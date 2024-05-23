There is a lot to discover

As you know, sick-care personnel talks about “syndromes,” when they don’t know what they are talking about, don’t want to know, or don’t want to tell you. For example, after adults started dying suddenly shortly after a convid injection, a new term was coined: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), which confirmed the suspicion that “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” (SIDS) has also multiplied after an increasing number of infant “vaccinations.”

For nearly a 100 years, the madical “profession” has been content with inventing new illnesses in order to cover up symptoms for common poisonings, including poisonings by wireless sources. By now, individuals and crowds can be controlled by 5G and comparable technologies that can also perform as doomsday weapons:

When I investigated the common denominator between Lyme, peanut allergy, and arthritis, I arrived at the conclusion that an intruder, most likely an unusual/unnatural protein, becomes integrated in the body that at first accepts it as its own, only to realize later that something is wrong, and while trying to eliminate the intruder, stages an attack on itself.

Successful treatments for arthritis can provide further clues, but in the end, everything is related in the body. As a result, the general poisoning emerges, for which I have collected 13 major potential sources that can also interact with each other, but that’s not the end of the line.

Without further ado, let me go the the official announcement, posted at https://www.renegadetribune.com/mysterious-brand-new-heart-syndrome-reportedly-affects-90-of-u-s-population/:

Via American Heart Association , October 2023 (emphasis added):

“Health experts are redefining cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk, prevention and management, according to a new American Heart Association presidential advisory published today in the Association’s flagship journal Circulation. Various aspects of cardiovascular disease that overlap with kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity support the new approach. For the first time, the American Heart Association defines the overlap in these conditions as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome. People who have or are at risk for cardiovascular disease may have CKM syndrome… According to the American Heart Association’s 2023 Statistical Update, 1 in 3 U.S. adults have three or more risk factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders and/or kidney disease. CKM affects nearly every major organ in the body, including the heart, brain, kidney and liver. However, the biggest impact is on the cardiovascular system, affecting blood vessels and heart muscle function, the rate of fatty buildup in arteries, electrical impulses in the heart and more.”

Although the diagnostic designation [of] CKM only materialized last fall, according to recently released data from the Journal of the American Medical Association, a full 90% of Americans might be afflicted.

Via Healthline (emphasis added):

“A new study has revealed that roughly 90% of Americans may have cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome. The risks are greatest among older adults, men, and Black individuals, the report, which was published in JAMA Wednesday, found. The American Heart Association (AHA) introduced a new staging system in 2023 — called CKM syndrome — to better treat and manage cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic diseases, since they are deeply connected and often require a multidisciplinary approach. CKM syndrome is a systemic disorder that has links between heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and obesity.”

Via Journal of the American Medical Association (emphasis added):

“Almost 90% of US adults met criteria for CKM syndrome (stage 1 or higher) and 15% met criteria for advanced stages, neither of which improved between 2011 and 2020. The lack of progress, in part, may reflect concomitant improvement and worsening of different risk factors over time. Substantial between-subgroup differences in advanced stages were observed, with older age, men, and Black adults at increased risk.”

When you would think that the absurdity cannot be further extended, “experts” who, of course, haven’t got the slightest clue of what’s happening, issue authoritative statements, which would best pass for parody, but I can settle for nonsense as well. The truly entertaining and imaginative part implies that madical diagnostics has already introduced “stages,” which reminds me of the recently-devised idea of “Stage-0 cancer,” which means that there are “precancerous cells” in a biopsy, so the patient is ready to be plied towards becoming integrated into the death factory of the oncological system in which chemo is now often euphemistically called “immunotherapy,” which is pretty close to something coming from someone who is criminally insane.

Still, the announcements carry useful details, and once they are interpreted in my previous cognitive frames, they suddenly light up and indicate more meaning than whatever the “experts” meant to communicate.

The absolutely-real symptoms of the invented illness, convid, suggest problems with the heart, the circulation, the kidneys, the brain, and and metabolism. Oh, well, I’m sure, many readers have already divined the most common cause of these symptoms: some form of poisoning, albeit in this case, the immaterial phantom of radio waves can also serve as a cause of the condition. Nanoparticles are copiously supplied in chemtrails, food, water, madications, kitchen and bedroom items, household cleaning agents, and just about anything around these days, and once in the body, some of them seem to self-assemble into nanocomputers that nonchalantly take control of the body by forming transmitters, receivers, and CPUs that are interfaced with the person and can transform metabolism, hormonal balance, and it can even affect the DNA. Such transformation would not be “systemically” possible without the coordination of a central AI that is receiving and processing live data, while issuing commands within its IoT as well as advising its owners about the next steps towards Agenda 2030.

What do “doctors” know? As a matter of fact, they mostly rely on blood work, which is only symptomatic, and even a madical-school dropout must know that the same symptoms can be caused by various sources, although it’s unusual for a doctor to be able to compute multiple causes, because madical training tends to enforce the one-illness-one-cause paradigm, possibly in order to prevent overloading the madic’s simple mind, because just about anyone can graduate now from mad school as long as the tuition is paid, which is ensured by student loans, soon to be forgiven at the taxpayer’s expense. Kidney and liver function can be measured in the blood, but they mean nothing on their own. Under the circumstances, “CKM” must cause a mess in hormonal balance as well as other indicators in the blood, but again, that’s good for nothing, when the cause(s) of the condition must be addressed. The tens of thousands of proteins in the body comprise a fragile system, and in recent years, the attention they would deserve has been neglected by the “opposition” as well. Notice that the fact that the brain is affected, too, means that there are circulatory problems, too, which might or might not be related to the metallic plastic strands (the official narrative calls them “fatty buildups”) that I addressed already last September:

The heart is affected, because “electrical impulses” are discovered in ECGs, which, of course, substantiates the interference or even intentional impact of microwave radiation.

The fact that blacks, who usually refused the convid injections, are even more affected, suggests that markers exists in people’s blood that allow for racial or genetic targeting of both groups and individuals. The current 5G system already makes it possible to “download” every single person’s DNA as long as the person is loaded with the necessary nanoparticles. Obesity is added to the list, perhaps to cover up for the toxins in the food supply, or perhaps because the nanoparticle-induced metabolic disruptions can also cause it, among countless other things, of course.

It’s a travesty that compartmentalized Madicine calls for a “multidisciplinary approach” in order to treat “CKM syndrome,” which it admits “is a systemic disorder that has links between heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and obesity.” Ouch. Can you show me a “multidisciplinary MD”? Two of them are unlikely to come up with the same diagnosis, if asked separately… “Specialization” is there for a good reason: the patient can always be passed around like a hot potato without any “specialist” being responsible for any “treatment” that the patient has to accept at their own risk, anyway, before even seen by a “doctor.”

Here, I am learning something new from JAMA, when it asserts that ““Almost 90% of US adults met criteria for CKM syndrome (stage 1 or higher) and 15% met criteria for advanced stages, neither of which improved between 2011 and 2020.”

The starting date, 2011, means that my previous suspicion that the experiments and the large-scale implementation of synthetic proteins must have started around 1960, and never ended. Instead, the proliferation of nanoparticles and applicable toxins, plus the convid injections gave more and more room for the clandestine project. The public introduction of cellular technology, along with the proliferation of nanotech and hydrogel product, gave the process a boost around 1990, and the “vaccines” and other injectables joined the choir at the same time, only to become more and more “effective” by the time of the convid injections that took the cake for a while, until they became moot.

Most spectacularly, in the last year or maybe a bit more, various manifestations of AI have been presented for the general public. One can even get paid for “training an AI,” but that is only for a show. ANY interaction, whether knowingly or not, has been, and is, part of the data collection to expand the global central AI, or a deception to make sure people would think “AI is stupid” and it poses no real danger to them. That stage must have passed about 10-15 years ago, and now, even powerful AI is allowed to surface, of course, “in the benefit of mankind.” It looks like the introduction of this AI, which is only a compartmentalized problem-solving module, is primitive compared with the central one that it serves, had to wait until now, when people are deemed to be agreeable to become part of the IoT system. Most of them have no idea that it’s happening and what it means, but even Microsoft will cease to “support” Windows 10 in 2025. Windows 10 was no good against Microsoft and governmental data collection/manipulation, but it allowed a reasonable level of privacy against private intruders. In 2025, I expect multitudes to switch to Linux, but the Internet will be chock full of tainted versions of the open-source operating system, and your ISP might install you “Linux” while you are not watching through one of the “back doors” that have been present in computer hardware for several decades. It’s even more likely that 2025 is beyond history: the circle will be closed and in the US, mass riots and martial law will ensue due to shortages blamed on mass riots caused by paid agents, perhaps mimicking racial unrest, during the November, 2024 elections. It’s already a fact that 99% of the people have been poisoned to the point of unsalvageability, so a little more time will make little difference until the manufactured collapse at the end of the controlled demolition of the USD and the country itself. CBDC will be offered to salvage the ruins, after the “survivors” will demand it.