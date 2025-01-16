These are the Muslim scientists, who used to prevail until they didn’t.
And here are the new “scientists” from https://allthatsinteresting.com/eugenics-movement:
In my last post, I warned westerners about the threat of Islam. There is no such thing as “moderate Islam” or “the religion of peace.” Islam is a political ideology, not a religion, and it’s meant to devour or to destroy you:
However, Islam’s expansionism seems to be based on the same strategy as the one applied in the West well before Muslims were intentionally imported to destroy traditional cultures.
In Islam, every “Holy text” must be in ancient Arabic, which is still spoken in western Saudi Arabia, where the Muslim Messiah (the “Mahdi”) is supposed to come from. It’s not an accident that so many Muslim boys are named Mohammed… Of course, the average Muslim doesn’t understand a word of the relics, which is why “Imams” tell them what to think. Considering they can marry their first cousins, the degradation may have reached the level that the don’t’ even notice that they are being led by the nose.
The western pseudo-religion of Scientism followed Darwin’s idea that humans are only developed apes, which deprived humans of their dignity. The plebs has been assigned their new priesthood, the “scientist,” whose very principles add up to naught but a travesty of common sense…
Still, the public is being manipulated and led by the nose.
Assigning “experts” is the common denominator between Islam and Scientism. The commoner is assigned the role of a moron.
Some things never change, I guess…
Those who can read and understand this, I can assure, are not apes, but they are a dying breed. :)
Collectivism is the umbrella term for Communism, Socialism, Scientism and Islam. They reward group thinking and punish expressions of free will and individualism. Scientism can be added to that list because it is a cult of blind obedience.
Communism sucks, that is why they must lie, cheat and steal to get into power. Christianity is in the way of communism. The family is in the way of the communists claiming your children as their own ( their promoted perversions bear no children, so they need yours). The West remembers the promise of free will and the birthright of freedom. That is why the communists destroy Christianity, family and Western traditional values.
God gave you the miracle of life to live it. Self-defence does not violate this law because God wants you to live free and multiply, not be a punching bag for tyrants. Dying without a fight helps neither you, your family or your community. Remember who you are.
"Assigning “experts” is the common denominator between Islam and Scientism. The commoner is assigned the role of a moron. Some things never change, I guess…".
Berdyaev wrote in the 30's but he could say this today-Faced with the realities of Christian history and culture and the impending demonic technicization of man, Berdyaev can only conclude that, “Either a new epoch in Christianity is in store for us and a Christian renaissance will take place, or Christianity is doomed to perish,” though he knows full well that the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. Berdyaev wagers on behalf of the Church Triumphant, but he condemns degenerate Christianity when he sees it because he knows a failure of culture is at its core a failure of Christianity. He recognizes the paradox. The paradox is that only Christianity can save the world from Christianity. Thus Berdyaev prophesizes the arrival of “the new Christianity” which will “rehumanize man and society, culture and the world” because “[o]nly in Divine-humanity, the Body of Christ, can man be saved.” But such regeneration is not without conditions:
“The future depends upon our will and upon our spiritual efforts. This must be said about the future of the entire world. The part to be played by Christianity will certainly be enormous on condition that its old fictitious forms are left behind and that its prophetic aspect is revealed as the source of a different attitude towards the social problem.”
In this light I offer a poetic glimpse of the lived existence which is sleepless nights and haggard days.
Jeffers-Night Without Sleep
The world's as the world is;/ the nations rearm and prepare to change;/the age of tyrants returns; /The greatest civilization that has ever existed builds itself higher towers on breaking foundations./ Recurrent episodes; they were determined when the ape's children first ran in packs, chipped flint to an edge./I lie and hear dark rain beat the roof, and the blind wind. / In the morning perhaps I shall find strength again To value the immense beauty of this time of the world,/ the flowers of decay their pitiful loveliness,/ the fever-dream Tapestries that back the drama and are called the future./ This ebb of vitality feels the ignoble and cruel Incidents, not the vast abstract order./ I lie and hear dark rain beat the roof, and the night-blind wind. /In the Ventana country darkness and rain and the roar of waters fill the deep mountain-throats. /The creekside shelf of sand where we lay last August under a slip of stars, And firelight played on the leaning gorge-walls, is drowned and lost. /The deer of the country huddle on a ridge In a close herd under madrone-trees; /they tremble when a rockslide goes down, they open great darkness- Drinking eyes and press closer./ Cataracts of rock Rain down the mountain from cliff to cliff and torment the stream-bed. /The stream deals with them. /The laurels are wounded,/ Redwoods go down with their earth and lie thwart the gorge. /I hear the torrent boulders battering each other,/ I feel the flesh of the mountain move on its bones in the wet darkness./ Is this more beautiful Than man's disasters? /These wounds will heal in their time; so will humanity's. /This is more beautiful ... at night . . .