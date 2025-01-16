These are the Muslim scientists, who used to prevail until they didn’t.

And here are the new “scientists” from https://allthatsinteresting.com/eugenics-movement:

In my last post, I warned westerners about the threat of Islam. There is no such thing as “moderate Islam” or “the religion of peace.” Islam is a political ideology, not a religion, and it’s meant to devour or to destroy you:

However, Islam’s expansionism seems to be based on the same strategy as the one applied in the West well before Muslims were intentionally imported to destroy traditional cultures.

In Islam, every “Holy text” must be in ancient Arabic, which is still spoken in western Saudi Arabia, where the Muslim Messiah (the “Mahdi”) is supposed to come from. It’s not an accident that so many Muslim boys are named Mohammed… Of course, the average Muslim doesn’t understand a word of the relics, which is why “Imams” tell them what to think. Considering they can marry their first cousins, the degradation may have reached the level that the don’t’ even notice that they are being led by the nose.

The western pseudo-religion of Scientism followed Darwin’s idea that humans are only developed apes, which deprived humans of their dignity. The plebs has been assigned their new priesthood, the “scientist,” whose very principles add up to naught but a travesty of common sense…

Still, the public is being manipulated and led by the nose.

Assigning “experts” is the common denominator between Islam and Scientism. The commoner is assigned the role of a moron.

Some things never change, I guess…

Those who can read and understand this, I can assure, are not apes, but they are a dying breed. :)