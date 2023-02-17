The company is so eager to collect my data that calls even to cell phones in 34 countries are included in my current bill (I cannot even cancel the plan)*. Of course, they also offer “superfast” 5G phones dirt cheap (rebates for up to $2.500 and free cell service for a year)… Whenever I call them, they ask for my permission for using my voice to recognize me, which I don’t give them, but they must be doing it even without my permission.

5G, as opposed to the way it’s advertised, doesn’t give you much faster access, but it surely harms you more and spies on you a lot faster than 4G, so it’s probably somewhere in your 4G phone, too, unless you phone is at least from 2015 or before that. After all, you are the product.

*However, I often encounter deepfakes on international phone calls and, most recently, even on domestic ones: