Chris
May 1, 2024

Your caste analogy for globalism is spot on. In one way, it explains why many Hindus and Chinese in the West are so gung-ho gaga for globalism. They identify themselves at the top of the caste. With little history of representative government, or the Christian notion of "all are loved by God," in their own mythologies, what else can they do? It's top or bottom for them. For many in the West, it's middle. Christianity, and Enlightenment secular Christianity, have dampened such extreme impulses, some of which were in place in feudal Europe, and ancient Rome.

Amaterasu Solar
Apr 30, 2024

In reading this I pondered the "castes..." In all the societies We are most familiar with, there has been the accounting of the Individual's energy input - i.e., money in some form - whether trade/barter, or representational things from shells and beads to metals - to paper and electronic bits...

Has anyOne evaluated the social structure in the societies that developed in abundance, where accounting for Individuals' energy added into the community/system did not arise? I do know that the caring Ones took care of things, not the psychopaths controlling everything, as happened in moneyed societies...

Because I would guess there would be three "classes." The Ones who care enough to do things to solve problems - thereby earning respect, the Ones who just live Their lives - thereby getting by, and the psychopaths who learn to choose Ethical behavior else They are outcast - or killed.

This was a great article, and it is nice to see One who does not lump all Jews into one twisted picture. I have life-long friends (nigh 50 years!) who are of a sect that reviles the talmud for the psychopathic work it is, and are taught that They are NOT better for having been "chosen," just that They have more rules to follow.

They have had My european-mutt-with-native-american-on-both-sides back MANY times over the decades and We love One anOther deeply.

Considering what We are told is going on, it surely looks highly contrived - Some say that Mossad and the CIA created Hamas. And I give that high probability of being true. And so... I must conclude that when They speak of the "world stage" They mean just that. A stage where a scripted play is being performed to cast sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us to where They want Us.

Thanks for this examination!

