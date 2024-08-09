Both the fate of farmers and the contents of bread in the US testify about the democide and the globalist takeover.

Crops have an FDA allowance of how many bugs they can contain:

And also for food, while I am at it:

https://www.fatherly.com/health/fda-data-food-contamination-family#%3A~%3Atext%3DPer%20100%20grams%2C%20the%20FDA%20allows%20either%2010%2Cand%20five%20cups%20of%20orange%20juice%20(1250%20mL)

For that matter, the FDA has a whole handbook on the subject of food contamination (their euphemism is “food contamination”), which is all the more ridiculous, because they usually have no idea what’s in food (think about the recently discovered heavy metals in baby food to the extent that even Mercola posted about it…):

https://www.fda.gov/food/current-good-manufacturing-practices-cgmps-food-and-dietary-supplements/food-defect-levels-handbook

Believe me or not, even “Food Safety and Certification” includes some details, and refers its readers and trainees to “the law” (and by now, you must be more than aware whom “the law” is meant to protect):

https://foodsafetytrainingcertification.com/food-safety-news/food-contamination-limits-allowed-by-law/

Californian soil tends to contain too much arsenic, which primarily affects rice and grapes (wine included), but who knows where “US wheat” comes from?

European wheat was crossed with prairie grass in the 1930, and the latter is just as indigestible as the chitin from bugs. (GMO wheat is not supposed to exist yet, or if it does, it hasn’t been announced.)

Is it a wonder why people develop “celiac disease”? As I have elaborated on such invented conditions as “allergies” and “syndromes” before, they usually cover up industrial poisoning, and chemtrails alone can contain a poetic variety of toxins. Adding nanoparticle-poisoning to the mix, the center of the human “immune system,” the intestinal flora is under attack, and cases have been rising exponentially in recent years, affecting even toddlers. I’m sure 5G installations, including 5G-capable home routers, “smart” meters and anything “smart” in the household contribute to the stressors that result in conditions whose causes are so versatile that they cannot be diagnosed, despite the fact that I have identified at least 13 major sources of the problem (not the Madicine has ever been particularly adroit at the task in the last hundred years, since the Rockefellows took over training and the mythology of the pseudoscience which is still ravaging the Globe unhindered).

Also, as “Agent131711” also observed, many comestibles, including flour, can prove harmful. In the US, flour must be “fortified” with industrial waste; you are “lucky,” if all you are getting is “iron,” but even that can be extremely harmful, if overdosed, and in the past 45 years, I haven’t been able to ascertain if iron supplements help with anemia at all (is it an accident that there has been a hype for cast iron pots and pans?). Many “breads” also contain inorganic lab-made toxins called “vitamins,” are made with GMO yeast, and the ones that never go bad, usually sold in plastic bags, have human hair in them from China or, most likely, a chemical (and unlisted) equivalent. To add insult to injury, the yeast used commercially or the ones one can buy is most likely lab-made, that is, GMO product, which can also wreak havoc in the digestive system, which is a general feature of GM products. (I remember Anheuser-Busch delivers US-made GM yeast for making Stella Artois in Belgium, and the beer made with that is exclusively for American consumers. They also started to add something to it as well as to Heineken, making both undrinkable. I had the same experience with some German beer, too, so no more beer for me.)

The average age of US farmers was about 69 already about ten years ago, but official statistics include their progenies, which lowered the age to 58.1 by the census of 2022. In the past three or four decades, farmers often had to make a run for their money, during periods of weather manipulation (which is part of geoengineering) causing excessive heat, drought, or precipitation. Incidentally, two days ago, “Agent” published his investigation of the link between farming and geoengineering (although he and I are not cooperating, we often overlap; for instance, my article on Ensure preceded his analysis of industrial waste and toxins in “vitamins” by months, and this article of mine is not exactly on the same problem as his):

Some farmers grew too old to work, while others went bankrupt and their collateral, the land, was bought up for pennies on the dollar. The taxpayer has been forced to subsidize farmers for growing GMO (which infected neighboring crops, too, and organic farmers have been sued for “stealing technology,” while infected crops cannot be replanted). Politicians and their friends and families have been collecting subsidies for GROWING NOTHING since the early 1990s.

Wheat prices on the commodity market, which already suggest manipulation:

https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/wheat

Historically:

https://www.macrotrends.net/2534/wheat-prices-historical-chart-data

Obviously, the cartels and the monopolies have been keeping prices down, and prices nearly completely ignoring inflation. On dollar in 1972 amounts to $7.52 in buying power:

https://www.in2013dollars.com/us/inflation/1972?amount=1

On February 11, 1974, the price of a bushel went up as high as $6.32, but here is a report from Fakebook, which my angelic wife still has the patience and the determination to read, and her efforts came to fruition. Source: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230969273032794&set=a.4281715918618&rdid=eCNqdQCme81qqCdz&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2FRnfYZj36so8MAXEf

Posted by Alyssa Stromberg, she is from Medicine Lake, Montana:

Harvest 2024 has began. If you all who are not farmers wanted to know what the price of wheat is right now......it’s about the same as it was in 1972. $4.86 a bushel. A loaf of bread in 1972 cost $.25.

A bushel of wheat yields 42 one-and-a-half pound commercial loaves of white bread OR about 90 one-pound loaves of whole wheat bread. A bushel of wheat makes about 42 pounds of pasta or 210 servings of spaghetti. There is approximately 16 ounces of flour in a one-and-a-half pound loaf of bread.

I bought a loaf of bread for $7 today. $294 for 42 loaves of bread if they cost $7. The farmer gets $4.86 minus the storage fee. The one who grows the wheat. The one who is a steward of the ground the wheat grows in. The one who hires people to help him cut his crop. The one who spends hours on the combine and tractors to feed the world. The one who makes payments on his equipment his whole life, and he makes $4.86 cents per bushel. We are feeding the world and we can't afford to buy the bread back to make our own sandwich. Things are not right in this world.

I would like to add that the suicide rate for farmers is quite high when things are this bad. Please pray for the farmers who are trying to feed the world.

Farmers are 3.5 times more likely to commit suicide than the general population:

https://www.agweb.com/news/business/health/startling-reality-rate-suicide-among-farmers-35-times-higher-general

Of course, it’s always possible that they are being suicided… The suspects are from all over the world:

After all, everything is fake:

Or better, convincing people that killing each other is the way to go: