The author of Gulliver’s Travels used irony and sarcasm in his writings. For instance, the minister nominated by the royal court was the one who was best at walking on a tightrope. Still, Jonathan Swift also published a pamphlet, A Modest Proposal, in which he proposed that the famine in Ireland could be mitigated by the poor devouring their children, all this in the name of “FOR PREVENTING THE CHILDREN OF POOR PEOPLE IN IRELAND FROM BEING A BURDEN TO THEIR PARENTS OR COUNTRY, AND FOR MAKING THEM BENEFICIAL TO THE PUBLIC.” That kind of reminds me of “mothers” who had their children maimed or killed during the plandemic:
Of course, besides the adrenochrome narrative, things can become romantically more twisted, which includes the option of human sacrifices and the potential use of Soylent Green for feeding the slaves. Considering the Chinese have already openly crossed humans with swine and mice, the idea doesn’t sound particularly far-fetched anymore, and the movie (along with The Simpsons, might be part of ridiculing and taunting the masses in a sequence where the children are next):
Of course, that’s only one of the many options regarding what happens to the children, including the ones from the invaders:
Swift sarcastically maintained that “A young healthy child well nursed is at a year old a most delicious, nourishing, and wholesome food, whether stewed, roasted, baked, or boiled.”
While this stirred up some adamant responses, “Swift’s essay created a backlash within Georgian society after its publication. The work was aimed at the elite, and they responded in turn. Several prominent members of society wrote to Swift regarding the work. Lord Bathurst’s letter (12 February 1729–30) intimated that he certainly understood the message, and interpreted it as a work of comedy.” Even at that point, the ruling classes knew that the children of the poor were treated as disposable (and orphans were even worse off). It’s not an accident that during the Great Famine of Ireland (1845-1849, caused by potato blight, destroying the staple for the poor), one third of the population starved to death, while the English were dumping excess wheat into the sea at Liverpool. Did I mention it was also real estate fraud, kinda’ like Maui and the rest like North Carolina? Some of the Irish emigrated to the US, only to find themselves to be despised again by the WASP rulers and treated as trash. For that matter, “Pollacks” and all Catholics received the same welcome. Those, who ran a bit late, arrived just in time to be forced to fight for “the Union” in the (un)Civil War, which was already about centralization of power under a Federal Government, a principle that triggered the Boston Tea Party against the Brits in “The War of Independence.” It was about a tax of a penny per bale of tea. Ain’t that cute? How much do you pay in taxes and have no say how your money is spent by the usurpers?
Last time I looked, there were about 64 fake personal pronouns (well, I don’t care how many), and I read about people getting fired for using “the wrong” one. As you know, I have my limits, as you probably have yours:
My Immodest Proposal
So, here is a proposition: instead of 64 or something, why can’t just “he” or “she” be used for humans in general? That would take the faux players out of the game. In these days of transitioning into transhumanism, as I have experienced it in me, too, isn’t being human the last value left before the darkness closes in and permeates everything and everyone? That can actually result in some clandestine and unorganized unity among those who still insist on staying humans.
thanks fer the kind "inclusion" of mah "Cheesy" post, Ray, vis a vis the connection 'tween all them underground tunnels that CONNECT--missin' pronouns-missin' CHILDREN! on this fraudulinguistic trail that erases meanin' we've had in place fer THOUSANDS of years! (on an' re yer "reservations"'ll git'cha a table in front! ha ha)
Fan've Swift myself (tho' hardly a "Swifty!")--toss in some Sterne warnin's 'bout the noo social norms created by these regrettable Rabble-Aids (their keyboards are their crutches!) that'd have us all in a velly dark pit!
Meantimes fer some levity AND some crackerjack instruction on pronouns, I herewith share a proud page from my childhood that gits non-gmo brownie pernts fer sheer silliness!
PRONOUNS!
I'd really love your opinion and your readers, about this which I'm about to post:
Are you a deTONAtor?
The first 13th Amendment, called Titles of Nobility Amendment (TONA), turns Thirteenthers into deTONAtors of a huge legal bomb:
“If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive or retain, any title of nobility or honour, or shall, without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them.”
“The purpose of this Amendment was to prevent those holding foreign titles, and thus the allegiance demanded by those titles, from being able to run for an office of government. This was out of fear that the foreign powers bestowing those titles would use them as markers to call in favors to either pass or impede the passing of unfavorable laws.” 17
Was it was buried by Freemasons because it can be used to ban them from US citizenship and Government, since they receive honors and money from a foreign (dark) power?
It is obvious that the masonic blood-oath supersedes and invalidates the oath of office and the obedience required by that oath is above all other oaths to the point that the oath itself grants other masons to murder the oath-breacher. Also, it’s easy to prove that many of the Grand Masters and other masonic honorific titles are granted by a foreign power (for example, the Scottish rite) or that they get money (emoluments), directly or indirectly, from foreign powers such as the illuminati like Soros.
Another impact of this Amendment is that all masons in power were usurpers and all their acts of government (executive, legislative or judicial) were void, which means that there’s no legitimacy for example, for the Income Tax, the Federal Reserve or the Federal Debt.
The same applies to dual-citizens receiving payments from foreign nations, for example China, Europe, Israel, Russia, UK … and possibly, even the globalist system which grants foreign passport and salaries (UN, World Bank, IMF, BIS, etc.)!
Congress did not set a time limit the Amendment ratification, so it could be ratified later, even now.
According to article V of the Constitution18, ratification required only three quarters of the States. Some argue that 75% of 17 States19 including Ohio, meant 13 States (12.75). Yet, believe it or not, it took until 1953 to legally and formally recognize Ohio as a State (and retroactive laws are void, especially when affecting rights).20
Therefore, ¾ of the officially 16 States21 meant that only 12 states were needed to make it part of the Constitution. In sum, the article V requirement was timely met and that amendment should be the real 13th amendment of the US Constitution, while the known 13th Amendment should be the “13th Amendment #3”:
1. Maryland – December 25, 1810
2. Kentucky – January 31, 1811
3. Ohio – January 31, 1811
4. Delaware – February 2, 1811
5. Pennsylvania – February 6, 1811
6. New Jersey – February 13, 1811
7. Vermont – October 24, 1811
8. Tennessee – November 21, 1811
9. South Carolina - the state Senate was known to have approved the amendment on November 29, 1811, but the action of the state House of Representatives was unknown.22
10. North Carolina – December 23, 1811
11. Georgia – December 31, 1811
12. Massachusetts – February 27, 1812
13. New Hampshire – December 9, 1812
14. Virginia – February 2, 1811. House of Delegates. 23
15. Maine - March 15, 1820 (automatically, when it was separated from Massachusetts)
16. West Virginia – 1860 (automatically, when it was separated from Virginia)
17. Colorado. - 1861.24 The State of Colorado published it as an official part of the Constitution. Law considers that an official publication implies a legally binding norm.
In Coleman v. Miller (1939), the majority opinion described the TONA as adopted (only 2 opposed this).