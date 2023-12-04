Ray’s Newsletter

Danyèle
Dec 4, 2023Edited

Hi Ray!

Just before Christmas of 2021, Law C-2 was pushed at the very last session of the Parliament. Under the cover of pandemic preparedness, Point 4. includes the confinement at will of the provinces by non elected bureaucrats and, among other horrors, the cut of social benefits (retirement, social security, un-employment, etc.) of the non vaccinated and the interdepartmental exchange of Canadians’ personal data, a premise to a Centralized Digital Identity.

In her recent post, Sasha Latypova referred to Kathryn Watts’ findings on US laws, which have also been gradually changed throughout the years, leading to a One World govt. The citizens of every countries in the world should do the same chronological exercise in order to prove how they too have been scammed.

Hoping you’re doing good.

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
Dec 4, 2023

Ah, velly interestin'! The coddled-sil ta this twisted "will an' testy-mint" is that if corporations have "personhood" then persons are no more'n "entities" that kin be dissolved contractually with a stroke've the pen. I guess if they cain't define "whut iz a woman"--they soitenly cain't define "whut iz a human"-- this is "on porpoise" as their entire point (in the whacky whirled of dismantling humanity AND makin' us all cyber-trans-humans an' NOT human...) is to dehumanize us beyond recognition... an' therefore all global health "control" is just "corporate management..."--bizness as usual ta them--both convenient an' sinister of course :-(

