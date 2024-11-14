Dunno about you, but I’d prefer to die before I’d ever learn this crap.

The author of Gulliver’s Travels used irony and sarcasm in his writings. For instance, the minister nominated by the royal court was the one who was best at walking on a tightrope. Still, Jonathan Swift also published a pamphlet, A Modest Proposal, in which he proposed that the famine in Ireland could be mitigated by the poor devouring their children, all this in the name of “FOR PREVENTING THE CHILDREN OF POOR PEOPLE IN IRELAND FROM BEING A BURDEN TO THEIR PARENTS OR COUNTRY, AND FOR MAKING THEM BENEFICIAL TO THE PUBLIC.” That kind of reminds me of “mothers” who had their children maimed or killed during the plandemic:

Of course, besides the adrenochrome narrative, things can become romantically more twisted, which includes the option of human sacrifices and the potential use of Soylent Green for feeding the slaves. Considering the Chinese have already openly crossed humans with swine and mice, the idea doesn’t sound particularly far-fetched anymore, and the movie (along with The Simpsons, might be part of ridiculing and taunting the masses in a sequence where the children are next):

Of course, that’s only one of the many options regarding what happens to the children, including the ones from the invaders:

Swift sarcastically maintained that “A young healthy child well nursed is at a year old a most delicious, nourishing, and wholesome food, whether stewed, roasted, baked, or boiled.”

While this stirred up some adamant responses, “Swift’s essay created a backlash within Georgian society after its publication. The work was aimed at the elite, and they responded in turn. Several prominent members of society wrote to Swift regarding the work. Lord Bathurst’s letter (12 February 1729–30) intimated that he certainly understood the message, and interpreted it as a work of comedy.” Even at that point, the ruling classes knew that the children of the poor were treated as disposable (and orphans were even worse off). It’s not an accident that during the Great Famine of Ireland (1845-1849, caused by potato blight, destroying the staple for the poor), one third of the population starved to death, while the English were dumping excess wheat into the sea at Liverpool. Did I mention it was also real estate fraud, kinda’ like Maui and the rest like North Carolina? Some of the Irish emigrated to the US, only to find themselves to be despised again by the WASP rulers and treated as trash. For that matter, “Pollacks” and all Catholics received the same welcome. Those, who ran a bit late, arrived just in time to be forced to fight for “the Union” in the (un)Civil War, which was already about centralization of power under a Federal Government, a principle that triggered the Boston Tea Party against the Brits in “The War of Independence.” It was about a tax of a penny per bale of tea. Ain’t that cute? How much do you pay in taxes and have no say how your money is spent by the usurpers?

Last time I looked, there were about 64 fake personal pronouns (well, I don’t care how many), and I read about people getting fired for using “the wrong” one. As you know, I have my limits, as you probably have yours:

My Immodest Proposal

So, here is a proposition: instead of 64 or something, why can’t just “he” or “she” be used for humans in general? That would take the faux players out of the game. In these days of transitioning into transhumanism, as I have experienced it in me, too, isn’t being human the last value left before the darkness closes in and permeates everything and everyone? That can actually result in some clandestine and unorganized unity among those who still insist on staying humans.