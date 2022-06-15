Who really is the enemy?

“When laws multiply, crime goes rampant.”

Ancient Chinese proverb

It used to be that there were simply so many laws in the US that the each citizen broke them about three times a day without even knowing. Who knows how many of them are by now? Only the absolutely illegitimate federal income tax, collected by the private bank’s (“Federal Reserve”) lackey, the IRS, amounts to about 15k pages and, as far as I can recall, US “laws” are around 384k pages…

The three-times “law” ensures the replenishment of the governor’s son’s private prisons for forced labor and is resulting in the US housing 23% of the world’s prison population (maybe more by now, but I stopped trusting statistics around 2005), while the country itself is holding only 5% of global population. (Well, in Muslim countries, if you steal, they just chop your hand off, which is a cheap “solution”.)

This time, it turns out, the established practice has become insufficient, which indicates that something is cooking.

If there is smoke, there is fire.

So, what gives?

The following article offers a few feasible explanations (please, notice that the article does not represent my opinions, but it’s a good start to think about the subject):

https://www.fff.org/2022/06/15/an-endless-stream-of-scary-official-enemies/

People are willing to give up their rights, when threatened by an external enemy (the invented illness, “covid,” also suffices as such), so a superficial explanation of the controlled demolition of three NYC towers (one of which, besides the victims sentenced to die in their absence from the extrajudicial “court,” also held a few tons of gold (insured of course, along with the building), just for the heck of it, just like the missile in the Pentagon efficiently prevented access to certain documents related to auditing the Fed for further inquiries) resulted in a 342-page-long piece of law that was passed by legislation six weeks after the democide, while hardly any Senators read it (allegedly, one did). Both the procedure and the results resemble the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, when only one person of the Senate showed up on Christmas Even to betray their fellow Americans, except in 2001 the legislators clearly demonstrated that they represented something else than their electorate. Ever since, the United States has been owned by a foreign power:

What else can be conjectured out of the fragmented data available for the masses?

Apparently, in the last couple of years, a long list has been generated for behaviors classified as criminal, and they are more and more encompassing “thought crimes” as well. “Violating community standards” was a nice turn on forums that had no communities, except people trying to share their ideas, but the latest developments invite all thinking people to evaluate the situation. For that matter, even humans are openly being replaced by their deepfakes.

What could be the ulterior reasons for introducing the latest paradigm?

First and foremost, it would be impossible to implement, if certain elements were already not in possession of powers that enable them to surveil people, collect data about them, and analyze the data as they seem to fit, which can easily involve creating cases out of nothing in order to justify their astronomical salaries for an activity that is destroying the very foundations of humans living together.

Next come the enforcers, who can occasionally break into the wrong house, following up on an unsubstantiated anonymous report in full military gear, and are allowed to confiscate “suspicious” personal possessions without any explanation. Enforcers can also keep people incarcerated for an unlimited amount of time, assuming they utter the magic t-word. Of course, the places of such incarcerations need “humans” (no ET) to occupy them; otherwise they would be out of business and nobody could profit from them. But wait, it gets better! Such secret prisons are placed strategically all over the world (which suggests a clandestine alliance among the powerful) and they come in handy for disappearing members of the opposition or undesirables representing loose ends, whose deepfake bodies can be “recovered” after staged accidents or suicides. For commoners, mundane “retirement” centers are also readily available:

I guess, everyone must think twice before shopping at a Walmart, but I’m almost absolutely certain that whatever you buy there is not food/drinks for human consumption…

To make a long story short, the list that will never end seems to serve the purpose of further consolidating power for those, who are already wielding it. They are the same people, who control the global money flow, which enables them to control just about everything else that matters (e. g. governments, legislation, the media, or Madicine).

The next question is: Power has been concentrated into a few hands around the world, but to what end? What are they going to do about it?