamics” or the “stages of all civilizations” makes little difference, except, I believe, my terminology is a lot more accessible for most and a lot less pretentious...
Being prepared
Again, you cannot be prepared for being poisoned or irradiated, but to be prepared against manipulation is easier than one might think:
This is what always works on most people:
Are you easy to manipulate?
Conclusion
Substantial amount of predictive programming, conditioning, and gaslighting has been, and is, going on, so I figured, you might want to be protected, at least to the extent such a thing is possible.
Please, notice that thinking clearly is essential:
